A “discussion”between Jordan Peterson and Richard Dawkins is really a monologue by Peterson

Here we have a 1.5-hour discussion between Jordan Peterson and Richard Dawkins recorded in audio (but not video) in November 2021. I wanted to listen to all of it as I still don’t have much of a sense of Peterson, who sometimes says sensible things and sometimes goes way off the rails. Well, I have a better sense now.
The discussion (it’s more of a monologue) is seriously weakened by Peterson’s totally dominating the conversation as well as—Richard points this out—going from point to disparate point in a seemingly random manner.
The object of the talk was supposed to be a paper Richard sent Peterson called “The organism as a model”, which has as its thesis a view that the organism embodies in its genome information about the environment. (For example, a stick insect gives information, via the body for which it codes, about what sticks look like in nature.) This paper is apparently a precis of Dawkins’s next book, The Genetic Book of the Dead. And that is an interesting idea worth exploring. But apparently not to Peterson!
Richard is polite, but his impatience and frustration with Peterson’s circumlocution and inability to stay on topic are obvious. By the end of the first 40 minutes, with Peterson taking up about 95% of the the conversation time, I gave up. Perhaps Dawkins gets to talk later on, but I couldn’t wade through the swamp of Peterson’s verbiage any longer, and I pressed the “stop” button when he began blathering about the drug ayahuasca.
Perhaps readers can tolerate thislonger, but I’d prefer to read Dawkins’s book than hear Peterson riff on it. Clearly, the Canadian has such a high opinion of himself that he has no interest in what his co-discussant has to say. I find this brand of self-centeredness odious, and tend to avoid people who monologue. They have no idea how human communication is supposed to work, and in some sense are diminishing the worth of the person who gets talked at.
18 thoughts on “A “discussion”between Jordan Peterson and Richard Dawkins is really a monologue by Peterson”
Is Dawkins’ paper (The organism as a model) available online? I looked for it at his website but did not find it.
I couldn’t find it, either. I think it may be a draft.
Richard has a chapter on The Genetic Book of The Dead in his other book “Unweaving The Rainbow”
I have never understood the appeal of Peterson. He does clearly think very highly of himself and I have seen him become quite petulant when people disagree with him – I think in a discussion with Sam Harris.
I keeping hoping that people will realize that he is not the wonder they think he is and he will just fade away.
My thoughts exactly. I really don’t understand why people of stature, such as Richard Dawkins & Sam Harris want to bother with him. I’d be a better guest and I’m a nobody.
You’re somebody to us WEIT-ers, Diana.
I can never understand why Peterson gets the attention and exposure he does. Quite frankly, I find it hard to understand what he tries to communicate. On the other hand, Dawkins is very clear even when communicating complex ideas.
I think our host captured it well with “[Peterson] sometimes says sensible things”. He has good delivery and stage sense. Still, his 15 minutes were up long ago, IMHO. I have to think that anyone following him now is doing so as member of a personality cult.
The Genetic Book of the Dead — what a great title!
I think RD coined the term in one of his earlier, classic books. Was it Unweaving the Rainbow?
Even just writing that makes me want to read the whole lot again.
“… “The organism as a model”, which has as its thesis a view that the organism embodies in its genome information about the environment. ”
YE-HE-HE-HESSSSSS….
^^^^ that is hipster for “this is going to be GREAT!” I sense Dawkins returning to his roots.
As a Canadian I would like to apologize for foisting this Peterson fellow on Professor Dawkins.
Accepted. But we USians have more to apologize for to you Canadians.
Sorry!
Peterson has said so many stupid things – I just cannot take him seriously.
Jordan Peterson — never in the field of human intellection has so much been thought by so many (including himself) of so little.
I don’t think he (Peterson) is technically a narcissist, but I think he does show one or two traits for that condition.
Three or four years ago Peterson was both interesting and non-boring. I’m afraid time has not been kind to him. Nor am I in the least impressed with the more woo-like aspects of his thought – eat nothing but red meat and listen to your silly daughter pretend she knows how to cure juvenile rheumatoid and save her father from being a drug addict. Not for me at all.
I’d gladly listen to Dawkins talk about these subjects for hours, but not sure if I’m willing to indulge over an hour of Peterson for 4.5 minutes of Dawkins sprinkled in. Glad to hear Richard is in apparent good health.
The thesis’ short description itself first sounds awesome (in the original sense), however also somewhat obvious — which perhaps makes it a great blurb. I’m sure Dawkins will find interesting aspects in this perspective, just as he did with, say, selfish genes piloting altruistic survival machines — looking forward to it.