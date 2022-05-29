Peter Boghossian confronts Portland State students on the issue of gender

Here’s a video of Peter Boghossian practicing—or trying to practice—”street epistomology” on a group of students from Portland State University. This is his Socratic method of trying to get students to think about the bases of what they believe in an informal situation. And just as Socrates did, so Boghossian brings up a topic about which there already seems to be settled opinion on the Progressive Left. The issue for debate: “There are only two genders.” That is inflammatory, but Boghossian agrees later in the video to couch it as a question, which could be “Are there only two genders?” or “How many gender are there?”

Here’s the YouTube description:

Following the unexpected cancellation of our Reverse Q&A at Brown University, we created an ad hoc event on the streets of Portland. Here, we are exploring the reasoning behind agreement or disagreement with the claim: “There are only two genders.” We were approached by a group of students and here’s what happened. This video was filmed on May 11, 2022 outside a Portland State University building that houses the department of social work.

The reader who sent me this link was disturbed by the students’ response, and said this:

Forgive my poor description… It’s very late here in [city X] and I don’t have time to write about this video…It’s from the Peter Boghossian… He’s at Portland State University, playing a game asking people about gender….It gets good around 1:12…. Some super ass woke kids show up… One could be a professor…. they’re so cliche…. I can’t believe they cover the full spectrum of wokeness…..they mark off all the wokeness boxes… I can’t believe such people exist….. But I will tell you this… You can get away with this bullshit hiding on campus, but not in real life…. I couldn’t finish watching the video, but will do so this weekend… Ciao.

Now I don’t feel so strongly about the students. Yes, they’re woke, but they’re also young. What bothers me more is that none of the students save one even approaches discussing the question, but even that student mistakes sex for gender, insisting that biological sex is not binary. \\

Further, the students seem to feel that it’s harmful (and taboo) to even ask the question, saying that asking it is “unsafe” and “harmful”. I wish Peter had pressed for their thoughts on the question itself. Now I could give my own answer, which would be this:

There are two biological sexes in humans, but an infinite variety of genders, for gender is the sexual identity that a person assumes, and there are many, many of these.

But this whole 20-minute episode doesn’t even come close to a discussion of the question or my answer above. There is no exchange of ideas, but rather assertions of the students that Peter is doing “harm” (they define that as “furthering oppression”) by even asking the question; he’s “harming society.”

Now I don’t know if the discussion touted by the question would even be possible with these students, but I wished at some point that Peter had pressed them, as Socrates did, to return to the question and explain why there are more than two genders. (I presume that would have been their answer.) Instead, he pursues tangential points like the meaning of “harm”.

That in itself is valuable, as we get to see some of the atmosphere on a liberal campus, and how the students really do consider some questions to be off limits. I disagree with them, but find the video revealing overall but unsatisfying in terms of the issue of gender. Perhaps asking such questions won’t reveal answers, and perhaps Peter knew that and simply wanted to explicate the thought processes of many “progressive” students. I’ll ask him.

We know what happened to Socrates for asking uncomfortable questions. Boghossian himself was more or less forced to leave Portland State after a decade of teaching philosophy. His teaching ratings were good, but, like Socrates, he simply asked the students uncomfortable questions.

What’s clear is that the Socratic Method won’t work on “woke” students, since they’re unwilling to question or even defend their ideology. Still, I wish there had been a real Socratic-style debate here in which a student or the students took up the challenge. I would like to have seen how Peter handled it. How would he have handled my own answer above, for instance?