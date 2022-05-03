Tuesday: Hili Dialogue

3 May 1922 | A Pole, Tadeusz Szwed, was born in Krakow.

He was deported to #Auschwitz on 14 June 1940 in the first transport of Poles.

No. 37

In 1944 he was transferred to KL Neuengamme and then to KL Buchenwald.

Fate unknown. pic.twitter.com/TiB1WL5g4Y

— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 3, 2022