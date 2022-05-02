The ship’s real-time map shows us sailing through the Straits of Gibraltar, and from my cabin window I can see the Rock in the distance.

And now we’re closer:

Because time is short, I’ll post some photos of Marrakech, all visited two days ago.

Two birds in Yves St. Laurent’s garden. Is the second of these a pigeon? Birders, please advise.

The garden of Yves St. Laurent, who had a villa in Marrakech. Though he died in Paris, his ashes are scattered in the garden.

The garden is full of both blooming flowers and cacti. I’m not sure what these are, so please enlighten me .

St Laurent’s villa:

What is this plant.

Another cactus:

Museum of the Confluences (of cultures:)

Carved stucco:

These tiles are all cut by hand, including the white ones. There is no grout:

In the souk, far more touristy than it was when I was here in 1972:

I was told there are still quite a few Jews in Morocco:

Soap:

Spices:

Pastries:

Olive market:

The historic Kasbah Mosque. It was begun around 1185 and restored around 1600 after being severely damaged in an explosion at a nearby gunpowder factory. We were not allowed inside. Hardly any Moroccan mosques allow non-Muslim visitors, but we were allowed into a lovely newer one in Rabat, which will be in a subsequent post. (You can see some interior photos on the Wikipedia page.)

The minaret: