Here’s a fantastic Bob Dylan song that’s even lovelier when sung by his ex-paramour, the great Joan Baez. I came upon this song by accident on YouTube, and remembered two things: what a great voice she had (up there with Karen Carpenter and Barbra Streisand, my two favorites) and what a great song this is.
It was written by Dylan around 1967 and first recorded by The Band (you can hear the group and Dylan nine years later here). But nobody, to my mind, even came close to the quality of Joan Baez’s version. Below is the live version of the song performed at Woodstock. Just a great song, an angelic voice, and a guitar.
It’s a gorgeous song, fusing a prisoner’s yearning for freedom with religious yearning for salvation. If you want a recorded version with more instrumentation, go here.
Below is one of Dylan’s versions. The reason his aren’t as good is simply that he’s nowhere as good a singer as Baez. It still amazes me, though, that something of this quality could come out of Dylan, just as all his great hits amaze me.
And I’m not the only one. In Dylan’s bio in Wikipedia you can read this:
On hearing Dylan perform his song “With God on Our Side“, Baez later said, “I never thought anything so powerful could come out of that little toad”
But of course they then had a relationship.
Two other versions of note. First, the trio of Mama Cass, Mary Travers and Joni Mitchell singing the song on Mama Cass’s television show. To be honest, this version doesn’t move me that much, but it is a collection of great vocalists.
And the gala version with Dylan, the Band, and a bunch of stars (Joni Mitchell, Ron Wood, Ringo Starr, Van Morrison) from the 1976 version The Last Waltz:
Dylan must be ranked as one of the greatest songwriters of the late 1900s, but not as a great singer/songwriter. The man couldn’t sing that well, nor was he a great instrumentalist. All his talent went into the song.
14 thoughts on ““I Shall Be Released””
Yes, a beautiful voice, and an amazing lyricist. She came out with a double-LP of Dylan covers entitled “Any Day Now” in 68 or 69. I think I wore out the vinyl on those.
I love Bob Dylan’s vocals. He created his voice to be emotionally expressive and unique, as there is no doubt he was not gifted with a voice. Baez has a beautiful voice, and her version is pretty, which is why I prefer Dylan for this song. I think this song is best Dylan gritty and rough, or soulful, the way Nina Simone does it. I love Baez singing “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” and of course “Diamonds and Rust.” I’m playing that one now. Very haunting.
I remember hearing “Diamonds and Rust” for the first time on FM radio working the graveyard shift as a computer operator. It blew me away. Also on that album is her cover of Jackson Browne’s “Fountain of Sorrow,” another lovely song.
David Bowie wrote “A Song for Bob Dylan” which included the words:
“… About a strange young man called Dylan
With a voice like sand and glue
Some words had truthful vengeance
That could pin us to the floor…”
Imitation starting at 1:12 on the last one.
The last time I saw Joan (just a few years ago), the baby was playing drums.
My favorite cover of “I Shall Be Released” is by Nina Simone. If that ain’t soul music, I’ll kiss your ass.
Ms. Simone did a whole album of Dylan covers. It’s great.
It has long been my opinion that the best thing that can be done with a Bob Dylan song is to let someone else perform or record it.
In The Band’s cover of “I Shall Be Released” that they did all on their own, Richard Manuel sings it in falsetto, giving the tune a particular poignancy :
The young Dylan I grew up with had a good voice but it didn’t age well. I have never taken to Joan Baez’s voice because of her vibrato. 🙁
The list of remarkable songs by Dylan is long. This is one of his most moving, no matter who sings it. Baez’s album version of it, however, loses the emotion with the chorus and trite instrumentals. It sounds like something for the Ed Sullivan show.
As of a few years ago, Joan Baez still had a great voice, and she may have a great voice even today. My wife and I saw her play an outdoor concert in Oregon with The Indigo Girls. It was a fantastic evening under the stars, and audience members danced all through the two-hour performance! The respect shown to Joan Baez by The Indigo Girls and by the audience was spellbinding. One of the all-time greats with a lovely soprano voice.
I’ll have to add my favorite version – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dG4XwRBlx0
My favorite version of I Shall Be Released is Chrissie Hynde’s on the 30th anniversary Concert Celebration. I have the 4 LP album of that concert. As you say, other people often sing his songs better than him, and that album is almost entirely other great people singing them. My favorite is Stevie Wonder with Blowin’ in the Wind, and while I would never put John Mellencamp in any interesting category, he does do a great job of Like a Rolling Stone. They gave Neil Young, my actual favorite male singer, All Along the Watchtower, evidently the only person they could get to sing the song Jimi Hendrix made his. I also love Willy Nelson’s What Was It You Wanted.
During the mid-70s Rolling Thunder Revue tour (a log book of which was kept by Sam Shepard, and old film footage of which Marty Scorsese turned into a documentary a couple years ago), Bob and Joan would regularly sing a duet of “I Shall Be Released.”