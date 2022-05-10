Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Tuesday, May 10, 2020: the cruelest day, made doubly so because it’s National Liver and Onions Day. As I have related, my father loved this disk, and when my mom made it on occasion, the whole house would stink of that malodorous offal. I don’t understand how people can eat it, but of course de gustibus non est disputandum. (I do enjoy Jewish chopped chicken liver in small doses, but otherwise I do not share the taste of Leopold Bloom’s, who “ate with relish the inner organs of beasts and fowls”. I”m sure I’ll hear from many readers who do enjoy liver and onions, but for god’s sake hold the relish!
I still have a gippy tummy; it’s not abating as quickly as I hoped and the resultant weakness means that posting will be light for a few more days. Bear with me. As always, I do my best.
Here’s today’s Hili, who makes a debatable point:
Hili: If a god created the world, the whole nature is artificial.A: Yes, but the media does not inform us about it.
Hili: Jeśli jakiś bóg stworzył świat to ta cała natura jest sztuczna.Ja: Tak, ale media o tym nie informują.
And Karolina in the yard:
Paulina has some pictures of Baby Kulka
Caption by Andrzej: Paulina went hunting. (In Polish: Paulina poszła na polowanie.)
One of Titania’s better spoofs at The Critic. A quote:
Anyone who asks the question “what is a woman?” is thereby revealing that they have the intelligence of your average garden slug. This is why we shouldn’t trust these so-called “archaeologists” who claim to be able to determine whether those ancient skeletons they’ve uncovered are “male” or “female”. This is pure pseudo-science. Next they’ll be telling us they can work out their pronouns by measuring the femurs.
Let me settle this matter once and for all. A woman is anyone who says she is a woman. A woman is a feeling, a shimmering nimbus of possibility, an echo of distant dreams reverberating gingerly through a winter’s gloaming. She is a mewling constellation, a bagful of semi-felched pixies, the enchanted stardust that pirouettes luminously on the spindle of time.
It’s got absolutely nothing to do with tits.
What is a woman?
Scientists and intellectuals throughout history have struggled to answer this question.
In my latest column for @TheCriticMag, I settle the matter once and for all…https://t.co/jJO9zdNEYO
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) May 9, 2022
From Barry: a funny Attenborough-style description of the life of the Russian tank:
Someone actually made a David Attenborough style voiceover for this video of a destroyed Russian tank. pic.twitter.com/NBmEazYb4F
— Christian Borys (@ItsBorys) May 9, 2022
Keep those pandas rolling—Rawhide!
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 9, 2022
A tweet from Ginger K.:
"I fought for same-sex marriage!" say people who today don't believe there's any such thing as sex at all.
— Eva Kurilova (@eva_kurilova) April 15, 2022
Tweets from Matthew. God save the Supreme Leader!
In 2015 someone took the audio from the BBC’s coverage of a parade in North Korea and dubbed it over footage of a royal birthday parade outside Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/l5d9njmFPv
— Laurie Charles (@thestuffofmemes) April 9, 2021
Tweeted by Matthew with his caption “What. A. Newt”. The Google translation: “Ommatotriton ophryticus Shinryu appears. I was overwhelmed by the divine dignity and the extraordinary beauty of the world. After shooting, the individual blew fire from his mouth, destroyed the case, and flew high in the sky (a lie).”
Ommatotriton ophryticus
神龍が現る。神々しい威厳と、この世のものならぬ美しさに圧倒されました。撮影後、本個体は口から火を吹き、ケースを破壊し、空高く飛び去りました（嘘） pic.twitter.com/PL8POop4Vz
— katsu (@nolimitsjournal) May 9, 2022
2/19 Visible impact of war on everyday life is still very limited. After the two weeks of initial panic, the economy cheered up. People who rushed to buy foreign currency and withdraw cash are now blaming themselves for not trusting enough in Putin 2/19 https://t.co/xSiidai1fG
— Greg Yudin (@YudinGreg) May 9, 2022
The “same-sex marriage” tweet is amusing. It also reminds us that it is an open question whether the LGBTQI+ brigade really includes the LGB anymore. We are told the new WH press secretary is an LGBT+ person, but surely she is only a lesbian. It’s good for the trans community, though, to inflate their numbers.