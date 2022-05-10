Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Tuesday, May 10, 2020: the cruelest day, made doubly so because it’s National Liver and Onions Day. As I have related, my father loved this disk, and when my mom made it on occasion, the whole house would stink of that malodorous offal. I don’t understand how people can eat it, but of course de gustibus non est disputandum. (I do enjoy Jewish chopped chicken liver in small doses, but otherwise I do not share the taste of Leopold Bloom’s, who “ate with relish the inner organs of beasts and fowls”. I”m sure I’ll hear from many readers who do enjoy liver and onions, but for god’s sake hold the relish!

I still have a gippy tummy; it’s not abating as quickly as I hoped and the resultant weakness means that posting will be light for a few more days. Bear with me. As always, I do my best.

Here’s today’s Hili, who makes a debatable point:

Hili: If a god created the world, the whole nature is artificial.
A: Yes, but the media does not inform us about it.

Hili: Jeśli jakiś bóg stworzył świat to ta cała natura jest sztuczna.


And Karolina in the yard:

Paulina has some pictures of Baby Kulka

Caption by Andrzej: Paulina went hunting. (In Polish: Paulina poszła na polowanie.)

 

From Doc Bill:

From Diana:

From Jesus of the Day:

One of Titania’s better spoofs at The Critic. A quote:

Anyone who asks the question “what is a woman?” is thereby revealing that they have the intelligence of your average garden slug. This is why we shouldn’t trust these so-called “archaeologists” who claim to be able to determine whether those ancient skeletons they’ve uncovered are “male” or “female”. This is pure pseudo-science. Next they’ll be telling us they can work out their pronouns by measuring the femurs.

Let me settle this matter once and for all. A woman is anyone who says she is a woman. A woman is a feeling, a shimmering nimbus of possibility, an echo of distant dreams reverberating gingerly through a winter’s gloaming. She is a mewling constellation, a bagful of semi-felched pixies, the enchanted stardust that pirouettes luminously on the spindle of time.

It’s got absolutely nothing to do with tits.

From Barry: a funny Attenborough-style description of the life of the Russian tank:

Keep those pandas rolling—Rawhide!

A tweet from Ginger K.:

Tweets from Matthew. God save the Supreme Leader!

Tweeted by Matthew with his caption “What. A. Newt”. The Google translation: “Ommatotriton ophryticus Shinryu appears. I was overwhelmed by the divine dignity and the extraordinary beauty of the world. After shooting, the individual blew fire from his mouth, destroyed the case, and flew high in the sky (a lie).”

A 19-tweet post (I show two) about how it’s not obvious in Russia that there’s a war going on:

  1. The “same-sex marriage” tweet is amusing. It also reminds us that it is an open question whether the LGBTQI+ brigade really includes the LGB anymore. We are told the new WH press secretary is an LGBT+ person, but surely she is only a lesbian. It’s good for the trans community, though, to inflate their numbers.

