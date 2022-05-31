Fabulous bodypainting by Johannes Stötter

Johannes Stötter is an Italian artist who spends hours creating bodypainted images made up of one to several models, each of which is painstakingly adorned with body paint. A bit about him from his website:

Professional artist Johannes Stötter is known for his groundbreaking work in the realm of body painting and body art. His 2013 creation of a tropical frog using 5 models went viral, propelling his career into another stratosphere. As a world renowned phenomenon, Johannes has won numerous awards, reached various milestones and received several accolades from notable press. Based in northern Italy, he resides in a small town in the Alps; holding a deep connection with nature, he gains much of his inspiration. Guided by his life’s philosophy, and motivated by everyday life, his fascination with people of various cultures allows his ingenuity to flourish. Rather than a static canvas, Johannes transfers his art onto live models, which enhances the connectivity between the artist, person and art-form. Bringing his artwork to life with each brush stroke, and creating detailed effects with his hands, he fuses the seen and unseen into one. Often blending his art into the backdrop of natural landscapes or indoor décor, he creates illusionary masterpieces, portraying the beauty of life forms within its very existence and vulnerability.

Stötter’s gallery, and the diversity of living and inanimate objects he fashions, can be seen here. In the meantime, I’ve collected every public video he has on YouTube (much fewer than his creations), and put them here so you can marvel at them. The works are evanescent, but are preserved in video. Most of these you’ll have to watch by clicking on the YouTube link.

Owl:

Whale:

Butterfly:

Creation of the butterfly:

Wolf:

Chameleon:

Frog:

Angelfish:

Sea turtle:

Stiletto Heel:

h/t: Malcolm