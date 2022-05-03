Tuesday: Hili Dialogue

In Dobrzyn, Hili is at a loose end:
Hili: I’m sitting and thinking.
A: Productively?
Hili: No, but I have nothing else to do.
Hili: Siedzę i myślę.
Ja: Produktywnie?
Hili: Nie, nie mam nic innego do roboty.
On Gibraltar, PCC(E) has made the acquaintance of a pregnant macaque (aka a ‘Barbary ape’):
In Cambridge, England, 10 years ago, a duck:
3rd May 2012 #incambridge
— A Cambridge Diary (@acambridgediary) May 3, 2022
And, as ever, Auschwitz Memorial reminds us:
3 May 1922 | A Pole, Tadeusz Szwed, was born in Krakow.
He was deported to #Auschwitz on 14 June 1940 in the first transport of Poles.
No. 37
In 1944 he was transferred to KL Neuengamme and then to KL Buchenwald.
Fate unknown.
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 3, 2022
On this day:
1715 – A total solar eclipse is visible across northern Europe and northern Asia, as predicted by Edmond Halley to within four minutes accuracy.
1802 – Washington, D.C. is incorporated as a city after Congress abolishes the Board of Commissioners, the District’s founding government. The “City of Washington” is given a mayor-council form of government.
1830 – The Canterbury and Whitstable Railway is opened; it is the first steam-hauled passenger railway to issue season tickets and include a tunnel.
1913 – Raja Harishchandra, the first full-length Indian feature film, is released, marking the beginning of the Indian film industry.
1921 – Ireland is partitioned under British law by the Government of Ireland Act 1920, creating Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland.
1948 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Shelley v. Kraemer that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to blacks and other minorities are legally unenforceable.
1952 – Lieutenant Colonels Joseph O. Fletcher and William P. Benedict of the United States land a plane at the North Pole.
1957 – Walter O’Malley, the owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers, agrees to move the team from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.
1963 – The police force in Birmingham, Alabama switches tactics and responds with violent force to stop the “Birmingham campaign” protesters. Images of the violent suppression are transmitted worldwide, bringing new-found attention to the civil rights movement.
1978 – The first unsolicited bulk commercial email (which would later become known as “spam”) is sent by a Digital Equipment Corporation marketing representative to every ARPANET address on the west coast of the United States.
1979 – Margaret Thatcher wins the United Kingdom general election. The following day, she becomes the first female British Prime Minister.
2007 – Three-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann disappears in Praia da Luz, Portugal, starting “the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history”. – Just last month, a German man in jail for other unrelated offences was named as a suspect.
Births:
1844 – Richard D’Oyly Carte, English talent agent and composer (d. 1901)
1896 – Dodie Smith, English author and playwright (d. 1990) – Author of The Hundred and One Dalmatians and I Capture the Castle.
1898 – Golda Meir, Ukrainian-Israeli educator and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 1978) – Born in Kyiv in Ukraine, she immigrated to Wisconsin as a child with her family in 1906. After becoming a teacher and getting married, she and her husband emigrated to Mandatory Palestine in 1921, settling on a kibbutz.
1903 – Bing Crosby, American singer and actor (d. 1977)
1919 – Pete Seeger, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist (d. 2014)
1950 – Mary Hopkin, Welsh singer-songwriter
1958 – Sandi Toksvig, Danish-English comedian, writer, and broadcaster
1959 – Ben Elton, English actor, director, and screenwriter – Famous for his contempt for Margaret Thatcher, it turns out that she first became prime minister on his birthday.
Those who started pining for the fjords almost as much as Slartibartfast:
1779 – John Winthrop, American mathematician, physicist, and astronomer (b. 1714)
2002 – Barbara Castle, Baroness Castle of Blackburn, English politician, First Secretary of State (b. 1910) – Oversaw the introduction of permanent speed limits for the first time on British roads, legislated for breathalyser tests and compulsory seat belts, and put through the Equal Pay Act.
2014 – Gary Becker, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1930) – Introduced the economic concept of human capital.
I’m assuming the topic of conversation between the macaque and Jerry was how she was going to write one of the greatest works known to man on a typewriter.