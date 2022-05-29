Sunday duck report

Note: the breeding hen is AUDREY: I keep getting her mixed up with Dorothy, who has left the room. The pix below are all of Audrey.

I’m pleased to report that after 5+ days out of the egg, all twelve of Audrey’s babies are thriving. They’re smart, lively, vigorous, and Audrey has proved to be a diligent and protective mom. What’s even better is that all the other drakes (and the one or two hens hanging around) avoid her and her babies: she seems to have become Queen of the Pond.

Here are some videos and pictures. First, photos of the newborns with and without Mom. (Click photos to enlarge them.)

Mom and the brood:

Only two days after entering the pond, the babies and Mom had already worked out how to get from the main pond to the channel by crossing the grass strip and sidewalk between them. (All these videos were taken by Jean Greenberg).

A fierce-looking duckling and its broodmate:

A happy-looking duckling:

This brood is very smart: they learned how to use the duck ramp to get out of the pond only one day after entering it! After they climb up, they usually huddle under mom to warm up.

But sometimes they like to hang out on the ramp and enjoy the sun:

Find the hen! She’s sitting on all 12 babies, and you can see how camouflaged she is:

Closer:

Here she is, sitting on her brood:

It’s interesting to watch an entire brood get under the hen. They don’t just clump together so mom can squat on them. They find a sitting mother and then force their way underneath by pecking on her side and tail. Eventually she raises her body a bit, and some ducklings squeeze in. This is repeated until all are underneath. But before they go underneath after they’ve just been in the water, they do a bit of preening:

A baby sleeping nearly underneath mom:

A green-breasted baby that’s just been mucking about in the algae:

We mustn’t forget the turtles, and there are many this year. Yesterday I found my first baby ever: a very young red-eared slider () that clearly hatched near the pond. After taking a quick video, we put it on the edge of the water, and it immediately waded in and swam away:

More of the protective Audrey: