Peter Boghossian confronts Portland State students on the issue of gender

Here’s a video of Peter Boghossian practicing—or trying to practice—”street epistomology” on a group of students from Portland State University. This is his Socratic method of trying to get students to think about the bases of what they believe in an informal situation. And just as Socrates did, so Boghossian brings up a topic about which there already seems to be settled opinion on the Progressive Left. The issue for debate: “There are only two genders.” That is inflammatory, but Boghossian agrees later in the video to couch it as a question, which could be “Are there only two genders?” or “How many gender are there?”
Here’s the YouTube description:
Following the unexpected cancellation of our Reverse Q&A at Brown University, we created an ad hoc event on the streets of Portland. Here, we are exploring the reasoning behind agreement or disagreement with the claim: “There are only two genders.” We were approached by a group of students and here’s what happened. This video was filmed on May 11, 2022 outside a Portland State University building that houses the department of social work.
The reader who sent me this link was disturbed by the students’ response, and said this:
Forgive my poor description… It’s very late here in [city X] and I don’t have time to write about this video…It’s from the Peter Boghossian… He’s at Portland State University, playing a game asking people about gender….It gets good around 1:12…. Some super ass woke kids show up… One could be a professor…. they’re so cliche…. I can’t believe they cover the full spectrum of wokeness…..they mark off all the wokeness boxes… I can’t believe such people exist….. But I will tell you this… You can get away with this bullshit hiding on campus, but not in real life…. I couldn’t finish watching the video, but will do so this weekend… Ciao.
Now I don’t feel so strongly about the students. Yes, they’re woke, but they’re also young. What bothers me more is that none of the students save one even approaches discussing the question, but even that student mistakes sex for gender, insisting that biological sex is not binary. \\
Further, the students seem to feel that it’s harmful (and taboo) to even ask the question, saying that asking it is “unsafe” and “harmful”. I wish Peter had pressed for their thoughts on the question itself. Now I could give my own answer, which would be this:
There are two biological sexes in humans, but an infinite variety of genders, for gender is the sexual identity that a person assumes, and there are many, many of these.
But this whole 20-minute episode doesn’t even come close to a discussion of the question or my answer above. There is no exchange of ideas, but rather assertions of the students that Peter is doing “harm” (they define that as “furthering oppression”) by even asking the question; he’s “harming society.”
Now I don’t know if the discussion touted by the question would even be possible with these students, but I wished at some point that Peter had pressed them, as Socrates did, to return to the question and explain why there are more than two genders. (I presume that would have been their answer.) Instead, he pursues tangential points like the meaning of “harm”.
That in itself is valuable, as we get to see some of the atmosphere on a liberal campus, and how the students really do consider some questions to be off limits. I disagree with them, but find the video revealing overall but unsatisfying in terms of the issue of gender. Perhaps asking such questions won’t reveal answers, and perhaps Peter knew that and simply wanted to explicate the thought processes of many “progressive” students. I’ll ask him.
We know what happened to Socrates for asking uncomfortable questions. Boghossian himself was more or less forced to leave Portland State after a decade of teaching philosophy. His teaching ratings were good, but, like Socrates, he simply asked the students uncomfortable questions.
What’s clear is that the Socratic Method won’t work on “woke” students, since they’re unwilling to question or even defend their ideology. Still, I wish there had been a real Socratic-style debate here in which a student or the students took up the challenge. I would like to have seen how Peter handled it. How would he have handled my own answer above, for instance?
31 thoughts on “Peter Boghossian confronts Portland State students on the issue of gender”
As it concerns Boghossian’s treatment at Portland State, I think this is important context.
https://leiterreports.typepad.com/blog/2021/09/peter-boghossians-resignation-from-portland-state-university.html
Was that easier to solve than that the Maltese falcon was fake, Mr. Spade? 🙂
I suspect this conflation of gender and sex is partly because people don’t understand biology or science in general and there has been a vernacular conflation for many years.
As for the students not wanting to question their positions this exposes their beliefs as faith and not reason.
And to take you comment further, I would be interested in what subjects those students are studying. How many are majoring in any form of the life sciences?
One said “We are from Social Work” or something to that effect. Not sure if that’s their occupation or the name of their department. Also not sure what proportion of the crowd was encompassed.
I believe there’s more to it than that, though. If you can show that a pretty clear sex binary is not binary, then that somehow justifies that fact that all distinctions between genders or sexes are arbitrary and subjective.
They probably can’t, and most certainly haven’t shown that.
“I suspect this conflation of gender and sex is partly because people don’t understand biology or science in general and there has been a vernacular conflation for many years. I might be mistaken, but I think that in large part the conflation is because USians are reluctant to use the word “sex” in any polite context and that even the preposition “behind” is too much for them hence the use of the phrase “out back”?
Quote: Further, the students seem to feel that it’s harmful (and taboo) to even ask the question, saying that asking it is “unsafe” and “harmful”.
This belief system feeds on itself creating a self reinforcing, feedback loop. They are probably correct that this discussion could be “unsafe” and “harmful”, particularly if their woke peers overheard the discussion. In such circumstances life on campus could become very unpleasant.
Sadly my sons girlfriends have same reaction you can’t discuss trans issues they claim it’s harmful to them.It drives me crazy.
When you can’t even ask the questions, you aren’t dealing with truth but orthodoxy. The questions are heretical.
I think it was Feynman who said that he would rather have questions which can’t be answered than answers which can’t be questioned.
And Wittgenstein who said, that whereof one cannot speak, thereof one must be silent.
Unfortunately, that one cuts both ways, especially when people start applying double standards. In this case, I hope Wittgenstein’s Seventh is interpreted to mean, if no one can ask the question, no one is free to draw conclusions. Unfortunately, the ‘Rules for thee, not for me’ crowd will say that they are the only ones privileged enough to ask questions or draw conclusions. Sigh.
> the Socratic Method won’t work on “woke” students
Of course not. Socrates is a DWEM, a Dead White European Male.
Has the Socratic method ever convinced a religious fanatic to abandon his/her/zir faith?
Great column by Dr. Boghossian published in B.Weiss’s substack (should not be paywalled):
“My University Sacrificed Ideas for Ideology. So Today I Quit.
The more I spoke out against the illiberalism that has swallowed Portland State University, the more retaliation I faced. ”
https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/my-university-sacrificed-ideas-for
“What’s clear is that the Socratic Method won’t work on “woke” students, since they’re unwilling to question or even defend their ideology. “….wrote Dr. Coyne above.
We can’t forget that we are dealing with religious fundamentalists, of the secular variety. And in the place of exploring, they offer credulity and faith.
This video was discussed on the excellent Gender Critical discussion website Mumsnet a little while ago: https://www.mumsnet.com/talk/womens_rights/4549136-peter-boghossian
Boghossian is respectful and open to discussion throughout the encounter, unlike those confronting him.
Sarah Haider says that she’s a “gender atheist” – she believes that there is only sex and personality. I think that’s right, what we call “gender” is just the part of our personality that is related to sex. Now, sexual personality is not a binary, but it’s related to sex, which is a binary. I need someone to explain me this binary-continuum connection, please. Can’t be that hard.
A few aspects of the social dynamic. Just a few of the group Dr. Boghossian interacted with did nearly all the talking. Does their constant repetition of woke buzzwords (“social construct”, “privilege”, “lived experience”, “harm”, “triggered”, etc.) mean that all their generation of Portland students speak and think(sic) in these terms? Moreover, the few speakers (and perhaps the whole group) seemed to be Social Work and maybe Education majors. But doesn’t PSU have engineering students? Chemistry students? Biology majors? Pre-meds? Could it be that the seeming prevalence of wokie superstitions is just the current form of what C.P. Snow long ago named “the two cultures”?
There are ‘thought-termination cliches’ which are intended to end debate. They are typical of cults, but, as we now see, also polarised ideologies.
I’ll look up that Snow piece, thanks!
He’s the they who is credited with the sort of thermodynamics witticism :
https://physics.stackexchange.com/questions/17383/meaning-of-what-c-p-snow-said-about-the-laws-of-thermodynamics#17401
[ disclaimer : I figure if I reply to other comments, I am not commenting – so I didn’t break my promise! ]
I did not know that Peter Boghossian was at Portland State U. – ironically, one of the universities that desperately needs someone (or many) like him.
Someone went around using common TERF tactics and you’re surprised few people took the obvious bait? I’m impressed with these kids.
Anyhow, on the minimal substance of the trolling, the problem isn’t just that they conflate gender and sex, it’s that they have an antiquated view of sex that still defined it entirely based on chromosomes
Sorry but you’re too quick to throw the term “TERF” around. It adds nothing to these comments or the conversation; it’s just your way of smearing Boghossian.
I think the speaker at 2:15 explains a lot :
“What does it look like ..”
Mmm, a prioritization on appearance.
Bravo Mr. (Professor?) Boghossian. This is very awkward to watch except when Boghossian speaks! It is like a boat that rights itself, or something…
Oh my… then the other speaker says he’s a “representative” of the “white” race… and THEN…
You just have to listen to this!
5:58 “some type of warning…”
Oh my … this is BRUTAL!
This is more like musical improvisation, like busking except not with music but with the spoken word – but everyone has the instrument and can all join in, and it is *live*, on the spot – instead of hidebound and hidden discourse in written form – its a great approach!
I’ll stop commenting now! Promise!
I believe in the importance of viewpoint diversity on campus (I’m a member of the Heterodox Academy and a donor to FIRE) but I don’t find this video impressive. I don’t see Boghossian trying to engage the students in conversation. I see him approaching them in such a way as to more or less guarantee that they’ll be defensive, wary, and unwilling to engage.
I’m not defending the crowd but one thing that Boghossian did not admit that he was being intentionally provocative. His use of “gender” rather than “sex” was surely deliberate. Although he stated he’d be fine with adding a question mark to his written statement, he could have started with that. Instead, his approach seemed to be in the now popular form of “[state position] Now fight me!”