Thursday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on Thursday, May 12, 2022: National Nutty Fudge Day. Truth be told, I like my fudge, like I like my political parties, without nuts.

Here are a few events that happened on May 12:

1497 – Pope Alexander VI excommunicates Girolamo Savonarola.

1846 – The Donner Party of pioneers departs Independence, Missouri for California, on what will become a year-long journey of hardship and cannibalism.

1932 – Ten weeks after his abduction, Charles Jr., the infant son of Charles Lindbergh, is found dead near Hopewell, New Jersey, just a few miles from the Lindberghs’ home.

1937 – The Duke and Duchess of York are crowned as King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Westminster Abbey.

2002 – Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since the Cuban Revolution.

Notables born on this day include:

1812 – Edward Lear, English poet and illustrator (d. 1888)

Here’s Lear’s own illustration of his famous poem, “The Owl and the Pussy-Cat“:

1820 – Florence Nightingale, Italian-English nurse, social reformer, and statistician (d. 1910)

1907 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (d. 2003)

1937 – George Carlin, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2008)

Carlin was mesmerizing presence and a comic genius. Here’s my favorite clip of him, one in which he tells the truth about religion; do watch it.

1966 – Deborah Kara Unger, Canadian actress

Those who croaked on May 12 include:

2001 – Perry Como, American singer and television host (b. 1912)

Como was once a barber in a town near Pennsylvania near where my father grew up, and was a barber before he was a singer. My father swore that, when he was younger, Como gave him a haircut. Heeere’s Perry with one his more famous songs:

*And as for news: as expected, a vote in the Senate to guarantee abortion rights throughout the U.S. failed due to Republican opposition and a paucity of “yes” votes needed to overcome the 60-vote filibuster limit. It wasn’t even a tie: the vote was 51 senators voting “no” and 49 “yes”. Who was the Democratic holdout? Joe Manchin of West Virginia, of course, who might as well declare himself a Republican

*Finland has said it plans to apply for membership in NATO, discarding its longstanding policy of nonalignment. There’s little doubt its application would be accepted, but that will drive Putin up a(nother) wall given that Russia and Finland are contiguous and share a border of 1,340 km (830 mi).

*Finally, the ACLU continues to sink lower, concentrating on getting transsexual women, many of whom were in men’s prisons for committing sex crimes against women into women’s prisons. According to the thread, the ACLU and its allies are seeking to speed up the transfer of 300 such inmates, at least a third of whom are in prison for sex crimes, into women’s prisons.

🚨ACLU MOVES TO INTERVENE IN CHANDLER V. CDCR🚨 This week, ACLU filed a Motion to Intervene in WoLF’s California lawsuit challenging SB 132, which allows men who self-identify as women into women-only prisons: https://t.co/IYTfQnYwrR 1/6 — WoLF (@WomensLibFront) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is having on Andrzej:

Hili: We have to sharpen our tools and start field work. A: Do not even think about birds. Hili: I said nothing about birds.

In Polish:

Hili: Trzeba naostrzyć narzędzia i zabrać się za prace polowe. Ja: Nie myśl nawet o ptaszkach. Hili: Nic o ptaszkach nie mówiłam.

A lovely formal portrait of Kulka by Paulina: