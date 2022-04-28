Discussion: Elon Musk, Twitter, and free speech

I am really isolated from the news on this trip: we get no newspapers and I have no time to either read the papers online or listen to news on television. But I gather that Elon Musk has now acquired Twitter.
I also gather that he wants to turn it into a “free speech” platform, and, as he tweeted below, his intention is to allow “free speech” that is simply speech permitted by the First Amendment as adjudicated by the courts (i.e., no personal harassment, false advertising, child pornography, speech that incites imminent lawless action such as violence, and so on).
By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law.
I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.
If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.
Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022
I see no immediate problem with this, even though Twitter, as a private company, need not abide by the First Amendment. In my view, the closer institutions like Twitter get to construing “free speech” as the courts have construed the First Amendment, the better. The same goes for universities.
Yet there are cries I see online that if Musk acquires Twitter, he will allow “hate speech” (see one example of these objections here.) God forbid, he might allow Donald Trump to tweet again! Thus people are saying that “moderation” will be needed. If that’s the case, who will be the moderator, and who will be moderated? What will be “hate speech” that should be banned, and what will be controversial speech that will not be banned?
I ask readers to discuss this issue. Is Musk’s First-Amendment policy, which will of course lead to “hate speech” (i.e., any speech some people find offensive) an execrable policy, or is it what Twitter needs? Should some people like Trump (who’s already banned from Twitter) be allowed back? Is it bad to have a Twitter policy that allows First-Amendment-permitted speech? As Hitchens asked, who would you trust to decide which speech to allow?
I’ll be reading the discussion, and am seeking edification. I have to say that I’m upset that the opponents of Musk’s “free speech” policy seem to be mostly on the Left, but I may be wrong.
8 thoughts on “Discussion: Elon Musk, Twitter, and free speech”
I see this, which is perhap what most do not want in Twitter now … or anywhere!: “Because the First Amendment is designed to further the pursuit of truth, it may not protect individuals who engage in slander or libel, especially those who display actual malice by knowingly publishing false information or publishing information “with reckless disregard for the truth.” So, the courts seem to have regulated against this kind of otherwise “free speech”. I.E., this is another example of … this kind of speech is NOT free speech!
The Quillette article on this is worth a read.
If Musk aims to make Twitter politically neutral then I welcome it. As the above article explains, that does not mean allowing threats and harassment, but it does mean allowing viewpoints that the woke dislike.
An example is the banning of the parody account “Babylon Bee” for a spoof article naming Rachel Levine as “man of the year” (after USA Today nominated Levine as “woman of the year”). Presumably Musk will rescind that ban.
I think we know this, but I think it needs to be said – I am concerned with the focus on one corporation – Twitter – and free speech – why?
.., there is no connection between these two things, only by accident.
That is, free speech is completely independent of Twitter. Free speech is completely independent of Elon Musk.
I’m happy to hear Musk assert the importance of free speech. But free speech is mine, just as it is yours. It belongs to the individual – each individual – and each individual’s speech is, to borrow from statistics, identical and independently distributed. (I hope I got that right).
As a non-twitterer, I consider that platform no more than a form of background noise—like the faint
humming sound that everyone who lives near a highway ignores all the time. If Mr. Musk is concerned
with the free speech principle, why didn’t he buy up all the universities in the US and impose freedom of
speech on them, which would really change things. Doesn’t he have enough money? Incidentally,
what planet does a name like “Elon Musk” come from?
I think moderation isn’t just an issue of legality, but also of protecting the brand. If the brand becomes known as the place where racists and homophobes hang out, it could drive other people away. And if he is looking to monetize twitter, then he will have to please advertizers as well. So I honestly don’t see too much changing. But I could be wrong.
I was listening to the radio this morning, and one of the DJ’s had made an interesting connection. A while back, Elon tweeted that he was thinking of taking Tesla private. The SEC complained, took him to court, and he was ordered that his tweets now have to be approved by the SEC before posting. So this whole buying Twitter thing might just be a loophole to get around that ruling for ‘his free speech’.
The meltdown, which I have attempted to follow somewhat, in media and among the twitterati has been extraordinary. Far more than what I had expected and at times hilarious and also really scary.
Many of these people are authoritarians and would fit right into Putin world.
Among the smartest and most considered reaction comes from Freddie De Boer and another by Mike Solana writing for Bari Weiss’s substack.
Try to open both because they may well not be paywalled and are much worth reading;
https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/elon-conquers-the-twitterverse
https://freddiedeboer.substack.com/p/just-keep-it-off-my-timeline
The number of bad takes on Musk buying Twitter is simply amazing. Most of it comes from Musk-dislike and/or Twitter dislike and should be immediately dismissed. One person on Twitter made the claim that everyone that rich must be a conservative. When queried about how much one had to be worth for her rule to kick in, she immediately responded with “$5 million”. Musk has even donated to Obama’s campaign so it is hard to imagine he’s really a conservative. He moved his company headquarters from CA to TX but that’s probably a good idea for a car company with big factories. It’s really crazy out there.
Musk ought to be welcomed from the Left since the main source of his wealth has been Tesla which has popularized electric vehicles in a big way. Instead, Musk had to shame Biden into even mention his company in speeches about how America could lead the way in EVs.
The Twitter hate is also amazing. Sure, there’s a lot of ugly speech on Twitter but there’s lots of good speech too. It is a really useful tool. Seems to me that those that focus only on the ugly speech are simply not ready for free speech or don’t realize its implications.
There’s another group that claims that Musk doesn’t really have the money to do the deal and that it will fall through. Then they go further to claim that Musk has done this on purpose in some kind of massive stock manipulation. I suspect that this group also doesn’t know what they’re talking about.
The cooler heads are encouraging people to take a wait and see attitude toward this. Makes sense to me. Musk won’t be running Twitter by himself. Even if he implements some of his own ideas, he’s shown the ability to abandon bad ideas quickly. Give him a chance but let’s be harsh in our evaluation of what he actually does.