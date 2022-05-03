The Supreme Court has already overturned Roe v. Wade!

I must rush off the boat, but must note this disturbing occurrence. Read Jean sent me a NYT article noting that the U.S. Supreme Court has already written the draft of an opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade’s decision about abortion. This draft was obtained by Politico, and the link to that draft is in a New York Times article that is giving updates.
From the NYT:
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that has guaranteed the right to abortion for nearly a half-century, according to a leaked draft opinion from February published online Monday night by Politico.
In the draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., a majority of the court voted to overturn Roe, according to Politico. Justice Alito called it wrongly decided and said the contentious issue, which has animated political debates in the United States for more than a generation, should be decided by politicians, not the courts.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Alito writes in the document, labeled the “Opinion of the Court,” referring to a second decision that reaffirmed Roe. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The draft posted by Politico is consistent with the Supreme Court’s published opinions in ways large and small, including structure, length, typography and how legal citations are rendered. Its assertive and sometimes slashing tone reads very much like other major opinions from Justice Alito.
The release of the 98-page document is unprecedented in the court’s modern history: Early drafts of opinions have virtually never leaked before the final decision is announced, and never in such a consequential case. And early drafts of opinions often change by the time the decision from the court is announced.
Shortly after the article was published Monday night, Politico’s editor in chief, Matthew Kaminski, and its executive editor, Dafna Linzer, sent an email to newsroom employees emphasizing its authenticity. In the memo, Mr. Kaminski and Ms. Linzer said that the article underwent “an extensive review process,” describing it as “plainly news of great public interest.”
Asked for reaction to the apparent leak, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment. . .
There’s a lot more at the site.
We all knew this decision was coming, and I haven’t yet read the whole draft, but if this is issued as is, the problem of abortion will devolve to individual states, and you know what that means. I had clung to a thread of hope that the court would abide by stare decisis, but that is not to be—precedent means nothing to this ultraconservative court.
I can’t help but think that a court like this would, besides loosening gun control even further, also be capable of overturning another precedent: preventing the teaching, on First Amendment grounds, of creationism in the public schools.
43 thoughts on “The Supreme Court has already overturned Roe v. Wade!”
Already, there is this headline from WaPo: “Supreme Court says Boston was wrong to refuse raising Christian group’s flag”
Another case where Alito’s position is going to be key. Not because he set a new precedent in that case (he didn’t, he concurred with his own opinion), but because his concurrence outlined his new, preferred, extremely narrow definition for what counts as “government speech.”
So it’s a signal about how he wants to rule in the near future on the High School Coach prayer case. If he gets his way, practically none of what teachers, coaches, police, civil servants, etc. say on the job will count as government speech. Meaning that these folks are all free to “ask” you to pray with them and proselytize you while they are on the job.
At least, IANAL but that’s the way I read the situation.
The Boston/flag case seems like a good verdict:
“Occasionally, the city replaces its own flag with another after a group applies to hoist its own banner for a brief time, usually in connection with an event. From 2005 to 2017, the city approved 284 consecutive requests. But then Harold Shurtleff, who leads a conservative group called Camp Constitution, […] was turned down, on the grounds it would appear that the city was endorsing one religion over another.”
By accepting 284 consecutive requests they pretty much created a “public accommodation”, that should then be accessible to Christians … or Satanists.
Here’s a piece on the Boston/flag story from Americans United: https://www.au.org/the-latest/press/scotus-decision-shurtleff-boston-christian-flag/
I look forward to seeing what the Church of Satan flag will look like.
Made of glass fibre, lined with lots of little refractory pipes for fuel, continually burning.
Well, if I had anything to do with building one.
How I’d manage the eternal screaming of damned souls … hmmm.
That was a unanimous verdict, so it is a bit hard to find too much fault with it.
I agree with you and Coel, Ben. Here it’s clear that the Free Exercise clause was violated. The city made its flagpole a public forum (though limited), so they must grant Camp Constitution’s request. Now, in addition to a Satanist flag, I’m eager to see a Muslim flag on the pole…
My thoughts too. Or to do away with the silly thing entirely.
I’ll likely make myself rather unpopular here by saying that I agree with Alito that things like this should be decided by voters not by unelected judges. Neither side accepts the verdict of the Supreme Court in settling this matter, and rightly so, since it’s not a democratic process. (And anyhow, the constitution doesn’t mention the issue.)
In contrast, people tend to accept the results of referendums (unless they are very close). Thus, Ireland voted 66:33 to legalise abortion in a referendum, and the losers grumbled but accepted it.
The US needs a referendum on abortion. That’s the only way to draw the poison out of the issue and settle it. According to polls, the US would vote about 60:40 in favour of a legal right to abortion. (Though I gather that the US has no constitutional mechanism for such a referendum.)
My first thought on this was to wonder whether the Republican base might have been more careful about what they wished for. I don’t see a referendum ever happening nationally in the US (I don’t think there is even a mechanism for such a thing), but the dominos could drop state by state leaving the issue to be picked off on a constitutional amendment – something like “all medical care should be decided between a patient and their doctors consistent with best practice and existing standards”
Sorry got lost in an optimistic dream there….
What makes you think conservatives would accept a referendum? The public opinion needle on whether abortion should be legal has not moved in 50 years. The “never legal” position has always been a small minority, comprising not more than about 20-33% of the population (depending on which polls you reference). Look for yourself.
So if that 20% has been screaming about getting their way against the will of the majority for the past 50 years, what makes you think they wouldn’t scream about getting their way if choice was enshrined via referendum?
In fact, what makes you think they aren’t going to scream about the legislative solution that may occur in the next few months? Legislation by our representatives is a “people’s” choice. Yet if the Dems drop the filibuster on this one and pass a federal choice law, the GOP will scream to high heaven about it. Right?
The GOP will scream to high heaven about it until they obtain control of congress and the presidency, in which case they will not only repeal any such federal-choice law, but also enact a nationwide ban on abortion.
There was a piece in WaPo about Republican plans to do precisely this just yesterday, published before the leak of Alito’s draft opinion overruling Roe and Casey.
You understand that if the US constitution places no constraints on state legislatures’ power to limit reproductive rights, states would be as free to compel women to have abortions as they are to prevent them from obtaining them? A state could, for example, adopt a “one child” policy similar to China’s.
The text of the US constitution similarly also makes no express mention of the right to travel freely between states, the right to get married, or the right to private association — yet each of these rights has been held to be inherent to the US constitution by the US Supreme Court. Do you think that states should be free to prohibit interracial and same-sex marriage, too (as they were before SCOTUS held otherwise)?
Also, not only does the US constitution make no provision for “referenda,” but I take it any right granted by referendum could as easily be repealed by subsequent referendum at the next election. That seems no way to address fundamental issues of personal privacy and liberty in the soi-disant “world’s greatest democracy.”
How about compulsory blood (while alive) and organ donation (once dead) for all males. After all, people will die unless you are compelled to use your body for their life support…
If the US constitution has nothing to say about reproductive rights, I don’t see how it could have anything to say about such laws (although states could probably not limit such compulsory laws to males, under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection clause).
I’m glad you mentioned the 14th Amendment, Ken, because it is the cardinal issue here. According to my understanding, reproductive rights have fallen under the protection of personal liberty in this amendment. Is this how you understand it?
Why just males?
I think Eric was attempting to hypothesize something applicable to males equivalent to the forced-birth requirement for women.
Indeed!
It was a bit of a ridiculous example. Even an “all adults” version would never actually see the light of day.
“I agree with Alito that things like this should be decided by voters not by unelected judges”.
All of the abortion legislation has included an exception to save the life of the mother. But the anti- abortion people are lying about that, just like they lie about mostly everything. In cases where abortions have been performed to save the life of the mother, the performing doctor and others have faced punitive consequences, such as being excommunicated from their church.
And now the antis are trying to prevent medical schools from teaching abortion procedures to their students at all. Does that sound to you like they care about the “life of the mother”?
I don’t think I want my life and death issues decided by popular vote, thank you very much.
PS: I notice that all the commenters on this thread are guys, except for me.
(I think you’re overlooking Su, Linda.)
😌. I think America should just drop the “United” and go with ‘States of America.’ Unity on big issues, like voting and wanting to control women’s bodies, doesn’t seem compatible with state’s rights. Especially since we now have vigilante laws and bonuses for whoever you can bring in, and apparently at the point of a gun will be OK, too. (They’ll be going after “criminals,” after all.)
I don’t like reference to ‘unelected judges’ because that’s exactly what judges should be: unelected. If they’re elected they become part of the political hierarchy and demeaned accordingly.
Judges should be interpreting the law and the constitution (inter alia), not pandering to personal bias or public opinion. For 50 years the Supreme Court has acknowledged that rights under the constitution relating to bodily autonomy include the rights of women to choose to abort. Why should a small group (mainly men) decide after all this time arbitrarily that women in California can have this right, but not in Texas or Missouri? It’s insane.
But all rights are ultimately conditional on what the people acting collectively can afford to allow. You might not want them to be so, but they are. Other than voluntary human decency there are no inalienable rights in Mariupol or the rest of Ukraine right now enforceable against the state. There can’t be until the Russians are driven out.
I’d even go so far as to say that natural inalienable rights require belief in a supernatural divine Creator to endow them. Absent that, we’re down to politics.
My Hobbesian friend Paul Viminitz asks us to imagine some epidemic that rendered all but six women in the world permanently infertile. How long do you think those six women would enjoy an inalienable right to control their reproductive autonomy? Rather, it would be, “Ladies, one way or another, all six of you are going to be pregnant by this time next month, and will remain in that state for the duration of your reproductive lives.”
Your “thank you very much” cuts no ice just because you are a woman.
What if the Pro-Choice side lost a referendum? Then what? Best two out of three? Complain it was rigged by the Catholic Church? Sue to have it overturned?
The Brexit experience should stand as an object lesson: Never allow a referendum on a complex divisive question unless you know the results are going to support what you want to do anyway.
Referenda —plebiscites really; referenda aren’t binding and so don’t let the politicians off the hook—are useful for politicians who wish to escape the political consequences of taking sides in a contentious no-win controversy. But American state legislatures aren’t shy or reticent about abortion. They are quite willing to step up to the plate and legislate clear (too clear for some!) laws instead of struggling through the implications of a vaguely worded referendum question. They would never agree to be bound by a national vote dominated by a few big faraway cities on a question that is (or will be, if the leak is correct) now within the jurisdiction of the individual states to legislate. No legislature voluntarily surrenders power without getting something in return.
Liberal activists don’t like leaving issues like this to state legislatures. “Because then we’ll never get what we want.” Exactly.
Wow, I will have to check that out! Hadn’t heard anything about it before visiting Jerry’s site.
First thought: Someone in the judiciary must be really p*ssed off to have leaked this. I expect someone is hoping that a little sunlight on the early draft will create pressure on the conservatives to moderate their opinion. Which is probably a vain hope, but maybe leaking was considered the in extremis option.
I’m almost glad it’s a straight-up rejection rather than a Roberts “Roe and Casey still control, but all these Texas etc. restrictions are legal under them” sort of opinion. I think the latter would frankly be harder to fix, as the Dems would have to grapple with passing legislation that fitted in with that new legal framework. But with “no constitutional right,” they have a pretty wide freedom to write a “yes federal right” bill any way they want. And frankly, for voters in the states, it is much easier to understand and vote politicians in or out on “abortion illegal” rather than “abortion legal…but only before x time, and your doctor must have visitation rights, and and and…”
Let the mid-term games officially begin. This could be the defining issue that determines whether the GOP takes House and Senate control or if Dems can mount a popular defense based on passage of a federal abortion bill.
There are all these legal arguments about why Roe was or was not constitutional, but suppose the justices were legislators and, rather than deciding on the constitutionality of Roe, they were deciding whether it was good policy. Do you think *any* of the votes would have been different? (Of course we don’t know how everyone voted on the leaked opinion, but with the possible exception of Roberts I think we have pretty good guesses.)
look for other things to go: right to contraception, gay marriage… under this court
Prediction – State legislatures will start interfering with prenatal risk testing.
I think red-state legislatures’ next move will be to grant “personhood” to fetuses under those states’ respective state constitutions, thereby making fetuses ontologically indistinguishable for legal purposes from post-birth human beings.
This would, per force, make abortion punishable as murder, as well as eliminate any possibility of exceptions from abortion bans for rape or incest or the health of the pregnant woman.
In states without a strong Catholic presence, they will carve out an exception for IVF. Fertilized embryos from that will not count as persons and no penalties will be levied for disposing of the unused/unwanted ones. Despite the glaring and obvious hypocrisy.
This is because IVF is popular with their conservative evangelical constituents where abortion is not, and this is at least in part about getting reelected as well as controlling women. For both of those factors, being consistent on zygote personhood is completely irrelevant.
Asked by State Sen. Smitherman (D) why IVF zygotes were specifically excluded from Alabama’s abortion bill, State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R) answered: “The egg in the lab doesn’t apply. It’s not in a woman. She’s not pregnant.”
For these Republicans, it’s about controlling the women and their wombs. Expect many repeats of that.
The existing pregnant woman can get herself a lawyer. But the clump of cells/baby will have The State as it’s lawyer(s) and should be able to incarcerate or institutionalize any pregnant— or possibly pregnant— woman and force her to give birth. For the good of the baby.
I never get the idea ‘pro-lifers’ have thought this through, what it could really mean to them.
Haven’t “the people’s elected representatives” already elected – via a president – the supreme court which established Roe v. Wade?
IOW isn’t “the people’s elected representatives” a shell game with words? I’m asking seriously, with a perhaps overly-simplified question.
PS : dumber question: isn’t it
peoples’
and not
people’s
One can hope that by jettisoning Roe v. Wade, the conservatives have over-reached and handed the
Democratic Party an unexpected victory in this November’s congressional elections. But of course, then we can expect the Republicans to bring civil actions against the election process, and try to get the case before the supreme court. Come to think of it, perhaps a retroactive audit is needed for the elections of 1932 and 1934. We can also look forward to Justice Alito (and various state legislatures) pointing out that the constitution contains no mention whatsoever of Social Security and the National Labor Relations Board.
Referencing Bari Weiss’s take today: https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/the-shocking-supreme-court-leak?r=2xi1r&s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
And, for balance, also referencing Glenn Greenwald’s take today: https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-irrational-misguided-discourse?r=2xi1r&s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Susan Collins (R, Maine) is very unhappy that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh both gave repeated assurances to her during their confirmation hearings that they saw Roe v Wade as “settled law”.
And Roberts has just confirmed that the leaked document is “authentic, [but] it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case”.
Finally, Dan Kennedy’s take: https://dankennedy.net/2022/05/03/politicos-extraordinary-scoop-on-the-end-of-roe-signals-dark-days-ahead/
Nothing says freedom and liberty like forcing women to give birth.
And as regards the inevitable and pathetic skew to unconstitutional Christian nonsense, I leave it to Hitch:
“How dismal it is to see present-day Americans yearning for the very orthodoxy that their country was founded to escape.”
I thought that a large part of the reason that the “Pilgrim Fathers” left Britain (and later, travelled to America) was precisely because they wanted to be able to discriminate against non-members of their sect, which was strongly discouraged by the government of the day.
One can safely predict that after the banning of abortion in more states, the laws will come in to prevent (potentially) pregnant women (or pregnant men) from travelling across state borders because they might possibly be seeking an abortion.
That’ll include the country’s international borders. Without at least peeing in the pot at the departure gate.
What is that saying wrongly attributed to Margaret Atwood ? “The Handmaid’s Tale was a warning not a manual.”