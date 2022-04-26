Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning to all from Arrecife, Lanzarote Island, in the Canaries. Here’s today’s Hili dialogue:
Hili: I’m trying to look good.Paulina: Everybody does it.(Photo: Paulina R.)
Hili: Staram się dobrze wyglądać.Paulina: Wszyscy to robią.(Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)
26 April 1938 | A Czech Jewish girl, Eva Weintraubová, was born.
In #Theresienstadt Ghetto from 20 November 1942.
On 15 December 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz with her elder brother Pavel. They both did not survive. pic.twitter.com/WrKnhtG7Xt
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 26, 2022
View out my cabin as we docked at Las Palmas yesterday:
The venue was lovely, the food okay but not spectacular.
Best course: a salad covering a huge disk of warm goat cheese:
Main course: Pork (a bit dry) but with a delicious potato cake. They do great things with potatoes in these islands,
Dessert: Fresh fruit cocktail:
As the lecturer of the small University of Chicago group, I had to host a table last night onboard, which was hard as I’m a bit introverted. But it went well, though the paella was lame.
The menu (placecards!)
The French onion soup, which was ok but with a dearth of onions and cheese:
Most people had the paella, which was recommended by the waiter, but it was not good. I didn’t get any shrimp, the rice was dry, and there was a general lack of flavor. And this is SPAIN!
The fancy chef came out and was quite concerned that we returned most plates virtually untouched, and he canvassed the entire table for why we didn’t like the paella. He said he wanted to improve the cooking, which was admirable. He was a tall Indian fellow, and I’m wondering why we don’t see Indian food on this trip.
Do you see any shrimp here? Other people got several; I got NONE. I shoulda had the prime rib.
Dessert, however, was good: Black Forest cake. I am developing a theory that there is no such thing as a bad dessert.
A new day dawns: out my cabin window at Arrecife. For the third day in a row we’ll have a beautiful and temperate sunny day (high 23º C, 73º F). I go to bed later here, and awake at 7 a.m.–unheard of for me:
We will spend most of the day touring the Timanfaya Volcanic Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
I’m impressed at that, if not by his cooking (which will surely improve, if he maintains that attitude). It would have been so easy to hide in the kitchen.
As for Indian food, it may be that its spicy nature makes it unsuitable for a captive audience. There would be too many people who wouldn’t eat it, at least in the thinking of the organisers.
Plus, if you are on holiday in Spain, you might be expecting Spanish food. If I want Indian food, I live twenty minutes walk away from the best Indian restaurant I have ever been in. If I’m on holiday in Spain, I want to partake of the local cuisine, it’s part of the experience.
That said, it’s all speculation and you might find yourself eating the best curry ever tomorrow night.
I’ve got an On this day
1962 – The British space programme launches its first satellite, the Ariel 1.
i have an On the Day as well –
Start of Baedeker raids – Norwich was badly hit –
https://historicengland.org.uk/whats-new/features/blitz-stories/norwich-another-baedeker-victim/
Post war ‘planners’ were in many respects worse though…
Well it looks like you can approximate your weekly steak and wine dinner from the “always available” section of the menu. It’s not a T-bone but is certainly T-bone adjacent if there is truth in advertising. Any good stories from the earlier days at the University of Chicago or are the cruising alums not so old? You have not written about your lectures yet. I am interested in the subjects at least and if in-person is richer for you than the zoom format in Antarctica.
In other news, JK Rowling has responded in Titania McGrath style during Lesbian Visibility Week: https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/1518611202934509569
I read that too quickly, and thought it said “Lesbian Volatility Week.”
Hey, they’re on our side.
But now all Tweeters must consider their stand on using Twitter.
An artist’s view. https://www.flickr.com/photos/art_mlmartin/52031793266/
Conservatives are happy…I think a lot of people will quit the (toxic) platform. Musk: the Libertarian who loves taking government subsidies…what a hypocrite.
‘Lesbians’ with penises should have sex with other ‘lesbians’ with penises. Problem solved (well, wouldn’t it?).
Rowling (and Emma) is perfectly, 100% right.
I wish to offer a counterexample to your dessert hypothesis, though I do agree with you in the general sense: Raisin carrot cake with gelatin ‘frosting’.
GELATIN? It would be great with cream cheese frosting but I’ve never seen gelatin frosting
I would have ordered the exact same things as you, Jerry. I love paella, and it is not common where I’ve lived.
Also on this day:
1803 – Thousands of meteor fragments fall from the skies of L’Aigle, France; the event convinces European scientists that meteors exist.
1937 – Spanish Civil War: Guernica, Spain, is bombed by German Luftwaffe.
1954 – The first clinical trials of Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine begin in Fairfax County, Virginia.
1981 – Dr. Michael R. Harrison of the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center performs the world’s first human open fetal surgery.
1986 – The Chernobyl disaster occurs in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.
1989 – People’s Daily publishes the April 26 Editorial which inflames the nascent Tiananmen Square protests.
1994 – South Africa begins its first multiracial election, which is won by Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress.
Among those born: Ludwig Wittgenstein (b 1889)
Among those who died: Srinivasa Ramanujan (d 1920) and Arnold Sommerfeld (d 1951)
That’s too sad about the paella! It needs a lot of chicken stock, saffron, EEVO, smokey sausage, a little cayenne and smoked paprika, chicken, definitely lots of onions, black pepper, parsley, garlic, sweet bell peppers, more veggies including even zucchini (which adds a sweetness to the background – I know you don’t like zucchini, Jerry, but it enhances this dish), a squeeze of lemon over everything, lots more seafood besides shrimps and mussels – calamari, clams, mussels, scallops and even lobster for a fancy dinner. There must be wedges of lemon on each plate, and perhaps some chili peppers for the adventurous on the side. The best part is the fond (the crispy brown bits at the bottom).
I just had a great FO soup. I think that ^^^ one would be much improved by a smaller serving dish.
Reason is : I think … maybe a significant aspect, if not key, to a good FO soup is to make it nicely messy.
The one I had had (.. had^2…) cheese all over the bowl, which was scrumptious to peel off in crispy/soft pieces, almost like chips. The broth was a little gritty too, but the point is the cheese would be all over the place. It made me work for it. It was a delight!
Yes, crusty cheese over the edge of the bowl is a requirement for a good french onion soup, IMHO.
Yes. And it should be made with gruyere cheese.
Yes, but I loved the version done with cheddar cheese at Ye Olde Steak House in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. I don’t know if it still exists but it was one of my favorite restaurants. I would visit it whenever I traveled to Detroit on business.
I consider the ability to do interesting things with potatoes one of the hallmarks of a first-rate chef.
Don’t you worry none, boss. Relax and let that old lowkey Coyne charm come radiating through. You’ll do great.
Paella in the valencian style would include rabbit.
Allow me to give a little bit of a Spanish perspective about the paella. I am definitely not an expert and I don’t pretend to talk in the name of all Spanish people, but as a Spanish I would like to make a humble contribution to this post.
The original paella, the “paella valenciana” (as from Valencia) contains very specific ingredients and it does not really allow for any variations. These ingredients are: rice, garlic, a couple of tomatoes (for the sauté), flat green beans, garrofó beans, chicken, rabbit, olive oil, salt, saffron, sweet paprika powder, and water. Now, in other parts of Spain (and in each household) one can find other ingredients, most commonly seafood (which would usually substitute the chicken and rabbit) and other vegetables such as onion and peas (which the most purists would not approve).
The thing is that the paella phenomenon has been out of hand for a while and there are many aberrations out there, especially coming from abroad (but also within Spain). It seems like anything goes as long as you put rice and saffron and to me if everything can be a paella, then nothing is paella anymore. Examples of ingredients that are a no go (for me at least): chorizo or any type of sausage, egg, mushrooms, potato, cayenne, chili, curry, etc. (the list is not exhaustive as all “innovations” can’t be mentioned).
Without going into the details on how it should be properly prepared (which can be a matter of debate as well), one last thing to mention is that a paella needs to be prepared in specific pan called “paella”. Thus, if a paella is not used to prepare paella, which name derives from this type of pan, please, don’t call it paella either.
Sure but things evolve, right? A rigid definition like the one you’ve given here is doomed right from the start, IMHO. There’s such a thing as authenticity but I believe this takes the concept too far.