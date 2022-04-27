On his cruise ship, PCC(E) is busy lecturing. Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is tempted:
Kulka: There is pâté in the fridge.
Hili: Let’s go home.
Kulka: W lodówce jest pasztet.
Hili: Wracamy do domu.
(Photo: Paulina R.)
27 April 1910 | A Pole, Tadeusz Powalisz, was born in Poznań. A teacher.
In #Auschwitz from 5 April 1941.
No. 11312
He was shot in the camp on 14 June 1942. pic.twitter.com/HSV5Wl4ex9
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 27, 2022
2 thoughts on “Wednesday: Hili dialogue”
It’s good to see that Hili and Kulka seem to be getting on better these days.
On this day:
711 – Islamic conquest of Hispania: Moorish troops led by Tariq ibn Ziyad land at Gibraltar to begin their invasion of the Iberian Peninsula (Al-Andalus).
1667 – Blind and impoverished, John Milton sells Paradise Lost to a printer for £10, so that it could be entered into the Stationers’ Register.
1861 – American President Abraham Lincoln suspends the writ of habeas corpus.
1906 – The State Duma of the Russian Empire meets for the first time. – Democracy in Russia didn’t last long…
1945 – World War II: Benito Mussolini is arrested by Italian partisans in Dongo, while attempting escape disguised as a German soldier.
1981 – Xerox PARC introduces the computer mouse.
1992 – Betty Boothroyd becomes the first woman to be elected Speaker of the British House of Commons in its 700-year history.
2011 – The 2011 Super Outbreak devastates parts of the Southeastern United States, especially the states of Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee. 205 tornadoes touched down on April 27 alone, killing more than 300 and injuring hundreds more.