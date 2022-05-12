Lufthansa kicks all “visible” Jews off flight after a handful of Orthodox violate the mask regulation

This is a particularly odious case of religious/ethnic discrimination (against Jews), made doubly odious because it’s from the German airline Lufthansa. It’s recounted in this article in the Washington Post, but you can find supplementary details elsewhere, like the Times of Israel.
In short, a flight from New York to Budapest, with a layover in Frankfurt, was carrying a bunch of Jewish passengers. Some were Orthodox in their usual black regalia, others were dressed in street clothing. Some were traveling in a group and others independently. The reason for the exodus: an annual memorial service to the grave of a “wonder-working rabbi,” Yeshayah Steiner (died 1925) in a Hungarian village.
An estimated 135-170 Jews were on the flight, 80% of whom wore Hasidic clothing. A few of the latter (just three were reprimanded by flight attendants) caused trouble by refusing to wear masks (required by Lufthansa) and praying in the aisle (see photo below). Needless to say, I think this religious stuff is nonsense, and those few who violated the regulations should have been sanctioned.
Instead, every visible Jew on the plane was punished, and by “visible” I mean those who wore Hasidic clothing (including the big majority who worse masks) and those who had Jewish names and wore other Jewish regalia, including yarmulkes (skullcaps). The punishment consisted on their being kicked off the connecting flight and banning them from all Lufthansa flights for 24 hours. Remember the vast majority of these people did nothing wrong—except be “visible Jews.”
After the plane arrived in Frankfurt, the trouble began, and was compounded by a meshugga Lufthansa gate agent (my emphasis):
Passengers who spoke with The Post said that when they arrived at their gate in Frankfurt, they noticed about two dozen police officers. The Federal Police at Frankfurt Airport said in an email that their presence was “preventative” and that no one was arrested from the original flight because the officers weren’t able to identify the travelers who flouted the rules. Lufthansa spokesman Tal Muscal said he does not know who made the decision to bar passengers from their connecting flight.
A video posted online by travel blog DansDeals captures the explanation a Lufthansa gate agent provided in an announcement when the flight departed without three-quarters of its passengers: “Due to an operational reason coming from the flight from New York, all passengers here, we have to cancel you on this flight,” the agent says. “You know why it was.”
Another video shared by DansDeals shows passenger Yitzy Halpern speaking with a Lufthansa employee in customer service. Halpern is wearing a dark long-sleeve polo shirt with a yarmulke, or skullcap, on his head.
“I was wearing a mask the whole time,” Halpern says in the video. “Why am I lumped in with them?”
“Everybody has to pay for a couple” who didn’t comply with mask rules, the unidentified Lufthansa representative says. “It was Jewish people who were the mess, who made the problems.”
Halpern, a 45-year-old from Long Island whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors, told the woman that picking out all Jews was “gruesome” and antisemitic.
“It would have been [the same] if you were African or Polander,” she says.
That last sentence doesn’t make it any better! Here’s the second video, which was originally on YouTube and then removed for (get this) violating “hate speech” regulations. It has since been restored. (Caption of video below: A video hared by DansDeals shows passenger Yitzy Halpern speaking with a Lufthansa employee in customer service. Video: DansDeals.)
Some passengers were called to the service desk one by one, and those who wore Hasidic clothing or other Jewish regalia were told they would not be on the connecting flight, and were in fact banned from the airline for 24 hours. (Many took trains and buses to Hungary, but were too late for the ceremony.) Only 20 passengers were allowed on the onward flight, in a plane that held 190. In other words, the vast majority of rule-compliant Jewish passengers were punished simply because they were identifiably Jewish, and could not get to their destination in time.
Is this anti-Semitism? I’m not going to bandy about accusations here, but the order to detain the Jewish passengers came from higher up, and the order that the passengers could not take the next flight out came from an airline captain. Whatever this is, it’s really bad optics for Lufthansa.
To their credit, Lufthansa has apologized, but of course it would have to given the copious photographic and video documentation:
Lufthansa released a statement Tuesday saying the flight ban should have been limited to noncompliant passengers. “We apologize to all the passengers unable to travel on this flight, not only for the inconvenience, but also for the offense caused and personal impact,” the statement said. The airline says it is “reviewing the facts and circumstances of that day” and “will be engaging with the affected passengers to better understand their concerns.”
“What transpired is not consistent with Lufthansa’s policies or values,” the statement said. “We have zero tolerance for racism, antisemitism and discrimination of any type.”
I wrote a tweet to Lufthansa telling them that I thought their staff’s behavior was shameful and they should apologize publicly in a major venue (like the NYT), as well as to the individual passengers, but I have not had a response from them.
Here are two photos of the Rumble in Frankfurt with captions, both from the Times of Israel (all quotes above are from the Washington Post):
Crikey! Look at those guns!
The entire story is atrocious! The only lighter moment I had when reading it was when I encountered the wording “we have to cancel you on this flight”
Only surprise is they did not strip every man to see if he was circumcised… (obvious signs…)
This is a totally jobsworth degree of insensitivity. I bet the PR people at Lufthansa are tearing their hair out. Surely the staff have loads of training on dealing with difficult passengers? In recent restrictions in the UK when one bought a train ticket at a machine you had to press the acceptance that masks were to be worn – did Lufthansa not have that?
You announce that only those wearing masks OVER THE NOSE & MOUTH will be carried, & then kick off those who refuse.
The idiot with the mask off his nose – why was he not thrown off?!
Absurd.
It is like school punishment – you all suffer because one idiot called Fulbrook shouted “drop ’em Blossom!” out of the window to the lab assistant in the playground….
When Lufthansa started screening out “visible Jews,” the goyim on the flight should have had an “I am Spartacus” moment.
Let the bastards fly an empty plane.
Of course it is.
Anti semitic and racist. They are not having a good day. I bet if if it had been three Germans refusing to mask up, thy wouldn’t have kicked all the Germans off the flight.
Sort of a no-win situation here. Plenty of examples of orthodox men acting terribly on flights, this seems to be another. Plainly the individual offenders, unmasked, and disruptive passengers, couldn’t be identified. The flight crew would certainly have trouble singling out the nearly identically dressed and bearded men who were acting like schmucks. So they either let them off, basically tacitly allowing this behavior, or issue collective punishment. One approach sends the message that the behavior will go unsanctioned, the other looks very very bad. What to do?
Ask them to wear a mask – if they refuse throw them off
I agree, however, I fear in this instance it wasn’t so simple. The infractions clearly weren’t just a couple people not wearing masks, but a whole bunch of people blocking aisles and galleys on the aircraft in order to pray etc. So, since the issues apparently happened somewhere during the flight to Frankfurt, the flight crew would have had to individually identify the uncooperative people, then single them out and deny them boarding for their connection. Given the factors I noted in my original comment, no mean feat I fear. Like I said, I think this is a no-win situation.
Punishing all the “Jews” for the actions of a few is clearly unjust. However, as mentioned, some ultra orthodox have made a habit of behaving badly on airplanes. Allowing the behavior to go unpunished sends the wrong message, as does a blanket sanctioning of “Jews”. No-win.
Just to clarify – I’m Mack from the original comment – WordPress found my account and now follow-ups show my WP username. I’m not trying to make it appear like someone else is agreeing with me!
In a US airline, the company would now likely be figuring out how to settle the upcoming massive lawsuit for only a few million per plaintiff.
Seems clearly discriminatory. But also, frustratingly, unnecessary. Stuff like this always leaves me asking why. Why do that, when you could’ve kicked off unmasked person 1, given unmasked person 2 a minute to think about it, kick 2 off if they continue to refuse, and then go on down the line – regardless of look or dress – until everyone on the plane is wearing a mask. It frankly seems a lot more effective and easier. It’s like they went out of their way to pick a solution that took them more resources, delayed their flight longer, created a bigger disruption for the other passengers, and wasn’t as effective.
Bigotry and discrimination are sometimes used as proxies when you can’t detect the people or behavior you’re really interested in. But here, the trait you’re interested in is literally in front of your face; their mask. Using a proxy when you can’t use the actual trait is immoral, but at least makes a sort of sense. Using the proxy instead of the actual trait, when the actual trait is available, is immoral AND irrational.
This story brought to mind two experiences in my life.
1. Several years ago, I attended the bar mitzvah of the son of my wife’s sister. It was out west and there was a certain amount of mild, mirthful commentary directed my way, “Oh, wait until you meet the rabbi, Joe!” Etc. Well, when I did see the rabbi, it all became clear: We were dead ringers for each other.
“Visibly Jewish indeed,” which brings me to…
2. I once interviewed a Jewish scholar of religion on his editing a book about American Judaism. In the course of our chat he said, “Now, your people think that ‘Mc’ or ‘Mac’ in your name means “son of” in the tongue of your ancestors. But that’s not correct. It’s Hebrew, and it means “this person is absolutely a goy!”
This is jaw dropping anti-Semitism! I predict Lufthansa will be paying handsomely for damage control consultants in addition to whatever gets litigated by the passengers. Her statement “it would have been the same if you were African or Polander” really lays bare the group sanctioning mind set.
Jake: “What kind of bigotry do you usually have here?”
Lufthansa: “Oh we got both kinds. We got religious AND racial.”
If humans are still alive in a thousand years, I certainly hope they’re much more civilized, caring, understanding, accepting, and helpful towards one another. The atmosphere today is just so depressing.
sickening.
I’ve watched the videos in shock. This is just utterly appalling and what is worse they are Germans and they are really supposed to know about this. The comment in the video, “You’re grandparents would be proud of you,” actually made me laugh out loud because it was a stinging and witty rebuke against bigots.
I would publicly sue. It is actually clear that they broke what would be anti-discrimination law here in the Uk and I am sure in Germany too. I would do it publicly with a big noise. And the response of the staff should have been to tell the ship’s captain to behave rather than back it up.
Hesse’s anti-Semitism commissioner Uwe Becker called on Lufthansa’s top management to take a stand.
[He] informed that obviously, solely because of their recognisable faith, a whole group of people had been held responsible for something that obviously only affected individual travellers. “This is discriminatory and not a trivial matter, and all the more reason why the company’s top management should also feel personally responsible to apologise for this incident and take a clear and unequivocal stand,” said Becker. He said he would be happy to make himself available to Lufthansa for talks. “Something like this must not happen again.”
https://www.n-tv.de/panorama/Lufthansa-Offentliche-Entschuldigung-nach-Kollektivstrafe-fuer-juedische-Passagiere-article23323584.html
Contrary to opinions here, you may work at Lufthansa without aryan blood and blue eyes. The flight attendant in the video sounded Eastern European, and as the flight went to Hungary, might be Hungarian.
Further, the source is exactly 1 person, as cited as such in papers of record, like the Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Der Spiegel. Further, we see this man making loaded statements to that (probably) Hungarian attendant, who gives her best “I understand, I’m so sorry routine”.
Further, this immediately led to defcon 5. Contrary to beliefs here, making anti-semitic statements in Germaby is like shouting the n-word in Washington DC. You can’t do that, and if you did, heads will roll.
At this point, I don't buy the story. It looks much like non-compliant passengers who were removed from the flight, and afterwards worked it into an anti-semitism angle. We see what comes out if this.