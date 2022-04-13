Washington Post ditches “pregnant women” for “pregnant people”

As I’ve always said, I don’t mind using whatever pronouns someone wants to be known by, but the buck stops for me when transgender women are considered as full biological women—and by that I mean women who produce (or have the potential to produce) large and immobile gametes. It’s not the word “woman” I object to; it’s the implicit conflation of biological women with transsexual women in every possible way: the equation of biological women with biological males who consider their gender to be female and may or may not take action to change their bodies. (I don’t care if they “transition” physically or not; I’ll be glad to use their pronouns.)
But the Washington Post has caved to this tendency by issuing the following headline (mentioned in the latest Substack column on Bari Weiss’s site); click to read:
In her piece about feminism at Weiss’s site, Zoe Strimpel said this:
“Pregnant people at much higher risk of breakthrough Covid,” The Washington Post recently declared. This was in keeping with the newspaper’s official new language policy: “If we say pregnant women, we exclude those who are transgender and nonbinary.”
That is explicitly obeisance of the mantra “trans women are women” (or “trans men are men”), which is correct in terms of moral or legal treatment, but isn’t biologically true, and is arguably untrue, at least to me, when it comes to sports participation and certain other areas like rape counseling. Ergo, the Post has caved to the language police. In fact, the word “woman” appears only once in the article:
The researchers measured the risk by analyzing the records of pairs of fully vaccinated patients from the same part of the country. In each pair, one patient had the condition that was being measured, and the other did not. The patients were not matched by age, and the pregnant people could have been matched in the analysis with a man or a woman.
Why are they even admitting that there’s a dichotomy between men and women? (Indeed, there must be, for the very concept of “transsexual women” recognizes that there are classes of “men” and “women”.) But of course there is a dichotomy—biologically. For all pracitical purposes, biological sex is a binary. The words “pregnant people”, however, appear six times.
As I said, I’m happy to recognize someone’s self-assignment of gender, but I’m not willing to say that a biological male is a “woman” in the biological sense—and getting pregnant is something that only biological women can do. If this continues, so that language is tweaked to conform to the wishes of “progressive” activists, will we eventually lose the words “man” and “woman” altogether? Why not, if the Post‘s policy be sensible? It’s no wonder that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was reluctant to answer the question “What is a woman?” (She punted, but I think she should have answered as I would have, drawing a distinction between women as a biological class and women as a gender group).
I was sent the Post link by a woman reader who had enough of the paper when she read this headline and of the Post’s new policy. As she wrote me:
I knew my subscription to the Post could only last so long once I was forced to cancel the New York Times, and this is it. I told them if women don’t exist, neither do I–and if I don’t exist, I can’t possibly subscribe to The Washington Post.
So bizarre
At least it makes it clear how consequential language is. It isn’t just words all strung together, … I mean, that’s the fundamental idea, right? Use a different word, it fixes everything?
… and words can be interpreted, literally I argue, as a form of music. McWhorter alludes to this occasionally. Music sung out loud to an audience – we want music to express feelings, emotion, etc. That’s the clearest I can make of it.
The Woke use words, sentences, paragraphs, and monographs as if they were magical spells, so much hocus-pocus.
Except that if you are working a spell, the correct words matter. So these woke idiots aren’t going to get the correct results with their magic, either. Magical thinking doesn’t produce magical results, you have to work with nature & reality. Ask any WISE WOMAN.
In the UK, there’s a new campaign “Respect my Sex if you want my X” in which women are threatening to not vote for political parties that cannot/will not recognise the existence and rights of (biological) women.
Oops, I meant to add that the erasure of women through phrases like “pregnant people” is exactly the kind of nonsense that inspired the campaign’s foundation.
What about the whole notion of addressing anyone as “pregnant”/”with child”/etc.?
In the majority of situations, nowadays, it doesn’t really matter whether someone is a man or a woman. In such situations, it isn’t so much true that “trans women are women”, it’s more that it doesn’t matter who is a woman.
But, are there situations where it does matter whether someone is biologically male or biologically female, and “trans women are women” is actually true?
Well, by definition, Coel, that can never be true. But it comes closest in sexuality.
When I, as an XY-unmutilated, self-styled trans woman who is (still) sexually attracted to women, and therefore identifies as lesbian, want to intimidate an XX-lesbian into having sex with me, I need it to be true that I am really a woman, because then I can accuse her of homophobia specifically and hostility to women generally when she refuses my advances (as she will.) Vilifying her as a woman-hating homophobe inflicts more damage on her in her lesbian-feminist Twitter community than merely calling her a transphobe, because most XX-lesbians nowadays are cheerfully transphobic anyway. However the trans goons have much more lurid and colourful hate messages in their repertoire, so a good dose of both is in order if my goal is to induce a fragile young XX-woman still working out her sexuality to commit suicide. In that scenario, trans women are a special class of women entitled to multiple avenues to express hate.
If, on the other hand, I was always attracted to men but was too homophobic to ever come out as gay, after “affirming” my heterosexual female identify I can now go looking without cognitive dissonance for (very) open-minded male partners. To sustain the suspension of disbelief, it may be necessary for both me and my sexual partner to believe that I am truly a woman…with a penis. Or perhaps in a perfectly blessed union, neither of us cares at all.
I still think Life of Brian had it right:
The issue is that Progressives demand we join them in their struggle.
Indeed. So-called self-ID is a misnomer – the aim is for everyone else in the world to recognise that new gender identity.
With all due respect, I think Dr. Coyne has this a bit backward. The WaPo is not catering to biological men who identify as women. They are catering to biological women who identify as men or non-binary. Such persons often still have female reproductive parts and so can become pregnant, but referring to “pregnant women” would exclude them.
The doublethink required in dealing with these issues makes them confusing, as a Fair Play for Women blog post pointed out: https://fairplayforwomen.com/pronouns/
This is what happens when you let people have their way with language.
Trans women aren’t women. Trans women are trans women. Either stick to that, or you learn exactly what the adage “give them an inch and they take a mile” means.
Which is why it’s increasingly common to find deluded people arguing that trans women are actually female.
Until the day that it’s technologically possible for a person to be pregnant without being born with a uterus, ‘woman’ is a perfectly appropriate term to use. Everything else is just labels and word games.
Emergency: the planet is burning!
The word “woman” was used so sparingly in the WaPo article because its approved spelling is now “womxn”. In like manner, there will soon be “mxndarin oranges”, large houses called “mxnsions”, and an old Gaelic language called “Mxnx”. Words, including pronouns, are the truest reality, as we are constantly taught by Progressive scholars in the Humxnities Faculty.
. Could it be that the creators of “Life of Brian” in 1979 were actually time-travelers from the future? Has anyone checked records to see if Graham Chapmxn, John Cleese, and the rest of the Pythons just mysteriously appeared when they did, with no prior records in the 20th century?
Does it help when cis heterosexual couples insist on saying things like “We are pregnant”? No, Buddy. You are not pregnant. Your wife is pregnant. Until you can carry the fetus in your own body, chill with that “we” business.
As for transmen, as someone pointed out earlier, it is possible for a transman to be pregnant if he still has female reproductive organs & genitalia.
Transmen are WOMEN.
The “we are pregnant” drives me crazy too.
So when might we safely use the term ‘mother-to-be’?
You can’t. You have to say “parent”.
As I’ve noted before, why is it predominantly words that pertain to women that are continuously updated when there are just as many trans men I’m sure? Why are the products used by men not changed for people instead of “for men”? Why is this never in the news? Why are companies not changing those things? Like “Gillette, the best a person can get”. Why not that? Or why aren’t we seeing prostate issues in “Person’s health” instead of “men’s health”? Why isn’t there a big deal made about that?