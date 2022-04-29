More from Madeira

Here are more photos from my half day in Madeira. This included a visit to the local market and the Palheiro Gardens, acquired by the Blandy (wine) family in 1865.

A wine shop selling Madeira. I missed the Madeira tasting in the afternoon, but they tried only two small tastes (of Blandy’s, I recall):

The market, fish section. Identify the fish. The long eel-like one is a local favorite:

What is this evil-looking fish?

Fruit and veg. Identify the fruit:

Closeup of the purple fruit:

The flower sellers dress in traditional women’s costume for Madeira:

Both the Canaries and Madeira seem big on potatoes, and I love them. The market in Funchal had many types of potatoes. What are these gnarly tubers?

Spuds galore!

I think these are small red peppers:

Sugar cane, grown locally and used in drinks, as I noted yesterday:

Several varieties of bananas and plantains were on sale:

. . . and many spices:

On to the Botanical Gardens up on the hill. I tried to photograph plants that I was told were endemic, but I can’t be sure of these, and some of them aren’t endemic. Identify, please.

Endemic flower, or so I was told:

Non-endemic tree. The picture below it shows the leaves (needles), which I’m sure some reader can identify:

The Blandy mansion, where the descendants still live. It’s smack in the middle of the botanical gardens, which they own, I think, but hard to photograph because of the trees around it:

Tiny pebbles are laid down by hand in patterns to make a sidewalk. This hand-work is found in many streets in Funchal:

Two species of endemic flowers, or so I was told. I’ve forgotten their names, and I’m not so sure our guide knew the meaning of “endemic” when I told her to please point out to me the endemic plants. These don’t show up, either, when I do a Google image search for “endemic plants Madeira”:

Th-th=that’s all, folks!