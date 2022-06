Ben Sojo’s videos seem to concentrate on the horrors of predation. Here he shows us ten species of eagles in the act of getting their meals. I can’t say that I don’t feel sorry for the prey, but there’s always going to be a top predator. Don’t watch this if you don’t like watching raptors do their thing.

In a few of these videos part of the prey is blurred out, and I can’t figure out why.

It isn’t Attenborough, but this is what you get today: