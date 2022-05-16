Elon Musk’s list of must-read books

I’m a sucker for lists of what people are reading, as it tells us something about them and also can be a source of good things to read. I suppose, though, that when a famous person is asked what books they’re reading, they may well pad the list with books that make them look more serious and intellectual.
But I don’t think that’s the case with this list from Blinkist Magazine of nine books that Elon Musk found extremely influential in his life. Now Blinkist seems a bit slippery to me, since its mission appears to be to distill long books down into bite-size 15-minute audio bits that can help you succeed. And it’s all about what will help you get ahead in life, rather than books that could change your point of view.
Nevertheless, this is a genuine list of books that Musk reads, and it says he “reads a lot”:
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and other game-changing tech companies, somehow finds time to read a lot of books when he’s not sending rockets into space. From classic sci-fi works to complex studies on artificial intelligence, Musk credits books with helping him achieve his success. In fact, when asked how he learned to build rockets, he famously replied, “I read books.”
But to tout its Reader’s Digest-like format, Blinkist also adds at the beginning:
According to a study by the Bureau of Labour Statistics, most Americans find time to read just 17 minutes per day. At that rate, it could take you more than a month to read one of Musk’s recommended non-fiction titles.
OH NO! Well, why not try reading more than 17 minutes a day! And noting that Americans can’t “find the time” to read just 17 minutes a day” don’t impress me much. Think of the hours that the average person spends online or in front of the telly.
But I fulminate. Here’s the list of the books Musk recommends. The article gives a short paragraph on each, which I won’t reproduce (click screenshot to read). I’ve added the Amazon link to each book, and also note whether I’ve read it:
1.) Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson. A biography; I haven’t read it.
2.) Human Compatible by Stuart Russel. It’s about AI, and I haven’t read it.
3.) Zero to One by Peter Thiel with Blake Master. It’s about how to build a business; I haven’t read it.
4.) Merchants of Doubt by Naomi Oreskes & Erik M. Conway. It’s about disinformation and environmental issues, and I haven’t read it.
5.) Life 3.0 by Max Tegmark. Another book about AI, and one I haven’t read.
6.) The Big Picture by Sean M. Carroll. Now I’m impressed, as this has no business relevance but shows pure intellectual curiosity on Musk’s part. I have read it, and liked it.
7.) Lying by Sam Harris. Another impressive book; I have read it. While it’s not one of Sam’s best (I disagree with his view that it’s never okay to lie), it’s nevertheless a thoughtful work. But I would have preferred that if Musk recommended a short life-changing book by Harris, it would have been Free Will.
8.) Superintelligence by Nick Bostrom. More about AI; I haven’t read it.
9.) The Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith. I’m ashamed to admit that I haven’t read it, but it’s the one real “classic” on Musk’s list.
Now remember, these are books that Musk says could “change your life”, and I suspect he means that largely in a vocational sense.
I could make a list of nine or ten books that changed my life, but could not ever guarantee that they’d change yours (one of mine would be Zorba the Greek by Nikos Kazantzakis). But I will divulge the two books I’m reading now (I usually read one at a time):
1.) What is Real? The Unfinished Quest for the Meaning of Quantum Mechanics by Adam Becker. This is an absorbing book that I picked up in my lifelong and desperate quest to understand something that I’ll never grasp. Yes, I know the phenomena, but this book is about whether quantum mechanics is simply a useful mathematical apparatus for predicting things, or actually describes a real, underlying world. So far I’m a third of the way through, and don’t know the answer.
2.) People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present by Dara Horn. I’ve just begun this, and don’t have much to say about it yet. Horn is a prizewinning novelist, but here she tackles the striking fact that whenever she’s asked to write about Jews (she is Jewish), it’s always about dead Jews, as in the Holocaust. This seeming affection for ex-Jews contrasts with the rising anti-Semitism Horn sees in the present, and the fact that she’s not asked to write about living Jews.
I also just finished a book that a reader recommended: the 1400-page doorstopper A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth (a good travel book). I thought it was very good, though could have used a bit of pruning, especially in the bit about politics. Also, the main character, Lata, never seems to come to life in a way that some of the other characters do. Nevertheless, I enjoyed the hell out of it, finished it, and am grateful for the suggestion.
So, this is your own cue to let us know what you are reading, and whether you recommend it.
30 thoughts on “Elon Musk’s list of must-read books”
Well, I guess I am heartened that Mush reads at all. I am reading Arthur Lloyd’s The Slavery Controversy, 1831-1860. I just finished reading The First Lincoln Campaign by Reinhard Luthin, which I would recommend. I took a break from serious stuff for a bit and re-read Harry Potter. Cracking.
A few of his books reflect his stance on general UI which is in line with Sam Harris’s stance.
Your taste in fiction seems good, which makes me curious about the other books you mention…I need to keep those in mind.
I started reading Ann Applebaum’s book about Ukraine but got too depressed so I switched to a book that has been waiting to be read from my bookshelf for some time about the late Roman Empire. Some parallels are striking & some very much not (which is striking in its own way). I always liked this period when I was in school & thought it would be interesting to revisit aspects of it in detail beyond the cursus honorum. The book is Rubicon: The Last Years of the Roman Republic by Tom Holland.
I read that. I liked it.
I hear you about Ann Applebaum. Very good, but I can’t read her stuff straight through because it gets disheartening, and I’m depressive and misanthropic at the best of times.
Me too!
I’ve not long finished “Facing the Extreme: Moral Life in the Concentration Camps” by Tzvetan Todorov, published in the 1990s. The author looks at examples from within both the Nazi camps and the Soviet Gulag, at situations where people are in a daily struggle to survive but where some can nevertheless display moral behaviour. He also looks at how ordinary people can best respond to extreme violence from the state. He’s a devotee of Rousseau rather than Hobbes.
The Steve Jobs book is excellent—and paints a mixed picture of the man. Very well done, as are all of the Walter Isaacson biographies I’ve read, and that’s most of them. Right now, I am 60% through his biography of Henry Kissinger—published in 1992 and revised in 2005.
It’s interesting how both Isaacson’s early and his most recent biographies have the same laudable characteristics. They are all very readable, detailed, scrupulously researched (AFAICT), and balanced. They cover the good, the bad, and the ugly, with enough editorializing, but not too much. I loved his book on Leonardo da Vinci, and learned a great deal. And he did a fantastic job with Einstein, explaining his theories with great understanding and clarity. His recent Codebreaker book is not a biography per se, but showcases (along with his Einstein) Isaacson’s ability to grasp a wide range of technical fields. His bios are also long—hundreds of pages—but I’m OK with that, as I can read for more than 17 minutes per day.
I am reading Thomas Mann’s The Magic Mountain and an atlas of birds. I love both books. I’ll read almost anything on birds, though it’s more looking than reading because the attraction for me is gorgeous photos of birds. Mann is a lot funnier than I remembered, and the characters The Magic Mountain are so good. Like Austen’s characters, they’re in a certain time, but they are also timeless types. And the main character is irritable and excitable, which is refreshing to see in a main character and seems left out of books but is very present in people in real life. It’s also funny in a book. (Not so much in real life.)
Currently reading these.
“The Hundred Year Old Man Who Climbed Through the Window and Disappeared” by Jonas Jonasson. . Moderately amusing but over-the-top surrealist deadpan comedy. Probably won’t finish.
“The Revenge of Geography” by Robert D. Kaplan. Over-argued but fascinating analysis of how
geographic factors influence (determine?) national culture and behavior.
Recently finished: “Black Sea” and “Stone Voices” by Neal Ascherson. Utterly absorbing hybrids of
history, sociology, literary criticism, travel memoir, and the essay format. Ascherson is one of those fabulously well-informed and allusive British writers, like the late Tony Judt. I look forward to next reading his “Wojtek the Bear, Polish War Hero”.
What was it Mr. Twain said about literary “classics” — that they’re “something everybody wants to have read and nobody wants to read”? 🙂
I’m surprised there is nothing on Elon Musk’s list about simulationism. From what I understand, he firmly believes that we live in a computer simulation. It’s a fascinating argument.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simulation_hypothesis#Advocates
I read an interview with Grimes. He tells her that they are in a simulation & she has been created for him as his perfect mate. Of course, in Elon’s mind, the simulation is all about him.
I’m pretty sure Bostrum at least mentions the simulation argument in Superintelligence, so maybe that counts. But I may be misremembering.
I haven’t read any on the list, though a couple are sitting on my bookshelf. Perhaps this will prompt me to read Carroll’s The Big Picture next.
I’m currently reading and thoroughly enjoying Paul Scott’s The Jewel in the Crown. It was recommended by PCC(e) and, as usual, his recommendation was spot on (at least for my tastes). And after finishing this novel, there are three more in the series!
So the Reader’s Digest version of the Reader’s Digest version of a book?
But do they have “Laughter…the best medicine”?
The Cole’s notes of the Reader’s Digest version of the Reader’s Digest version of a book. 😀
First, a couple of books that will likely aggravate many here, but which are worth reading and reflecting on neverthelss:
When Rights Went Wrong: Why Our Obsession with Rights is Tearing America Apart, by Jamal Greene. Please read it from the beginning; don’t skip ahead to the chapter on rights in academia.
The Hundred Years War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance 1917-2017, by Rashid Khalidi. I know the title alone will raise hackles, but consider it to be an academic history of the Middle East and Palestine.
Both of these books are thought provoking, and rest assured that I find much within them that I disagree with but also much that I found worth pursuing further.
Finally, I believed Ishiguro’s Remains of the Day has been mentioned before, herein. I had to read it as part of a workshop I was involved with, and while going in I thought I would hate it, it turned out to be life changing for me. The book is far superior to the movie, in that it focuses on the general question of the consequences of short-sighted decisions, as opposed to the upper class British/Nazi collaboration during the 1930’s. A true masterpiece
The Wealth of Nations — is ol’ Elon saying he’s read all five volumes of Adam Smith’s treatise?
Can’t say as I have, though the last full book I recall reading by the late P.J. O’Rourke was his one on The Wealth of Nations, titled (coincidentally, I’m sure) On The Wealth of Nations.
Interesting list
just a note that I got some good picks as a result of discussion here :
David Lodge – The Campus Trilogy
Adam Smith
Richard Hofstadter
Possibly here , but definitely elsewhere :
A. G. Cairns-Smith : The Life Puzzle and Seven Clues to the Origin of Life
^^^ this is possibly unfalsifiable and not an academic treatment but it is so much fun to indulge in Cairns-Smith’s sprawling imagination.
It was Historian who recommended Hofstadter (for me at least). I’m glad I took his recommendation, especially Anti-intellectualism / the Paranoid Style.
Probably – my jaw dropped upon reading those essays by Hofstadter – as if he was in our own time. It is … uncanny?…
I’m grabbing a free Gutenberg-ish copy of Wealth of Nations from my preferred ebook reader and it appears the original print title, as expected for 18th c. writing – 1776 in fact – is
“An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations.”
In case that helps.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wealth_of_Nations
I’ve read 4 through 8, a couple of them more than once, and liked them very much. I agree that Free Will is more important than Lying, and I preferred Something Deeply Hidden to The Big Picture, but no real quibble here with either one.
I have to admit the first three don’t sound very interesting to me, but given the quality of the ones I HAVE read, perhaps I should reconsider. And Wealth of Nations is likewise for me one that I feel remiss in not having read yet.
I’d be even more interested to know what science fiction Elon Musk has read. There’s SO much of it out there and a LOT of it is derivative to about the fifth exponent level, so finding a good source for recommendations is useful.
Of course, no one could ever go wrong reading a book by Robert Elessar…in my not-so-humble opinion, anyway. But that’s another matter.
And Musk really needs to read Why Evolution is True and Faith Vs Fact, if he hasn’t already. I forget who wrote those…
A book that seemed to have an impact on me in the 60’s was “The Sot Weed Factor” by John Barth. I still have my much thumbed copy. Currently I’m reading two; The Beginning of Infinity, David Deutsch and A Brief History of Everyone The Ever Lived, Adam Rutherford. About to start “Frequently Asked Questions About The Universe , Cham & Whiteson. Bloodlands, Timothy Snyder.I read “People Love Dead Jews”. Puffing his chest out there are a thousand or more books on my shelves. I keep going back to Patrick O’Brian and the Aubrey/ Maturin books. The writing is beautiful. I read C.S.Forester voraciously as a kid. I like Ken’s comment # 7 above.
I’m reading “The Splendid Feast of Reason” by S. Jonathan Singer. From the Preface: “I am therefore in most respects an unreconstructed and possibly dangerous heretic: I am a resolute rationalist, a political liberal, a confirmed atheist, a genetic partisan, and an economic proletarian. Read on at your own peril.”
H is for Hawk, by Helen McDonald. It’s just a good read.
Right now I’m reading Hubert Selby, Jr.’s Last Exit to Brooklyn. I’ve long had a powerful appetite for transgressive Lit, and figured it was time to get around to Mr. Selby’s first novel, one of the motherloads of the genre.
(I had planned to read it 20 years ago. An old buddy of mine mailed me a copy of the trade paperback. But when I opened it up, I realized he was repaying me, in cash, for a few grand I had lent him a couple years earlier, and the middle pages all had a dollar-bill-sized hole sliced into them where he had stashed the cash. Don’t get me wrong, I was glad to have the money back, but disappointed to find that he had defaced the book, especially since I knew it was one of his favorites.) 🙂