Today’s photos are only two, but they’re of a spectacular bird, the Pileated Woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus), America’s largest pecker—aside from Trump. This is an animal that many readers seem to have mistaken for the Ivory-billed Woodpecker, a species thought by some to still be alive, but rare and perhaps even extinct. At least five or six readers commented that they’d certainly seen an Ivory-billed, but doubtless they mistook a Pileated for its elusive relative.

These come from reader Bryan Lepore, as do his notes (indented):

I give you my personal best picture of one of my favorite “backyard” animals – the pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus)! Location : mid-Massachusetts Specific date : 27 April 2022 Time of day : approx. noon. iPhone 13 camera zoomed in. Side of a busy road – she (he?) was not scared too easily. It was exhilarating that she let me get so close!

Here’s the (cut) stump she (he?) was inspecting