The travel itch is beginning again, and of course part of my Life Plan was to devote more time after retirement to traveling. After all, I’m no spring chicken, and want to travel before they wheel me, drooling, into the nursing home. The only issue is that there are covid restrictions to traveling, including a mandatory test before returning to the U.S.
I am crowdsourcing ideas from readers. The question is this:
Where should I go?
The restrictions are these: trip should be 2-3 weeks, not take place at a time when the putative destination is crowded with summer tourists (I tend to avoid touristy place as well as beaches, since I use vacations to see the world’s diversity, not a strip of sand). The food must be good and the place interesting. I tend to avoid places with high prices, like Scandinavia.
Paris and Dobrzyn are always there, and will always be on my list, but I count that as a regular place to visit, not a “vacation destination”.
The places that have crossed my mind so far are Mexico (particularly Oaxaca and the Yucatan), Israel (just to see what’s going on there), Africa (to see the famous animals), and Southeast Asia (e.g., Vietnam). I love the idea of going to Pacific Islands, though I understand that some that were once my goals, like Bali, have become overcrowded with tourists. (Yes, I know that I am asking for destinations as a tourist!)
If you have any ideas that fit these criteria, especially based on your personal experience, I’d be glad to hear them.
44 thoughts on “Where should I go next?”
Ternate.
Oh, it seems Wallace was actually here when he wrote to Darwin- based on his diary…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halmahera
Come to the UK. We have no covid restrictions! Perhaps start in the Lake District and make your way gradually up to Scotland, if you want to get away from tourists.
Turkey’s Eastern Black Sea region. Few tourists, reasonable prices. Food… Do you like fish? You could visit the Sumela Monastery and explore the mountains.
If you’ve not done an African animal safari then that’s a must at some point; Kruger Park, Okavango Delta, Masai Mara, lots of options.
Madagascar and Seychelles Islands have very interesting biogeographical diversity being that they are continental islands dragged from the African plate out into the Indian Ocean as the south Asian (mostly India/Pakistan) sprinted north to collide with Asia
Yes, Madagascar and the Seychelles would be interesting.
Madagascar is worth seeing for the wildlife but it’s not really a safe place to visit at present.
You could visit John van Wyhe in Singapore, then do the major islands & cross the Wallace Line.
Africa. The jungles and rivers to the mid region.
I once asked a seasoned traveler which destination was the most pleasant surprise. Without hesitation, she said “Mongolia.” She’d chosen it at random, as somewhere she hadn’t been. Not many tourists, friendly people, and filled with ancient monuments and natural beauty.
So you might want to look into Mongolia.
A friend of mine went to Mongolia and I watched her slide show. Vast hills and meadows peppered with huts. Yawn.
I might add that to my list. 😀
and a lot of good food
I’ve been to Mongolia a couple of times (1998 and 2001) and found it fascinating. But I understand that things have changed a lot there in the last 20 years – when I was there, Ulan Bator was filled with half-finished building projects that had been started with Soviet or Chinese money and then abandoned.
And, despite what summonzeus says, the food was terrible. Mutton, mutton, and then for a change, more mutton. This is a nomadic culture – they don’t do vegetables. (Again, things have changed…)
If you want a reasonable imitation of Mongolia, try south-east Wyoming. The landscape is almost identical, but the cowboys wear different hats.
LOL, I love eating broiled lamb
I’d recommend avoiding a safari but Kruger is magnificent. South Africa (Cape Town is wonderful). I just returned from a six day visit ,and combined a great visit to try and understand our human origins (it was very illuminating) and a brief visit with some penguins.
Trinidad is lovely but 2-3 weeks?? I usually plan visits of one week to ten days. There would be plenty to see and be impressed by in Colombia however, with your preferred time line.
You maybe more comfortable traveling in a group than I am and so additional suggestions may not suit you as well as those destinations suited me. I have a long history of enjoying solitude when I travel.
I think of the places I’ve been to, my favorites were Taiwan and Japan. The problem is that they’re crowded even without the tourists, but the food is to die for.
I also don’t think Taiwan as it is will be around for too long, so if you want to visit, the sooner the better.
An East African safari is a great idea, which my wife and I enjoyed immensely (the Serengeti in Tanzania). Learned a lot too.
Another place where there is lots to see and good food is Morocco, but I think you’ve already been to Marrakech at least. Wander the streets of Fez and visit the stork-occupied ruins of Volubilis. I suspect Algeria and Tunisia are similar.
How about Greece? Lots of good archaeological sites to wander around in, especially in the Peloponnese: Epidaurus, Mycenae, Olympia, Archea :Messina (a lesser known favorite of ours, with marvellous and succulent lamb in the restaurant overlooking the ruins). And the food is always good and often superb. Pictures are available on our web site, but I will avoid advertising for that.
I’ve always wanted to visit Cambodia, esp. Angkor, but never made it. And our travel days are now over, alas.
In any case, bon voyage!
Pretty much any place interesting will be packed until Fall – everyone is so hungry for travel. These are probably my favorite international destinations: Iguazu Falls, – Egypt (from Cairo to Aswan), – Mayan sites in Mexico and Belize. But keep in mind the jaw-drop places we have right here in the US – Yellowstone in particular, where you are walking on a live volcano, just think about it!!! — (Yellowstone opens in winter and it is just stunning then with very low attendance and snow around hot bubbly pools and bison rooting in the snow for munchies). There is SO much here in the US – we recently visited Saguaro National Park, which is mesmerizing, and Petrified Forest (born as a forest near the equator prior to continental drift).
> I use vacations to see the world’s diversity, not a strip of sand
Are there any particular activities of interest? I am a big fan of the biodiversity I have seen while scuba diving in the Red Sea, especially near the Gulf of Aqaba.
Iceland // its many hot springs.
Blue
Come to Oahu in October, I’ll buy you a Mai Tai!
If you search on YouTube you will find ‘The 10 most remote towns in the world’, the ‘most remote islands’ and so on. Proper bucket list stuff. Some of them look attractive, others look like hard work.
My wife and I took a 3 week bus/island tour of Greece a few years ago and it blew us away. Kind of a little known secret somehow despite being, you know, Greece. Both educational and full of beauty and great food, Athens is a bit rough around the edges and unpredictable at times but with the right attitude, this is charming.
Sub…,
…. Saharan Africa
^^^ another in my “sub” pun series.
At the risk of stating the obvious, if Bali is too touristic, Java may be a good destination. It is still touristic, but not as crazy as Bali and there is plenty to see, hear and taste.
Jerry, I can’t remember, but have you been to Machu Pichu? That would be my choice.
I went on a trip to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia 10 years ago. It was a Swedish group and the trip had a bit of everything, from big cities to remote parts of Laos. Unforgettable.
Greenland, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands.
If you like pacific islands you could try the Cook Islands. Also Fiji.
It would be wonderful if you could have a Big Cat encounter, and even cuddle some of their cubs. Wherever you go, I would wish you to navigate in that direction.
Tallinn (Estonia) is a gorgeous medieval walled city. Not as expensive as Scandanavia, and you can do trips out to the national parks and/or German manor houses. Or take a boat trip over to Helsinki for the day.
How about Ecuador near where Lou Jost is?
Go to Israel and the West Bank, and talk to Palestinians.
As to splendid buildings: Samarkand and more Uzbekistan in spring, Iran – Isfahan, Yazd and Persepolis are a must see. Iran might be closed to US citizens, either by Iran or by the US. I don’t remember the food.
Hi Jerry,
I can highly recommend Norway and the Fjordlands within Norway. I recommend staying the Huts that are provided at campgrounds. Most reasonably-priced accommodation in Norway. My cousin in Sweden told me there was no need for reservations and he was right. They run from 1-star (basically a wooden tent with bare bunks) through 5-star (fully-furnished little houses). We did 5-star because we had my 77-YO mother and young son with us.
We toured Denmark, Sweden, and Norway in 2012 and England in 2015. England was notably more expensive than Scandinavia. We got to stay with family, some of the time, on both trips, so that part is a wash. But hotels (and B&Bs) in the UK were more expensive than Scandinavia.
Isreal is one of the most fascinating countries I have ever visited– so much is packed into a small area: Eilat on the Red Sea, Masada (incredible), the Negev Desert, mountains, the Dead Sea, the Sea of Galilea, and of course all the cultural diversity and historical significance.
And Australia is probably my favorite continent. From the moment you step off the plane, it’s almost as if you’ve been transported to another planet. Be sure to tour widely, from Tasmania to the Queensland rainforests, and from the interior (notably Alice Springs) to Darwin. The bird songs and sights, and biodiversity in general, are otherworldly.
Australia – I’ve noted that as a non-obscure or logistically challenging place I want to go – in particular Ayer’s Rock is supposed to be astonishing – and then New Zealand is right there – to see behind-the-scenes of Lord of the Rings and beyond.
I enjoyed a visit to the University of Tartu 20 years ago, and only passed through Talinn, but have
heard well of it, and elsewhere in Estonia. Never visited Slovenia, but am told that it is beautiful,
friendly, very mitteleuropisch, and inexpensive. The Mayan ruins of Palenque were very impressive when it was off the beaten track on my visit a long, long, long time ago—but it is now apparently a sort of hipster destination (?).
Vietnam, with reservations: it is getting quite touristy, and the unspoilt coasts are rapidly becoming spoilt.
Greece, as others have suggested; try an island-hopping small boat trip. Or just go to Crete.
Can’t recall whether you’ve been to Italy much. (I can recommend the wine-growing part of Tuscany where my daughter and her fiance work).
New Zealand, now it’s open again.
Jerry, why dont’ you go to Zambia? There a former student of mine, thus a biologist, has a very nice lodge, called Konkamoya, right in the Kafue National Park . You find it easily on the web. You will see a lot of animals!
The island of Saba is on my bucket list – maybe someday! Slovenia would also be lovely – plus they get bonus points for celebrating their lovely olm. Croatia is another I’d love to visit, and have heard it is reasonably priced and the food amazing.
–
Closer to home, I got to visit SE Alaska last year and it was amazing.
Israel is well worth the visit. I used to work for an Israeli company and would definitely go back.
When you’re next in Paris, I suggest a long weekend in Luxembourg. When I lived there it had more Michelin starred restaurants per capita than any other country. In addition to great food it has a long and interesting history (back to at least 963).
Note: I’ve been to Greece several times for three to six weeks, and I also lived there for 2.5 years as a child. There are other places I need to go to now.