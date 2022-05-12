It’s been a long time since I’ve featured the superb bird photos of reader Colin Franks, but there’s a reason for that, which he recounts below (reproduced with his permission).

I was going to put together a collection of photos for your blog, but I discovered that there already was a batch that I had amassed last year, but forgot to send.



The last few months have been insane. My ALS/PLS diagnosis has forced my wife and I to sell our much beloved home in favour of a wheelchair-friendly townhouse, and also forced me to close my business of 28 years. That whole experience was indescribable; I feel like I did a marathon in a tornado every day for three months straight, and put myself into a level of exhaustion that I’ve never experienced before, and was further surprised at how long it took to come out of it. I later learned that fatigue is part of the journey of ALS, so it’s no wonder I put myself in the gutter. Even now it doesn’t take much to wipe me out, which is difficult, as I used to be an “energizer bunny” type of person.



It’s been ten months now since my diagnosis, and my rate of decline is indeed proving to be slow. I have to be thankful for that, because I’ve learned of numerous cases where the person’s decline was rapid, and they died within a year or two. My balance and walking is getting worse (I’ve had a few falls lately), which is also very difficult for me emotionally, as I used to have the balance of a cat. Thankfully my hands/arms and speech is so far unaffected. The terrible thing about this disease is not knowing what one’s rate of decline will be. Will I be in a wheelchair next year, or will it be seven? How the heck does one plan around that?



I had to put the camera down during the whole moving experience, but have picked it up again and am stepping on the gas for as long as I can.