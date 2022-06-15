Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “pithy“, might spawn a new phrase to supplement Stephen Fry’s saying:
“It’s now very common to hear people say, ‘I’m rather offended by that.’ As if that gives them certain rights. It’s actually nothing more… than a whine. ‘I find that offensive.’ It has no meaning; it has no purpose; it has no reason to be respected as a phrase. ‘I am offended by that.’ Well, so fucking what.”
The new one just replaces “I’m rather offended by that” with “You lack respect for my faith.” That’s not an argument, either.
5 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ respect”
Great comic! Unfortunately, I also see how the other sides can abuse it. (‘That’s inhumane!’ ‘And…?’). Similarly, lately I’ve been on the fence about the comment ‘haters gonna hate’; while it’s true that there are some people you can never win over, people also use the line to justify misbehavior in the face of all and any criticism.
This is a good one … still looking forward to Wednesdays.
Yo mama.
I chuckled that both boys finished their pints.
This is the funniest J&M I’ve seen for a while. Regarding the lack of respect for deeply held beliefs, in this discussion Cleese and Palin say that they did not ridicule Jesus in Life of Brian. It did not convince the two Christians and the matter was left unresolved. I suppose J&M is not lampooning Mo because Mo is only a body double of Mo 🙂