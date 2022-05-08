Sunday: Hili dialogue

I have somewhat recovered from my GI malaise of yesterday, but am weak as a kitten, and once again posting will be light. I should be okay if I get some food in me, but I haven’t eaten for two days, and the thought of food revolts me. But we all have our own troubles.
Greetings on Sunday, May 8, 2021. It’s MOTHER’S DAY today, so honor your mother, whether she be alive or dead. Here’s the Google gif for the holiday:
Gradually working my way back to normal, it’s National Coconut Cream Pie Day, a worthy pie but not the best. If any reader wants to fill in notable births, deaths, or events on May 8 in a comment, I’d welcome it.
First, the thing that started this all: the Hili dialogue. Here Hili ask Andrzej to divine her thoughts. But how can he, not knowing what it’s like to be a cat?
Hili: What was it I wanted to say?A: Unfortunately, I don’t know.
Hili: Co ja chciałam powiedzieć?Ja: Niestety, nie wiem.
Also in Dobrzyn, Karolinka from Kyiv grabs at Kulka, who doesn’t want to be grabbed. It seems that no amount of discipline will keep this child from grabbing at cats!
And let’s not forget about Szaron:
From atheist philosopher Stephen Law, who is pushing the notion that “The evidence for an Evil God continues to mount!”
From Doc Bill:
From Matt: the old meme repurposed:
A tweet from God, who corrects a Republican:
No. It's rain. https://t.co/ZjQwtsLhUB
— God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 7, 2022
From Titania:
Hey Republicans. Women are NOT “host bodies”. Your misogyny is out of control. 😡
If you had any respect, you would use progressive phrases such as “birthing bodies”, “vulva owners”, “cervix havers”, “bleeders” or “bipedal gestation units”.pic.twitter.com/cfaKyNXZpZ
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) May 3, 2022
Some clever editing gives us modern-day dinosaurs:
This took me a few seconds.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dPpTAUeIZ8
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 4, 2022
From Barry: an odd duck:
There’s one in every family…🦆😅 pic.twitter.com/O3YNLuaF0Q
— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 7, 2022
Speaking of ducks, Avi sent this. We’ve seen this racing duck before (note his shoes), but this tweet shows his crossing the finish line and getting a medal:
Duck runs a marathon and gets a medal pic.twitter.com/Dvas1Ofoqf
— Moon Dragon (@frozenaesthetic) May 6, 2022
Tweets from Matthew. I missed the Kentucky Derby, but I have to say that this is one hell of a win. The odds against him were 80-1!
The overhead view makes Rich Strike's comeback for the upset @KentuckyDerby win look even more incredible. 😮 #KyDerby | @ChurchillDowns pic.twitter.com/iDfkGVZS0O
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 8, 2022
I’m sorry to say that the decline began well before the first image:
The decline and fall of American cinema in two images. pic.twitter.com/SGMERxqrUs
— Ty Burr (@tyburr) May 5, 2022
The woke editor-in-chief of Science flaunts his virtue, but I agree with Friedersdorf; Thorp talks a lot about “structural violence” but suggests no solutions.
I find this editorial frustrating, despite sympathizing with it in part, because it doesn't set forth what ought to be done.
— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 5, 2022
10 thoughts on “Sunday: Hili dialogue”
I love the Man in White/Man in Black panel!
My cat got confused about who her mother is today. As a Mother’s Day gift, for the first time ever, she decided to jump on my belly when I was asleep. I got up, used the facilities, went back to bed, and she jumped on my belly again, turned around, and started batting her tail in my face. We then went through two more variations. Who needs an alarm clock? Well, off to brunch with grandma!
Those ‘reversed’ coatis had me puzzled for more than a few seconds, at least a few minutes. Brilliant!
The last one didn’t have its tail up 🙂
On the subject of four wives. Bruce Bennett and Rex Ingrahm.
On this day:
1794 – Branded a traitor during the Reign of Terror, French chemist Antoine Lavoisier, who was also a tax collector with the Ferme générale, is tried, convicted and guillotined in one day in Paris.
1886 – Pharmacist John Pemberton first sells a carbonated beverage named “Coca-Cola” as a patent medicine.
1902 – In Martinique, Mount Pelée erupts, destroying the town of Saint-Pierre and killing over 30,000 people. Only a handful of residents survive the blast.
1912 – Paramount Pictures is founded.
1927 – Attempting to make the first non-stop transatlantic flight from Paris to New York, French war heroes Charles Nungesser and François Coli disappear after taking off aboard The White Bird biplane.
1950 – The Tollund Man was discovered in a peat bog near Silkeborg, Denmark.
1970 – The Beatles release their 12th and final studio album Let It Be.
1978 – The first ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen, by Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler.
1980 – The World Health Organization confirms the eradication of smallpox.
1984 – The Thames Barrier is officially opened, preventing the floodplain of most of Greater London from being flooded except under extreme circumstances.
2019 – British 17-year-old Isabelle Holdaway is reported to be the first patient ever to receive a genetically modified phage therapy to treat a drug-resistant infection.
Births:
1828 – Henry Dunant, Swiss businessman and activist, co-founded the Red Cross, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1910)
1858 – J. Meade Falkner, English author and poet (d. 1932) – Author of Moonfleet
1884 – Harry S. Truman, American colonel and politician, 33rd President of the United States (d. 1972)
1899 – Friedrich Hayek, Austrian economist and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1992)
1911 – Robert Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1938)
1913 – Sid James, South African-English actor and singer (d. 1976) – He died on stage at the Sunderland Empire.
1926 – David Attenborough, English environmentalist and television host – 96 years young today!
1935 – Jack Charlton, English footballer and manager (d. 2020)
1937 – Thomas Pynchon, American novelist
1943 – Pat Barker, English author
1958 – Roddy Doyle, Irish novelist, playwright, and screenwriter
1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author and activist
1973 – Marcus Brigstocke, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter
1977 – Joe Bonamassa, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1983 – Vicky McClure, English actress
Will try to add some deaths later if I get the time off from home decorating…
To celebrate his birthday, here’s Joe Bonamassa playing “Sloe Gin” live at the Royal Albert Hall: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=op3AfST9Nnc
It’s true, the film industry reached its peak with Doc Savage: the Man of Bronze. In fact, they gave up on the sequel when they realised they could never top it.
Given who’s on the SCOTUS, I think the guy in the clump-of-cells meme is probably a Catholic not an evangelical. Potato, potahto I guess.
Those who got on the wrong side of the Diet of Worms:
1828 – Mauro Giuliani, Italian guitarist, cellist, and composer (b. 1781)
1880 – Gustave Flaubert, French novelist (b. 1821)
1891 – Helena Blavatsky, Russian-English mystic and author (b. 1831) – Co-founded the Theosophical Society in 1875 and gained an international following as the leading theoretician of Theosophy. Blavatsky was a controversial figure during her lifetime, championed by supporters as an enlightened Sage and derided as a charlatan by critics.
1903 – Paul Gauguin, French painter and sculptor (b. 1848)
1969 – Remington Kellogg, American zoologist and paleontologist (b. 1892)
1987 – Doris Stokes, English psychic and author (b. 1920) – And not a peep from her since, oddly!
1988 – Robert A. Heinlein, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (b. 1907)
1999 – Dirk Bogarde, English actor and screenwriter (b. 1921)
2012 – Maurice Sendak, American author and illustrator (b. 1928)
Wow, the Kentucky Derby win by Rich Strike is one for the books. Exhilarating. And if someone put a nice bet on him, they’d strike it rich!