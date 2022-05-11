Today’s photos are only two, but they’re of a spectacular bird, the Pileated Woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus), America’s largest pecker—aside from Trump. This is an animal that many readers seem to have mistaken for the Ivory-billed Woodpecker, a species thought by some to still be alive, but rare and perhaps even extinct. At least five or six readers commented that they’d certainly seen an Ivory-billed, but doubtless they mistook a Pileated for its elusive relative.
These come from reader Bryan Lepore, as do his notes (indented):
I give you my personal best picture of one of my favorite “backyard” animals – the pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus)!
Location : mid-MassachusettsSpecific date : 27 April 2022Time of day : approx. noon.iPhone 13 camera zoomed in.Side of a busy road – she (he?) was not scared too easily.It was exhilarating that she let me get so close!
I suppose the bill contains some white, so it might strike the viewer that the black is just some random dirt – but we have learned here that bills, such as Dorothy’s, are quite identifiable over the years, and not the sporadic result of dirt or getting damaged.
Now, now, everyone knows that Trump is a very SMALL pecker…
Very cool! I have seen them from afar, and certainly their excavations on trees. They are spectacular birds.
This pileated is indeed a female. The crest on males is red all the way to the beak, and there is also a small red streak on the “mustache” going back from the beak. For the last few years I’ve been lucky to have a pileated appear on my peanut butter log a couple of times during the winter. It’s always amazing to see them.
Nice share! I have never seen one, although I understand they are sometimes seen in my area.