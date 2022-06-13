Watch the January 6 meetings live

I forgot that the January 6 hearings, Day 2, began this morning, but they’ll continue. The PBS live feed is below.
And it’s getting hot. Here’s a summary of what happened so far today from the New York Times. I’m afraid that if I start watching, I won’t stop!
Former President Donald J. Trump’s campaign chairman told the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol that he told his boss on election night in 2020 that he had no basis for declaring victory, but Mr. Trump insisted on doing so anyway.
Mr. Trump “thought I was wrong. He told me so,” Bill Stepien testified, according to a videotaped interview the panel played on Monday at the second in a series of public hearings this month to lay out its evidence.
The testimony came near the start of a session in which the committee planned to describe the origin and spread of Mr. Trump’s election lies, including the former president’s refusal to listen to advisers who told him that he had lost and that there was no evidence of widespread irregularities that could change the outcome. Later, the panel planned to show the chaos those falsehoods caused throughout several states, ultimately resulting in the riot.
“This morning, we will tell the story of how Donald Trump lost the election, and knew he lost the election, and as a result of his loss, decided to wage an attack on our democracy,” Representative Bennie G. Thompson, Democratic of Mississippi and the chairman of the committee, said as he opened the hearing.
Among the panel’s initial revelations Monday were:
Mr. Trump’s campaign advisers, his attorney general and other top officials told him repeatedly that his claims of a stolen election and widespread voting fraud were wrong, but the president insisted on pressing ahead with them.
Feel free to discuss what’s going on as it comes down.
It can all be watched later on YouTube. That’s my plan.
I asked a Trump supporter what it would take to convince him and others that the election wasn’t stolen and he had the honesty to reply that nothing would because the belief that it was stolen is just that, a belief, an article of faith in the Church of Trump.
Rudy Giuliani showed up at the White House on election night white-girl wasted and told Donald Trump that he should simply go on tv and claim he’d won the election. Everyone else present at the time — including Trump’s own campaign team and its lawyers — told Trump there was no basis whatsoever to make the claim, but Trump, being Trump, took drunk-Giuliani’s advice and made the announcement.
Fox News has apparently had a change of heart (assuming it has a heart 🙂 ) and is carrying this hearing live. During a 10-minute recess in the hearing, the Fox hosts and commentators had nothing at all to say in defense of Trump; they merely took some shots at the committee — pointing out that Democrats used to think former AG Bill Barr was bad, but now they’re relying on his testimony, and that the committee should have permitted congressman Jim Jordan to sit on the committee (given that there’s nothing Jordan could have said or asked that would have undercut the testimony of the witnesses since the witnesses are all staunch Republicans).
I don’t know where this will lead in terms of later charging and sentencing Trump. But maybe Republicans will see how the future of the party is not with him.