Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Tuesday, May 10, 2020: the cruelest day, made doubly so because it’s National Liver and Onions Day. As I have related, my father loved this disk, and when my mom made it on occasion, the whole house would stink of that malodorous offal. I don’t understand how people can eat it, but of course de gustibus non est disputandum. (I do enjoy Jewish chopped chicken liver in small doses, but otherwise I do not share the taste of Leopold Bloom’s, who “ate with relish the inner organs of beasts and fowls”. I”m sure I’ll hear from many readers who do enjoy liver and onions, but for god’s sake hold the relish!

I still have a gippy tummy; it’s not abating as quickly as I hoped and the resultant weakness means that posting will be light for a few more days. Bear with me. As always, I do my best.

Here’s today’s Hili, who makes a debatable point:

Hili: If a god created the world, the whole nature is artificial. A: Yes, but the media does not inform us about it.

A 19-tweet post (I show two) about how it’s not obvious in Russia that there’s a war going on:

2/19 Visible impact of war on everyday life is still very limited. After the two weeks of initial panic, the economy cheered up. People who rushed to buy foreign currency and withdraw cash are now blaming themselves for not trusting enough in Putin 2/19 https://t.co/xSiidai1fG — Greg Yudin (@YudinGreg) May 9, 2022