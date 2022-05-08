I’m back and it’s Sunday, which means we get an assortment of bird photos from John Avise. And these are special photos, because they’re of PENGUINS! John’s IDs and narrative are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them:

Penguin Review



While our host’s trip to Antarctica is still fresh in our minds, here I take the opportunity to share my pictures of several penguin species that I photographed on my own trip to Antarctica (plus the Falkland Islands and South Georgia Island) a couple of years ago. As a reminder, I’ve also added short notes on a few diagnostic features of each species.



Adélie Penguins, Pygoscelis adeliae (note the white eye-rings):

Adélie Penguin headshot:

Gentoo Penguin, Pygoscelis papua (note the white patch on the head):

Another Gentoo Penguin:

Chinstrap Penguin, Pygoscelis antarcticus (note the black chinstrap):

Another Chinstrap Penguin:

King Penguins, Aptenodytes patagonicus (note the orange color patches):

Another King Penguin:

King Penguin headshot:

Macaroni Penguin, Eudyptes chrysolophus (note the yellow crest feathers and red bill):

More Macaroni Penguins:

Southern Rockhopper Penguin, Eudyptes chrysocome (note close similarity to the Macaroni Penguin):

Rockhopper Penguin headshot:

Magellanic Penguin, Spheniscus magellanicus (note the black collar and black line across the chest):

Another Magellanic Penguin:

Magellanic Penguin with Gentoo Penguin: