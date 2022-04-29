More from Madeira

Here are more photos from my half day in Madeira. This included a visit to the local market and the Palheiro Gardens, acquired by the Blandy (wine) family in 1865.
A wine shop selling Madeira. I missed the Madeira tasting in the afternoon, but they tried only two small tastes (of Blandy’s, I recall):
The market, fish section. Identify the fish. The long eel-like one is a local favorite:
What is this evil-looking fish?
Fruit and veg. Identify the fruit:
Closeup of the purple fruit:
The flower sellers dress in traditional women’s costume for Madeira:
Both the Canaries and Madeira seem big on potatoes, and I love them. The market in Funchal had many types of potatoes. What are these gnarly tubers?
Spuds galore!
I think these are small red peppers:
Sugar cane, grown locally and used in drinks, as I noted yesterday:
Several varieties of bananas and plantains were on sale:
. . . and many spices:
On to the Botanical Gardens up on the hill. I tried to photograph plants that I was told were endemic, but I can’t be sure of these, and some of them aren’t endemic. Identify, please.
Endemic flower, or so I was told:
Non-endemic tree. The picture below it shows the leaves (needles), which I’m sure some reader can identify:
The Blandy mansion, where the descendants still live. It’s smack in the middle of the botanical gardens, which they own, I think, but hard to photograph because of the trees around it:
Tiny pebbles are laid down by hand in patterns to make a sidewalk. This hand-work is found in many streets in Funchal:
Two species of endemic flowers, or so I was told. I’ve forgotten their names, and I’m not so sure our guide knew the meaning of “endemic” when I told her to please point out to me the endemic plants. These don’t show up, either, when I do a Google image search for “endemic plants Madeira”:
Th-th=that’s all, folks!
A delightful set!
Great pics! I love all the spuds. The phrase “gnarly tuber” has a nice ring to it.
The sign underneath the gnarly tubers says “batatas” which is portuguese for potatoes. They don;t look like it, but I guess they are.
The black evil-looking fish are black scabbardfish (Aphanopus carbo). It’s a deep-water species (hence the huge eyes) that’s been caught off the NE Atlantic islands for centuries, and has been fished commercially since WW2. I’ve eaten it once – it was pretty good.
“I’ve eaten it once – it was pretty good.”
You mean evil.
What a place!
Awesome photos. Thanks for sharing.
The long “eel like fish” is called “pescada” in portuguese. Several species are sold under that name. The english word for it would be hake, a group of fish related to cod and haddock (Gadiformes).
In Portugal, Madeira’s bananas are very popular. They are much smaller than your regular Cavendish banana, but have much more intense flavor. Delicious!
The “small red pepper” like things, are Eugenia uniflora, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugenia_uniflora). They are not common in the mainland, and I gather are mostly used for jam and jelly.
Two WAGs (wild asterick guesses) the yellow flower at the bottom looks a lot like the spider chrysanthemums I buy–but i don’t know about the leaves. And the tree looks like what I grew up calling Monkey Tail tree or Monkey Puzzle tree.
The small ‘red peppers’ are Suriname cherries, or pitangas (“red fruit” in Tupi language) in Brazil, its place of origin. Eugenia uniflora (Myrtaceae). Quite aromatic, but usually sour: they are good for juices. Birds love them. The seeds are good ammunition for slingshot battles – nicely round, but not heavy enough to hurt (too much).
They use them a lot for landscaping here in south Florida (or something VERY closely related). I’ve been told that they’re edible (which must be true) but I’ve never quite been inclined to try.
Go for it. Chose the really ripe, reddest ones – you will like them. But first make sure they are what they look like!
“Surinam cherry is not recommended by UF/IFAS (U. of Florida/Inst. Food & Agric. Sc). The UF/IFAS Assessment lists it as invasive in south Florida and a species of caution in central and north Florida. It is listed as a Category l invasive species due to its ability to invade and displace native plant communities.”
The orange and yellow flowering plants concluding the post look like Grevillea species to me: Australian plants.
Grevillea are widely cultivated, and sold to put in vases too.
Agreed. I think there is a South African plant that is somewhat grevillea-like in habit, but I’m not sure; and both flowers and plants in the photo certainly look to me like grevillea.
And I think the tree is a Norfolk Island pine (Araucaria heterophylla); endemic to Norfolk Island but widely seen elsewhere.
The flower above it looks very much like a bear’s breeches (Acanthus mollis); said to be a Mediterranean plant, but used as a garden plant here in California. It’s a pest, because it propagates by underground roots, like bamboo, making it very difficult to control or eradicate.
There have been several comments regarding the evil looking fish already. It is a local delicacy, and can be found on the menu of practically every restaurant in Madeira as Espada with Banana. It is usually fried, less frequently grilled. While fish with banana might sound strange I found it to be absolutely addictive,
“It […] can be found on the menu of practically every restaurant in Madeira […]”
those must be the good restaurants.
Well, we left out any that seemed particularly fishy (I’ll take my hat…)
actually, I realized that all I can really say is that Espada and Banana has to taste good.
Oh, it does! 🙂 If you don’t mind the fat and the batter there is not much that can go seriously wrong with fried fish as long as it’s fresh.
The needles on that non-endemic tree reminds us of Araucaria which are from the Pacific, South America and Austronesia.
A said, I’m not as botanist, but I would look in that direction. mayube some real botanists here?
Purplish fruits that you took the closeup of look like dragon fruit and the green things above look like custard apples. I also see pomegranates.
Purple fruit looks like dragon fruit (pithaya, pitaya), which is the fruit of a cactus (Selenicereus).