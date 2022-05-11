Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Hump Day (or Latha Hump as they say in Scottish Gaelic), May 11, 2022. It’s National “Eat What You Want” Day, but I’m not sure what the scare quotes mean. Are there some things we’re not SUPPOSED to want, or is the whole thing a joke?

I am weak but getting back to normal, so posting should pick up pretty soon. Meanwhile, we’re waiting for the appearance of ducklings, but so far none have shown. It was a cold spring, and ducklings may be delayed.

In the meantime, here’s Hili with a wry remark. As Malgorzata said, “Many bad things came to Poland from the East. So why not aphids?”

A: There are no aphids on this bush. Hili: They will probably fly in from the east.

In Polish:

Ja: Na tym krzaku nie ma jeszcze mszyc. Hili: Pewnie przylecą ze wschodu.

And here is little Karolina grabbing up little Kulka (photo by Paulina):

According to the NYT, Hungary is spoiling the EU’s bid for unity in boycotting Russian oil:

A day after Congress forged ahead with a mammoth U.S. financial commitment to Ukraine, the European Union’s continued determination to confront President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia was being tested on Wednesday as E.U. ambassadors again failed to reach an agreement to ban Russian oil. Talks in Brussels broke off for the day as Hungary, which has resisted adopting an embargo on Russian oil, emerged as the most consequential spoiler to Europe’s continued efforts to present a united front against Moscow as the fighting in Ukraine drags on. Even as the European Union has never been more unified or determined than now, the Hungary dispute is a window into how fractures could happen that help Mr. Putin. Although E.U. leaders have already approved five sanctions packages against Russia, their struggles to finalize this latest, toughest measure — one that would heavily punish Russia but also inflict pain on the bloc’s own economies — underscored what U.S. intelligence officials have warned that Mr. Putin is counting on: a weakening of Western resolve as he girds Russia for a protracted conflict.