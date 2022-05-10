According to the Washington Post, Elon Musk, who will be the new boss of Twitter, has announced that he’ll reverse Twitter’s ban on the lucubrations of former Lunatic-in-Chief Donald Trump.
“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” he said at the event hosted by the Financial Times.
Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots, citing the risk of further violence.
. . . [Musk] has seized on the platform’s importance to democracy and global debate and criticized what he has described as a left-wing bias in moderation decisions. Twitter has countered that its efforts have been aimed at minimizing harm and improving the user experience by limiting exposure to hate speech and harassment.
I am on Musk’s side in this one. If he truly wants to adhere to the courts’ First Amendment construal of free speech on Twitter, as he said he does, then there’s no reason to ban Trump. If Trump abrogates First Amendment principles in the future, he can go. You might say that his behavior on January 6 constituted the promulgation of predictable and imminent harm, though he’s not been convicted of that, but even if it did, I favor giving him a fresh start. After all, doesn’t America deserve the spectacle of seeing the man fulminate? And remember, half of America loves him.
Of course now people will hate Musk even more, though I don’t think he deserves it. This was a proper decision, and can be rescinded if Trump violates any of the forms of speech not protected by the First Amendment.
I suspect many readers will disagree with me.
49 thoughts on “Musk says he’ll reverse Twitter ban on Trump”
“When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” and other Tweets advocating violence really, in my opinion, should have resulted in the ban. Giving Trump his Twitter mic back will likely result in a boost of energy to the right-wing militias who consider him their commander-in-chief.
I agree with you here; the man and his groupies are too dangerous . I fear what may come next.
Too dangerous to allow them to speak in a public forum? Seriously? They should be silenced on Twitter? Do you think he and “his groupies” (who are you referring to) should all be silenced by the U.S. Government, too?
Of course not, but there is an issue that emotive stories such as those discriminating against minorities gain extra traction because of the nature of the system. People who tweet these will tend to be more emotional ( have larger amygdalae) and less reasoning ( have smaller anterior cortices) This bubbled speech is difficult to debunk. All social media systems need something to alert people that stories are incorrect when they certainly are
This paper may be informative https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3092984/
I agree with Musk and you.
Much as I hate what Trump will tweet, I think it’s the right move. Just from a practical point of view, his supporters get more mileage out of his Twitter martyrdom than Trump does out of his tweets. The world hears what Trump says anyway.
It will be interesting to see what Musk and the Twitter team do about misinformation. I hope they will label it and allow readers many options as to how they want to deal with it.
In related news, Musk claims he’s “exactly aligned” with the EU on this subject:
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/09/tech/elon-musk-twitter-europe-breton-dsa/index.html
I got my doubts whether ol’ Elon truly comprehends what a “First Amendment standard” entails. We shall see, as a blind fella once said.
Firstly they are going to hit problems with European hate speech laws. Whether they are correct or not. The British politician in charge of internet matters is really notoriously thick headed. She’s made gaffe after gaffe. She tweeted a picture accusing Sir Keir Starmer leader of the UK Labour party of breaking the lockdown rules last week that was taken with a famous colleague of his, a man who DIED in 2019!
I am a little torn on absolute free speech. One of the issues is that emotive stories spread better than their responses and this promotes the right wing who are more sensitive to such things. (There’s research on brain structure supporting this) Having a free for all on news which Twitter actually is doesn’t necessarily mean that bad free speech can effectively be answered by better speech correcting it.
To anyone with education a lot of Trump’s stuff is surely completely daft. The problem is that his core vote tends to be less educated and a lot less intelligent. They don’t seem to have a filter for nonsense. It is the same for creationism and all sorts of bad isms, racism anti-antisemitism etc
This guy mentioned in this article on trial again at the moment here in the UK for being a member of a genuine National Socialist terrorist! https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-somerset-36273393
I’d be nervous about giving those sorts of real life nazi activists a platform and twitter as it allows blocking of debunkers and has no fact checking system and is therefore dangerously useful to them.
There are people in the UK on twitter tweeting things about the Starmer row which are incorrect often about the law which is black and white and they will block people who question them. There were special rules for the kind of thing he was doing, political campaigning. This happens over a whole range of issues. Twitter has bubbled speech not free speech. There are issues with the whole of social media and false information which need to be addressed.
Sorry, IMO anyone with great public influence inciting violence and most likely the overthrow of our government, needs to be suspended from whatever platforms gives him the opportunity to foment insurrection.
Sorry, but it’s not a violation of the First Amendment for a private citizen to advocate overthrow of the government. Are you saying that the U.S. government should also censor Trump now? And that one’s freedom of speech as a citizen depends on how influential one is?
Be forewarned, however, that 18 USC section 2385 has not been repealed.
Also, 18 USC section 2384 makes it a crime for two or more people to conspire to overthrow the government by force.
(Some of the Jan. 6th US Capitol rioters have been charged with this offense.)
This would be fair enough if the rule were applied equally, in a politically neutral fashion.
For example, the day before the Floyd verdict, Maxine Waters effectively called for violence if the verdict was “not guilty”, at least as directly as Trump’s incitement of violence.
Would social media ban Maxine Waters? Heck no, because they agree with her, whereas they hate Trump.
This exemplifies the problem: it’s the “it’s okay when WE do it” attitude. Free speech is for everyone. Thanks for pointing this out.
I think it was right to send Trump to the time out room and I have no skin in the game, people died on Capitol Hill… it was scary to watch a democracy get punched in the face and at a critical point of handing over the power reigns. MAGA my arse, more like how to bring it to it’s knees.
Musk seems here to decide where free speech is allowed but really it’s a power and money decision.
Free speech doesn’t belong to Musk it’s simply a policy decision.
I think Musk’s view of Twitter being vital to democracy and humanity’s future reflects the typical naval-gazing outsized ego of the Silicon Valley Libertarian set (he is no more than a speck in time just like you or me). On the constitutional issue of free speech, Twitter is not a government agency and is not bound by the first amendment—I do wish by Ceiling Cat that people understood this. Twitter has terms of service that describe their user’s limits. If El Duce Musk wants to enshrine his version of “free speech” he can certainly do so. My own view is he’ll play with Twitter, get tired of it and sell it for scrap.
What are you really trying to say here? First, you seem to imply that only the government has free speech but then you admit that Twitter can have its own version of free speech. Then you suggest Musk will only mess with Twitter for a while. Even if that turns out to be true, what difference would it make? Musk selling Twitter after setting its direction would probably be a good thing. His leaving wouldn’t by itself change Twitter policies. If they worked, presumably its new owners would keep them.
I think people understand that just fine.
But many people also think that near-monopoly companies *should* be regulated for the public good. Should a utility company with an effective local monopoly in supplying electricity or water be allowed to decline service to someone owing to their politics?
A social-media company with the dominance of Twitter should be regulated for political neutrality along first-amendment lines.
And yes, Twitter currently has terms of service, but they’re so vague that they amount to Twitter being able to ban people on their whim, and they are currently enforced in an arbitrary, biased and capricious manner.
People do understand that Twitter is not BOUND by the First Amendment: we’re not stupid here. But my view is that as far as possible, many institutions should use First Amendment principles. I believe I made that point in a post just yesterday. In the meantime, if Musk owns Twitter and changes its boundaries, that is his right, and if it blows up, well, that was his call.
I do agree with you. We reach societal consensus through the competition of ideas in the public square. We do not help ourselves by blocking expression of those ideas, no matter how egregious. (This applies to both sides of the political aisle.)
This utopian idea of free speech always sounds nice on the surface but collapses in the face of real world examples. The public square can be abused to spread misinformation and propaganda that cannot be stopped by counter speech alone, or to intimidate and drown out reason with raw emotion and violence. Case in point: the history of fascism and the history of the internet. Why willingly surrender a privately owned platform to these forces?
The history of fascism tells us that, if there are mechanisms to shut down “misinformation and propaganda” then the fascists will gain control of these mechanisms and use them to shut down anyone criticising them, while giving a free pass to their own misinformation and propaganda.
So often, people making your argument just assume that its the good guys who will have their hands on the levers. Which is not a sensible assumption in a world containing Trump and Putin et al.
And even politicians who most of us would regard as the good guys (or at least the better guys), still put out masses of “misinformation and propaganda” — pretty much all political parties do in today’s world.
Yeah, and who is going to decide what is “disinformation”? Like the liberal media did in the Hunter Biden laptop case. In fact, propaganda and misinformation have ALWAYS been part of public speech–newspapers used to be full of misinformation and disinformation (remember those “weapons of mass destruction”). Our republic has survived.
The history of fascism shows that one of the primary tools the fascists used to gain and maintain power was to shut down speech they didn’t like.
Will Twitter’s Terms of Service, to which account applicants must agree before being granted an account, be abolished, or revised to conform to Musk’s vision and then applied evenly and fairly across the board and without regard to the account holder’s social rank and notoriety, or lack thereof?
Undoubtedly the Terms of Service will be updated. It sounds like Musk is interested in it being a free speech platform, whatever that entails, so I suspect it will be even and fair. I would like to see the rules change for account holders with very high numbers of followers. With popularity comes responsibility. I am hopeful they’ll find some middle ground between free speech and limiting the spread of misinformation. No one knows if it can be done.
I suspect Musk’s vision will evolve. One of his superpowers is to attract the best talent and empower them to do great things. He will undoubtedly listen to those around him. It has been reported that Twitter has seen a 250% increase in employment applications since Musk’s announcement.
I don’t agree that with popularity comes more responsibility. Perhaps it should, but that’s no reason to hold popular people to speech standards different from those of less popular people.
You’re rounding up there a bit, boss; in two runs for the presidency, Trump failed to get so much as 47% of the popular vote in either (and I doubt every one of those voters “love” him).
I say, sure, let Trump tweet away to his raisin-sized heart’s content.
The only people with less appetite for more tweets from Trump than some on the Left are some congresscritters on the Right, like Moscow Mitch. They’ll have to go back to running away from reporters’ questions, pretending that they haven’t read, or even heard about, Trump’s tweets.
“And remember, half of America loves him.”
My convictions are fiercely anti-Progressive, and pro Freedom, pro watchkeeper-government, and pro Free Market Capitalism. As such, I had to vote for Trump. Twice.
Yet, I despise him, and know he does not operate in the ethos and sense-of-life of a true capitalist — he is to great extent a moocher, taking advantage of the “game,” which is a mixed economy of controls with some freedom.
And personally … disgusting.
I would estimate that only about 20% of this nation loves Donald Trump. There is a giant cohort that does not love him, yet votes for him while holding the nose, in order to fight against Democratic Socialism and the Progressive Project.
Applaud your courage. In Canada, it was a catchphrase to say, “Something Trump would do,” after any petty gripe unrelated to politics, like someone letting their dog crap on your lawn. Thus goaded the day after the 2020 results were finally counted, I said something similar in response among friends. I added that from the parochial Canadian trade view, the GOP is generally better for us than protectionist Democrats are, not that this should be relevant for American voters. Of course I didn’t actually vote for Trump, being a foreigner, but one friend, getting increasingly hysterical, said, “You…you…almost sound like you would have voted for him!” I said it would have depended on the different viewpoints I would have had had I been an American citizen but I could see maybe yes.
That’s when she started crying.
Seems like the appropriate response: https://twitter.com/georgehahn/status/1524125855106150402
Yeah, that’s a good response.
But, but, but, Trump already told FOX he wouldn’t come back to Twitter! When he signs back up, I wonder what his excuse will be. “All my millions of fans love me so much, love my twitter, I did it for them, they all love Trump, I have the best tweets. Believe me.”
That excuse you wrote is *exactly* what Trump will say—or some variation of it at least.
I reject Musk’s assertion that Twitter should follow government laws on censorship and free speech, and in the case of Trump and the US, the First Amendment. Privately owned companies like Twitter can chose to give a platform for fascists and those actively trying to overturn democracy or not. It seems Musk has made his choice and I would condemn him for it.
Musk has promised to not censor the Left, which has been attempting to overthrow the Original Republic and replace it with Social Democracy for over a century.
If the United States can become a bit more like Scandinavia, that’s fine by me!
Yeah ban those fascists and enemies of democracy. And while they’re at it, Twitter should ban all tweets from colleges that score “red” on FIRE’s College Free Speech rankings.
“A rating of Red indicates that the institution has at least one policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech.”
https://www.thefire.org/research/publications/student-surveys/2020-college-free-speech-rankings/2020-college-free-speech-rankings-view-rankings/
If we are going to go after antidemocratic people and institutions, let’s start with the academic institutions that are undermining our democracy by actively eroding open debate and inquiry.
You give absolutely NO reason for saying that private companies should adhere to different principles of speech than the government. I disagree with you, but you really haven’t made a case for anything. All you’re saying is “I don’t like what Musk is doing.”
Twice now, (#8 and #13) you’ve expressed concern about fascism in justification for suppressing fascist speech, but given the modern elasticity of the term and its application to anyone on the right of Mao, it’s not a helpful term at all, especially when an organisation calling itself Anti-Fa exhibits several signs of fascism itself.
I’m not American and don’t use Twitter at all, but do see on my right-wing side of the fence the same charges being made against the left – propaganda, emotion, misinformation, intimidation, violence, overturn democracy. Obviously, it’s leftist speech which must be suppressed. 😠
Yes private organisations have the right to enforce expressions of political orthodoxy, but it’s arrogant and dangerous to give censorship powers to anybody to enforce an orthodoxy. To adapt a famous saying, ‘First they came for the fascists…”
I disagree. Social media platforms are de facto publishers, albeit presenting only user-generated content. That doesn’t exempt them from being a responsible publisher and not spreading lies, propaganda and disinformation which cause harm to society.
No publisher is obligated to publish everything anyone posts. News media don’t publish every single letter to the editor.
@ploubere You would be correct … except that the Administrative State enacted Section 230, which specifically and forcefully protects social media companies from being “publishers,” and therefore not open to suits for libel.
Also, it is not criminal for a publisher to publish a lie, unless it deliberately was intended to defame a person. We could attempt to “persuade” a publisher to stop “spreading lies, propaganda and disinformation which cause harm to society.” And, we free speech and un-curated social media, we can fight back against the lies.
Bravo Jerry. Good call.
Many comments are revealing.
As long as Trump sees nothing wrong with what happened on January 6, and as long as he continues to promote the Big Lie that the election was stolen, and as long as he continues to endorse candidates using the litmus test of the Big Lie, he represents a continued threat to democracy. Winning Republican candidates will continue to suppress the liberal vote, and in some states they are perched to override legitimate ballot counts. How has his behavior changed to make you think he deserves a second chance?
He wasn’t impeached and is now a private citizen. I am amazed at all the people who suddenly retreat on the issue of free speech when the subject is Trump, who has never been convicted of anything remotely related to violating the First Amendment.
What would it mean to “violate the First Amendment”? I think he has done and continues to do the equivalent of falsely shouting “Fire” in a crowded theater. Why give him a platform?
Meanwhile, Musk blocks Common Cause from being able to even see, much less respond to Elon’s own tweets.
Agree with Musk.
There was no conviction. The Orange Man is free. Underground stuff will – and has , I guess – harmed the country.
I have never used twitter, but I sometimes read it, when comments I wish to read are linked there. I would be indifferent if it were shut down.
But if they are going to run it, as a politically neutral forum, they should actually practice neutrality. From my observation, they are looking for any possible pretense to silence the voices of those who do not comply with their current political agenda, while searching for tenuous excuses for literal calls for violence from their allies.
Today, Lightfoot tweeted “The Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms.”
They also have a “hacked materials policy” which is used to block mention of news that might reflect negatively on the DNC (even when the info was not hacked), while allowing people to distribute hacked info, when it can be used against those perceived to be conservatives. Like doxxing lists of people who are alleged to have donated to conservative causes.
Social media companies are unlikely to have anticipated that so much public discourse has moved to the internet. But now that it has, they should not be allowed to use them to promote their own political propaganda and to silence their perceived enemies.
I don’t know what to think. On the one hand, totally “free” speech is what brings tyrants to power. Once they get their foot in the door, other voices suddenly disappear via the department of internal security. On the same hand, I believe Trump to be beyond the pale. He’s all but certified insane and corrupt to the core. Free speech should be a balancing of the value of different ideas, but Trump has no ideas – just lust for power. His supporters do not understand this. I saw Twitter’s gag order as one way sane people could protect us from another 4 years of Trump – which I don’t think the country could survive.
