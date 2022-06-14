We have a very few large sets of photos left, so I’m conserving them by putting up just a few today. Get those photos in! Reader’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Two photos from Diana MacPherson:

Eastern Chipmunk (Tamias striatus) Holding in Hands

And from Bobby Math:

As someone who’s both familiar with the Cambridge area and who appreciates wildlife photos, I thought you’d appreciate these two photos I took of a Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) standing at the edge of the Charles River at night. In, you’ll see the shining dome of MIT (yes yes, second fiddle in Cambridge!) as well as some other accompanying buildings on the Cambridge shoreline that you may or may not be familiar with. One of the photos offers a wide-angle view, while the other – taken shortly after, is a bit more zoomed in on the heron.

And from Lenora Good in Kennewick, Washington.

“Just a block from my apartment complex. We get them in our ‘lake’ too.”

It’s Paradise! There are other pictures of wildlife (including more mallards) on her website, “Coffee Break Escapes with Auntie Leora“.