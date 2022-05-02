Monday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn
Hili: Are you coming?
A: No, I’m taking your picture.
Hili: Come on, let’s go to the river.
Hili: Idziesz?
Ja: Nie, robię ci zdjęcie.
Hili: To chodź, idziemy nad rzekę.
2 May 1941 | A Yugoslavian Jewish girl, Eva Friedman, was born in Kanjiža (today in Serbia).
In June 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/El33YTmNQ7
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 2, 2022
On this day:
1611 – The King James Version of the Bible is published for the first time in London, England, by printer Robert Barker.
1808 – Outbreak of the Peninsular War: The people of Madrid rise up in rebellion against French occupation. Francisco de Goya later memorializes this event in his painting The Second of May 1808.
1920 – The first game of the Negro National League baseball is played in Indianapolis.
1941 – Following the coup d’état against Iraq Crown Prince ‘Abd al-Ilah earlier that year, the United Kingdom launches the Anglo-Iraqi War to restore him to power.
1945 – World War II: The Soviet Union announces the fall of Berlin.
1945 – World War II: A death march from Dachau to the Austrian border is halted by the segregated, all-Nisei 522nd Field Artillery Battalion of the U.S. Army in southern Bavaria, saving several hundred prisoners.
1952 – A De Havilland Comet makes the first jetliner flight with fare-paying passengers, from London to Johannesburg.
1982 – Falklands War: The British nuclear submarine HMS Conqueror sinks the Argentine cruiser ARA General Belgrano.
2000 – President Bill Clinton announces that accurate GPS access would no longer be restricted to the United States military.
2011 – Osama bin Laden, the suspected mastermind behind the September 11 attacks and the FBI’s most wanted man, is killed by the United States special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
As the Hitch referred to it, “When the King Saved God.”
“If English was good enough for Jesus, it is good enough for me” wasn’t that Ronnie?
Births:
1660 – Alessandro Scarlatti, Italian composer (d. 1725)
1729 – Catherine the Great of Russia (d. 1796)
1859 – Jerome K. Jerome, English author and playwright (d. 1927)
1860 – John Scott Haldane, Scottish physiologist, physician, and academic (d. 1936) – And father of J. B. S. Haldane.
1860 – Theodor Herzl, Austro-Hungarian Zionist philosopher, journalist and author (d. 1904)February
1885 – Hedda Hopper, American actress and gossip columnist (d. 1966)
1895 – Lorenz Hart, American playwright and lyricist (d. 1943)
1929 – Link Wray, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2005)
1945 – Judge Dread, English singer-songwriter (d. 1998) – And the most famous resident of Snodland, just down the road from where I grew up…
1969 – Brian Lara, Trinidadian cricketer – one for Chetiya! Today is also the birthday of David Beckham and Dwayne Johnson.
1985 – Lily Allen, English singer-songwriter and actress
Those who ceased to be:
1940 – Ernest Joyce, English explorer (b. 1875)- Royal Naval seaman and explorer who participated in four Antarctic expeditions during the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration, in the early 20th century. He served under both Robert Falcon Scott and Ernest Shackleton.
1957 – Joseph McCarthy, American captain, lawyer, judge, and politician (b. 1908)
1964 – Nancy Astor, Viscountess Astor, American-English politician (b. 1879) – the first woman to sit as an MP, but not the first to be elected to Parliament.
1972 – J. Edgar Hoover, American 1st director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (b. 1895)
1999 – Oliver Reed, English actor (b. 1938)
2009 – Marilyn French, American author and academic (b. 1929)
2015 – Ruth Rendell, English author (b. 1930) – she also wrote under the pseudonym Barbara Vine
Also among those born: Satyajit Rai and David Suchet.
Alessandro Scarlatti, also the father of Domenico Scarlatti, great composers.
I think Brian Lara’s 500+ has never been surpassed, but then, I’m not a fundi and might be wrong.
A three-year-old murdered in a gas chamber. WTF
Yes, there are no words.