Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the third week in June: Monday, June 13, 2022: “National Cupcake Lover’s Day“. But why the singular possessive? Is there only one cupcake lover in the U.S.? The upside of cupcakes is that the frosting/cake ratio is higher than with normal cakes; the downside is that they’re pricey and often you want more than one.

It’s also International Albinism Awareness Day.

Stuff that happened on June 13 includes:

1514 – Henry Grace à Dieu , at over 1,000 tons the largest warship in the world at this time, built at the new Woolwich Dockyard in England, is dedicated.

1525 – Martin Luther marries Katharina von Bora, against the celibacy rule decreed by the Roman Catholic Church for priests and nuns.

Here are Luther and von Bora, both painted by Lucas Cranach the Elder in 1536. Cranach was a good friend of Luther’s, so these portraits are likely painted from life:

1893 – Grover Cleveland notices a rough spot in his mouth and on July 1 undergoes secret, successful surgery to remove a large, cancerous portion of his jaw; the operation was not revealed to the public until 1917, nine years after the president’s death.

1927 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh receives a ticker tape parade up 5th Avenue in New York City.

Here’s a silent film showing the parade. “Talkies” also started that year with “The Jazz Singer,” so there’s no sound. And since there’s no more tickertape, how do they have these parades now.= Or do they?

Ernesto Miranda (below) was accused of kidnapping and rape, and eventually confessed. But because he was not apprised of his rights, the Supreme Court vacated his conviction. However, Arizona tried him again without introducing the confession, and he was convicted (isn’t that double jeopardy?). He was convicted in 1967, sentenced to 10-20 years, but got out in 1976. He was stabbed to death in a bar fight in 1976.

1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson nominates Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

A short video of the life and deeds of Thurgood Marshall. What a terrific choice LBJ made!

1973 – In a game versus the Philadelphia Phillies at Veterans Stadium, Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Ron Cey and Bill Russell play together as an infield play together as an infield for the Dodgers for first time, going on to set the record of staying together for 8 ½ years.

What a great infield! Here’s a short video of that fabled quartet. :

1997 – A jury sentences Timothy McVeigh to death for his part in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

2005 – The jury acquits pop singer Michael Jackson of his charges for allegedly sexually molesting a child in 1993.

*Glory be! The good news is that the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on gun control. The bad new is that, as you might predict, it doesn’t do very much. The upshot (it’s been agreed to by 10 Democratic and 10 Republican Senators, which means it will pass the Senate which means that it will pass the house and become law:

The agreement, put forth by 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats and endorsed by President Biden and top Democrats, includes enhanced background checks to give authorities time to check the juvenile and mental health records of any prospective gun buyer under the age of 21 and a provision that would, for the first time, extend to dating partners a bar on domestic abusers having guns. It would also provide funding for states to implement so-called red-flag laws that allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people deemed to be dangerous, as well as money for mental health resources and to boost safety and mental health services at schools.

Well, it’s better than nothing, and if it saves one life it will have been worth it. (Biden is asking for a bill to sign by late July.)

But it’s way too heavy on the GOP emphasis on “checking mental health”, for lots of homicides are committed by people with no public record of mental health issues. And there’s no ban on assault weapons, nor any raising of the gun-worthy age from 18 to 21. Another other downside is now the Republicans can gloat that they’ve passed some gun-control legislation, when we all know that they have no intention of going farther.

*Things aren’t going well for Ukraine in its war with Russia. I originally predicted that Russia would eventually take over all of the country, and I stand by that prediction, though I hope I’m wrong. Now it looks as if Russia’s taking over all of eastern Ukraine:

As fighting continues in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, causing heavy casualties and leaving Ukrainian forces with dwindling ammunition, a senior U.S. defense official said Russia is likely to seize control of the entire region within a few weeks. The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, in Luhansk, are increasingly under duress and could fall to Russia within a week, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Ukrainian officials said Russia is bombarding a chemical plant sheltering hundreds of soldiers and civilians in Severodonetsk, a strategic city that is mostly under Russian control after weeks of intense battles.Russia “will throw all their reserves in order to capture the city” within a day or two to take control of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, a vital supply route, predicted Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region. *This is why I don’t read the Wall Street Journal‘s op-ed section, as it’s as predictably right-wing as the NYT’s is left-wing (I’m more amenable to hearing opinions, I like, of course). But this op-ed, called “The assault on the Supreme Court” has nothing to like. It’s all Republican whining about how we don’t pay as much attention to protecting the Justices (who do have protection that’s just been beefed up) as we do to the January 6 insurrection: Democrats are upset that many Republican voters don’t consider the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot to have been an assault on democracy, and maybe one reason is that too many Democrats appear to have a double standard about which democratic institutions they want to protect. Jan. 6 was an assault on the transfer of presidential power and Congress’s duty to certify the Electoral College votes under the Constitution. But what about the growing threat to the third branch of democratic government, the Supreme Court, and especially the seeming nonchalance toward last week’s arrest of an armed man outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh ? Judging by the Democratic and media reaction, you’d think this was routine news. I didn’t think it was routine news: it was all over the news, both in print and on television, describing a disturbed person who called 911 to tell the police that he wanted to kill a Supreme Court Justice. He was promptly arrested, and now all the judges have higher security than they did. It was taken seriously. But really, this is applies and oranges, and a supreme (pardon the pun) of whataboutism on the part of Republicans.

*When Fox News decided not to air the January 6 hearings, it didn’t just ignore what was said in the hearings, but presented a counterhearing, contantly defending Donald Trump:

When 8 p.m. Eastern rolled around, though, it became clear that the network wasn’t simply going to not cover the hearing. Instead, it began more than two hours of commercial-free rebuttal. It didn’t simply cover other things, it focused almost entirely on the hearing as though it was former president Donald Trump’s defense team — without, of course, showing its audience the prosecution’s case. . . . Part of that was probably timing. The hearing began just as Tucker Carlson’s show kicked off, and few people in America have been more energetically engaged than Carlson in casting the Jan. 6 riot as not worthy of discussion. Or as largely innocuous, save for some vandalism.

So Carlson began by crowing about Fox’s decision to stand apart from its competitors.

“The whole thing is insulting. In fact, it’s deranged,” Carlson said. “And we’re not playing along. This is the only hour on an American news channel that will not be carrying their propaganda live. They are lying, and we’re not going to help them do it.”

Yes, God forbid that Fox News should air an hour of propaganda or dishonesty. Carlson didn’t articulate the purported lies, which he couldn’t have, because the hearing hadn’t actually begun by that point. But it didn’t matter, because his audience wasn’t hearing the evidence from the hearing anyway. Was it a lie when the hearing showed William P. Barr, Trump’s ever-loyal attorney general, describing Trump’s voter-fraud claims as nonsense? Doesn’t matter, just wave it all away as untrustworthy without actually explaining what was said and why it couldn’t be trusted.

On the rare occasions when I watch Carlson, I get really irked (even more than by Krista Tippett!). He furrows his brow with deep faux concern, but you know that inside that head is a tiny Donald Trump telling him what to say.

*Here’s a happy-ending story that you have to read for yourself (click screenshot for free access):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, HIli’s in a muddle:

Hili: I have to think it all over. A: What do you have to think over? Hili: I have to give some thought to the problem of what to think over.

In Polish:

Hili: Muszę to wszystko przemyśleć. Ja: Co musisz przemyśleć? Hili: Muszę się zastanowić, co muszę przemyśleć.

And a photo of Baby Kulka from Paulina:

From Stash Krod:

From Beth, a parking place for those in a hurry:

From Bored Panda‘s “35 reasons why you should have a duck.”

Tweets from God. Who made these banners?

Most obvious: "Satanists".

Most overlap: “Disobedient Children”/“Party Animals”.

Most threatening to Jared Leto: “Jesus Mockers”.

Most universally damning: "Masturbators".

Most dismissive of 75% of Christian history: "Catholics".

Most self-descriptive: “Fake Christians”. pic.twitter.com/i40HVsr1xn — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 12, 2022

From Simon, who prefaced the link with this:

This reminded me that: A man has to stand on a mountain with his mouth open for a long time before a roasted duck will fly in – or some proverb to that effect. This does not apply to brown bears and (unroasted) salmon!

Nor does it apply to birds. This video is really cute:

Crested mynas, as many other birds, are born altricially, which means young are underdeveloped at the time of birth, therefore fed by parents. When they grow up, they have to learn that food doesn't simply jump into their beaks [📽️: Rebecca Gelernter] pic.twitter.com/xhH1TouIwd — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 11, 2022

From Barry. Now this is a fearless cat!

A fearless cat came face-to-face with a coyote on a Surfside Beach, Texas, porch, and lived to tell the tale. https://t.co/th3y52Mdbt pic.twitter.com/MthYQJCTmx — ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

13 June 1937 | A Hungarian Jewish girl, Naomi Plattner, was born. In June 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/yxBz8fJz61 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 13, 2022

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. Some eggs got mixed up here, but things will be okay. That duckling look like it was produced by a wild mallard, not a domesticated Pekin duck. And look at its tiny wings!

A random duckling hatch by a bantam and chicks hatched by a duckling #duckling #animalmagic @caro_painter pic.twitter.com/kDbnycbib3 — caenhillcc (@caenhillcc) June 12, 2022

Matthew says, “Who knew?” I didn’t, though I love Bette Davis:

“First lady of the American screen” Bette Davis fly fishing pic.twitter.com/p61x6yQnIl — TroutFishingSensei (@TroutSensei) June 11, 2022

As lagniappe, here’s the final, tearjerking scene of her 1942 movie “Now, Voyager“. Note that her boyfriend is named Jerry. “Jerry, don’t let’s ask for the moon. We have the stars.”

A quiz for Brits (caption should be “you can save only one”). I’d save the chips and gravy. It’s funny: I’ve spent long periods in the UK, always looking for local food, and I never saw “chips and peas.” (They sometimes serve mushy peas as a side dish with fish and chips.)

You can only save one. pic.twitter.com/RKNQDvVbYt — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 11, 2022

