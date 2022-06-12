Tish Harrison Warren becomes the female Jordan Peterson. And suggest your own “rules for life”!

Well, Anglican priest Tish Harrison Warren isn’t nearly as weird as Peterson, but they’re both religious and they’ve both made lists about how to improve your life and your world. Harrison’s column (click to read) is to fixing the world as a cough drop is to a cough (cough drops don’t work).
I’m starting to realize that Warren is actually not a religion columnist, though she can’t keep Jesus out of her weekly NYT columns, but rather a self-help columnist, commissioned to make people feel better about themselves and the world. She does this like a human Pez dispenser, regularly producing new bromides. There’s nothing wrong with trying to cheer people up, but crikey, can’t she think up something original?
Here’s the lead-in to her column of “solutions for a broken world”, which reminded me of Jordan Peterson’s bestselling “12 Rules for Life” (see below):
Warren:
In Christian liturgical churches, today is Trinity Sunday, which kicks off a long sweep of “ordinary time.” This period — which will last till mid-November — is the longest season in the church year. Ordinary time is what we call the weeks that are not included in the major seasons of feasting or fasting in the church calendar, such as Easter and Lent.
In some circles, this span of months is referred to as “the long green growing season” because the liturgical color of the season is green, but also because it invites us to deepen our roots, to grow.
In his poem “Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front,” Wendell Berry calls his readers to “Practice resurrection.” That’s how I think of this stretch of ordinary time. During Easter season we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection, and in this next season we learn to “practice resurrection” in our everyday lives. We seek those things which bring renewal and repair.
And so, here are Warren’s “eleven small ways we can help mend the world.” (Bolding is hers.)
1.) Have more in-person conversations.
2.) Get outside.
3.) Eschew mobs — online and in real life.
4.) Read books.
5.) Give money away.
6.) Invest in institutions more than personal brands. (She means “invest time, money and energy into reforming broken institutions and sustaining healthy ones.)
7.) Invest in children.
8.) Observe the Sabbath.
9.) Make a steel man of others’ arguments. She means engage first with the best rather than the worst arguments of our opponents—advice Dan Dennett dispensed years ago.
10.) Practice patience.
11.) Pray. Her explanation, “Because prayer and work go together. And because, ultimately, true renewal requires more than we can do on our own.” I presume she means we need to communicate with God for true renewal.
Look, this isn’t bad advice, but it’s trite advice, and I, for one, don’t need to pray or observe the Sabbath. What baffles me is why the NYT continues on this hamster wheel of cerebral pabulum.
For comparison, here’s Jordan Peterson’s 12 rules for life as described in the Guardian:
1 Stand up straight with your shoulders straight.
2 Treat yourself like someone you are responsible for helping.
3 Befriend people who want the best for you.
4 Compare yourself to who you were yesterday, not the useless person you are today.
5 Do not let your children do anything that makes you dislike them.
6 Set your house in order before you criticise the world.
7 Pursue what is meaningful, not what is expedient.
8 Tell the truth. Or at least don’t lie.
9 Assume the person you are listening to knows something you don’t.
10 Be precise in your speech.
11 Do not bother children while they are skateboarding.
12 Pet a cat when you encounter one in the street.
Yes, some of these are also trite, like #7 and #8, but at least they make you think. And, of course. #12 itself, superb advice, trumps the totality of Warren’s rules!
Now that I’m at it, here are some Coyne Rules for Life. I’ve chosen eleven, like Warren.
1.) Pet a cat whenever you encounter one.
2.) Button your shirt from the bottom up; that way you never mis-button.
3.) If two people tell you that you’re flawed in the same way, they’re probably right.
4.) If you are writing an angry email or letter, go ahead and write it, but don’t send it for at least a day. Most likely you will have calmed down and can be more civil in your communication.
5.) Discover the joys of wine; one of the world’s greatest pleasures.
6.) Read GOOD books. Life is too short to read junk.
7.) Never show “respect” for faith unless the situation is desperate (e.g., someone touts their faith while dying).
8.) Wash your hands at the times recommended by the CDC, and in the way they recommend. (I haven’t had a cold since the pandemic started.)
9.) At the checkout counter at the grocery store, have your credit card, cash, or checkbook IN HAND so those behind you don’t have to wait. The check should be filled out as much as possible (i.e., all except the amount).
10.) If you have a lot of groceries and the person behind you has only a few, let them go ahead of you.
11.) If you are a professor and your graduate students writes a paper, do not put your name on it unless you’ve made a substantive contribution to the results (suggesting the experiment or rewriting the paper don’t count). This gratuitous co-authorship, which is spreading, takes credit away from students and gives it to them that already have (the “Matthew Effect“).
Now you know what to do. Put down one or a few of your own Rules for Life.
12 thoughts on “Tish Harrison Warren becomes the female Jordan Peterson. And suggest your own “rules for life”!”
Sub
I’ve posted these before, but since you ask. . . .
“I came into this world, not chiefly to make this a good place to live in, but to live in it, be it good or bad.” –Henry David Thoreau
1. Read the comics strips daily. Skip the ones with too much talking.
2. Avoid watching the news. If something important happens, you’ll hear about it.
3. DO what you are doing. Everything else can wait.
4. Never take offense, even when it’s offered. If a criticism is valid, do something about it; if not, let it go.
5. Don’t rehearse for bad news. Deal with it when it comes.
6. Never be afraid to ask for help. Give people a chance to be generous.
7. Don’t fret about your health. It’s bad for your health.
8. Ignore name-calling. Better to be a “bigot” than to abandon all semblance of intellectual honesty for fear of being called one.
9. Don’t track prices. Your attention is worth more than your money.
10. Trust the universe to give you what you need. Keep in mind that it might not be what you want.
My contribution: Open doors for others.
My rule number one is “Never let your principles get in the way of doing what is right”.
Other than that, I definitely subscribe to your number 4 and I definitely do not subscribe to your number 2: I find I’m less likely to button a shirt up wrongly if I start from the top. On the other hand, I always button my 501’s up from the bottom for the same reason.
Finally, one I bear in mind when writing: it’s not my job to make it possible to understand my prose, it’s my job to make it impossible to misunderstand my prose. Actually, that’s more of an aspiration than a rule for life.
Rule for Life #0.08% +or- 0.03%: When arriving at a rather lively cocktail party a little later than most guests, do not pour the liquor of your choice until it covers the ice. If you do, you should quickly slurp the drink off the ice and add liquor until precisely 7mm of ice is above the liquor. Repeat as many times as necessary for optimal results.
My neighbor’s cats, which spend a lot of time on my property, are skittish and unapproachable, otherwise I’d be happy to pet them. Their dog, however, is a hungry sponge for affection.
I didn’t spend much time thinking about these, but here goes:
1) When lifting heavy objects, or doing a job where constant bending is required, wear a back brace.
2) If an ingredient, on its own, is disgusting, don’t think it can make a dish taste “better”.
3) Meyer lemons are superior to regular lemons, and neither is a good substitute for lime.
4) If you have the space and like to grow things, get a greenhouse.
5) Familiarize yourself with classic Rock ‘n Roll from the 60’s and 70’s.
6) Keep a pet or two (dogs, cats, fish and reptiles are acceptable, but I don’t think birds are).
7) Every once in a while, give $20 to a panhandler.
8) Keep the house clean and the yard neat.
9) BBQing and grilling are acceptable outdoor activities all year, not just in Summer.
10) Drink and be merry, but don’t drink and drive.
11) Don’t vote for Donald Trump or anyone who likes him or is affiliated with him.
Love that last one. If only more people followed that rule — like the entire country.
“1. Pet a cat whenever you encounter one.”
Glad to see you have your priorities straight! But why leave it to chance? Pursue them.
One of my own is for self-protection. When someone bends your ear complaining about a personal relationship, nod politely but remember that you are only hearing one side of the story. Even when such people don’t lie outright, the self-delude like crazy.
They self-delude. Arrg! No edit button.
Each of her suggestions makes implicit assumptions that could easily be subverted:
1.) Have more in-person conversations – with other extremist gun nuts.
2.) Get outside – to shoot animals including people.
3.) Eschew mobs — online and in real life – after all, you could be more effective as a lone sniper.
4.) Read books. There are lots of books., not all of which Warren would endorse..!
5.) Give money away – to the NRA.
6.) Invest in institutions more than personal brands. (She means “invest time, money and energy into reforming broken institutions and sustaining healthy ones.) – Without defining “broken” and “healthy” institutions Warren’s suggestion is meaningless and easily subverted.
7.) Invest in children – recruit them to your gun club.
8.) Observe the Sabbath. – Folks leaving a church you disagree with make great targets.
9.) Make a steel man of others’ arguments. She means engage first with the best rather than the worst arguments of our opponents—advice Dan Dennett dispensed years ago – This suggestion is sound (but not original, as PCC(E) notes).
10.) Practice patience – especially when you repeatedly miss targets at the shooting range.
11.) Pray. Her explanation, “Because prayer and work go together. And because, ultimately, true renewal requires more than we can do on our own.” I presume she means we need to communicate with God for true renewal. – “Please God, I really hope they don’t catch me after this mass shooting”.
Our host’s suggestions, on the other hand, would be much more effective (and less harmful) if universally adopted.
That’s certainly the roots of gospel music. Maybe Warren would be happy if everyone picked cotton on a plantation while doing call-and-response on old negro spirituals like “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” or “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”