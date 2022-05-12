Thursday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on Thursday, May 12, 2022: National Nutty Fudge Day. Truth be told, I like my fudge, like I like my political parties, without nuts.
Here are a few events that happened on May 12:
- 1497 – Pope Alexander VI excommunicates Girolamo Savonarola.
- 1846 – The Donner Party of pioneers departs Independence, Missouri for California, on what will become a year-long journey of hardship and cannibalism.
- 1932 – Ten weeks after his abduction, Charles Jr., the infant son of Charles Lindbergh, is found dead near Hopewell, New Jersey, just a few miles from the Lindberghs’ home.
- 1937 – The Duke and Duchess of York are crowned as King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Westminster Abbey.
- 2002 – Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since the Cuban Revolution.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1812 – Edward Lear, English poet and illustrator (d. 1888)
Here’s Lear’s own illustration of his famous poem, “The Owl and the Pussy-Cat“:
- 1820 – Florence Nightingale, Italian-English nurse, social reformer, and statistician (d. 1910)
- 1907 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (d. 2003)
- 1937 – George Carlin, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2008)
Carlin was mesmerizing presence and a comic genius. Here’s my favorite clip of him, one in which he tells the truth about religion; do watch it.
- 1966 – Deborah Kara Unger, Canadian actress
Those who croaked on May 12 include:
- 2001 – Perry Como, American singer and television host (b. 1912)
Como was once a barber in a town near Pennsylvania near where my father grew up, and was a barber before he was a singer. My father swore that, when he was younger, Como gave him a haircut. Heeere’s Perry with one his more famous songs:
*And as for news: as expected, a vote in the Senate to guarantee abortion rights throughout the U.S. failed due to Republican opposition and a paucity of “yes” votes needed to overcome the 60-vote filibuster limit. It wasn’t even a tie: the vote was 51 senators voting “no” and 49 “yes”. Who was the Democratic holdout? Joe Manchin of West Virginia, of course, who might as well declare himself a Republican
*Finland has said it plans to apply for membership in NATO, discarding its longstanding policy of nonalignment. There’s little doubt its application would be accepted, but that will drive Putin up a(nother) wall given that Russia and Finland are contiguous and share a border of 1,340 km (830 mi).
*Finally, the ACLU continues to sink lower, concentrating on getting transsexual women, many of whom were in men’s prisons for committing sex crimes against women into women’s prisons. According to the thread, the ACLU and its allies are seeking to speed up the transfer of 300 such inmates, at least a third of whom are in prison for sex crimes, into women’s prisons.
🚨ACLU MOVES TO INTERVENE IN CHANDLER V. CDCR🚨
This week, ACLU filed a Motion to Intervene in WoLF’s California lawsuit challenging SB 132, which allows men who self-identify as women into women-only prisons: https://t.co/IYTfQnYwrR 1/6
— WoLF (@WomensLibFront) May 11, 2022
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is having on Andrzej:
Hili: We have to sharpen our tools and start field work.A: Do not even think about birds.Hili: I said nothing about birds.
Hili: Trzeba naostrzyć narzędzia i zabrać się za prace polowe.Ja: Nie myśl nawet o ptaszkach.Hili: Nic o ptaszkach nie mówiłam.
And here’s Karolina grabbing up Kulka again (photo by Paulina):
From Divy:
From Only Duck Memes:
From Jesus of the Day:
I retweeted this extraordinarily stupid statement from Jordan Peterson (originally sent by Barry). As I said, I don’t follow Peterson, but if you’re a fan, please explain this:
I don't follow Peterson much, but this is an arrantly stupid claim: "without the Bible there couldn't even be the possibility of truth." WHAT? Does that mean that if the Bible hadn't been written, we couldn't discover empirical truths and wouldn't have science? https://t.co/gCPnYcTUq7
— Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) May 11, 2022
From Titania:
Q: What did Hitler, Mussolini, Genghis Khan and Vlad the Impaler all have in common?
A: They all had MOTHERS. pic.twitter.com/9yzqyKvEm9
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) April 30, 2022
A lovely Egyptian cat ring (the carnelian is a single stone) sent by Gravelinspector:
An ancient Egyptian gold ring with a carnelian bezel in form of a cat. From Third Intermediate Period (1070-712 BC) Dimensions: D. 2 cm (ring) L: 1 cm (bezel) it's now in the collection of the British Museum.
© The Trustees of the British Museum#archaeohistories pic.twitter.com/V8K4Osa39N
— ArchaeoHistories (@histories_arch) May 10, 2022
From Ginger K.:
I love how this guy took a break from his crucifixion so he could grab some lunch.😆 pic.twitter.com/cOO8Hsczqs
— TimTheEnchanter 🏳️🌈🏴☠️⚛️💉💉💉✊🏼 (@TimTheEnchantar) April 16, 2022
Tweets from Matthew. Two from a little-known figure of history. Read more about him here.
Yuri Knorozov, the linguist who deciphered the Maya script, listed his cat Asya as a co-author on his work but the editors always removed her. He always used this photo with Asya as his author photo and got pissed whenever editors cropped her out https://t.co/xZqflZPw4b pic.twitter.com/DBmoY3Ajlc
— Masonic the Hedgehog (@MissPavIichenko) May 11, 2022
. . . and a statue and Knorozov’s gravestone:
More than one! https://t.co/9wdF1poGDT
— An Innumerable Wooloo (@MockWooloo) May 11, 2022
Here’s his Wikipedia photo with his Siamese cat Asya, clearly the model for the gravestone:
Look how long this flying fish is out of the water! But Matthew makes a good point:
Flying fish are amazing, but just remember how birds, or reptiles, or mammals dive under the water and we never give it another thought… https://t.co/ta4Aimsd01
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 12, 2022
And watch this one to the end:
⚠️❣️Heartwarming moments of joy in the midst of war❣️⚠️
I spent a week hanging out at Kyiv’s train station, watching men crowd train platforms, waiting for their wives/ girlfriends/ sisters & children who fled Ukraine months ago
So many wonderful moments. This was the best 👇 pic.twitter.com/bm81ABtkxR
— Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) May 11, 2022
3 thoughts on “Thursday: Hili dialogue”
I’m not a Peterson fan, but I’m guessing that he’s referring to the common Christian argument that science depends on the assumption that humans can arrive at truth and understanding by reasoning, which in turn depends on the claim that God created a rational, intelligible world with us being created in his image with an ability to reason that God gave us.
This argument ignores the standard replies that: (1) evolution tells us that human brains will be at least ok at understanding the universe, else they would not be useful enough to have evolved, and (2) we can in any case test whether we can understand the world by seeing whether our science and our technology does actually work, such as by predicting future solar eclipses and seeing whether the predictions come true, or by verifying that aircraft do actually fly (unlike magic carpets).
The eminent philosopher Yogi Berra was born on this day in 1925.
Given Dobbs is everywhere in the news, it’s worth pointing out that Carlin also had one of the best summaries of the pro-life position (please excuse the language, but I will not bowdlerize Carlin):
“If you’re preborn, you’re fine; if you’re preschool, you’re fucked.”