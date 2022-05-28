Mary Travers vs. Joan Baez & Laura Nyro

I’ve often touted my favorite singers and songwriters on this site, with the best singers (vocal quality) being Karen Carpenter and Barbra Streisand, but the best singer/songwriters being Laura Nyro and Joni Mitchell.

Reader Gary wrote me arguing that I’d overlooked one person:

While I share your taste in female singers from your (our) heyday—Joan Baez, Karen Carpenter, Barbara Streisand, et al., one we tend to overlook is Mary Travers, partly because her voice was often subordinated to those of Peter Yarrow and Paul Stookey. One of the few songs that showcases her amazing voice is “500 miles,” which I find even more powerful than Joan Baez’ version.

Of course I had to listen. I’ve listened my whole life to Travers, but she rarely sang solo on what I heard: it was always “Peter, Paul and Mary”. Even in the trio it was clear that she had a beautiful and powerful voice, but I’d never put her in the pantheon of great vocalists.

Well, here she is taking the lead in the classic “500 Miles”. I thought it was an older song, but appears to have been written by American songwriter Hedy West in 1961. Have a listen to Travers’ version below. I’ve put one by Baez below that.

There’s no denying that that is a great recording of a great song. For comparison a live version by Baez:

Travers certainly has more power in Travers’s voice, and the rendition is more powerful, if less lyrical. I’d give Travers the edge in this song, but I had trouble finding other solos by Travers to judge (one is below). I’ll still maintain that Baez has a better voice overall—and I’m aware that this is subjective! But there are dozens of Baez songs I could use to showcase her voice. Perhaps it’s a pity that Travers sang most often in a trio.

Here’s Travers on the Mama Cass Show singing one of my favorite songs: “And When I Die.” It was written (when she was 17!) and originally performed by Laura Nyro, but popularized in an inferior cover by Blood, Sweat & Tears. Travers turns it into a pop ballad:

And Nyro’s recording from “The First Songs” album of 1966:

Here there’s no comparison. Travers’s version is competent but to me lacks feeling (as well as the power in Nyro’s voice). It’s more like a pop song than a cri de coeur. The bouncy arrangement of Travers’s version doesn’t help things, either.

Nyro’s version, in contrast, is a masterpiece, as are many of her songs. That is why, though she died young, I rank Nyro along with Joni Mitchell as the best women singer/songwriters of our era.