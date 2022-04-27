Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ upspeak?

Today’s Jesus ‘n’ Mo cartoon is called “upspeak”, the form of speech in which every declarative sentence ends with a rising intonation, as if one were asking a question. I dislike this form of speech, as it seems to betoken insecurity—as if the upspeaker were asking for affirmation in every sentence.

It came with an email note (that I don’t quite understand):

Jesus, if you don’t stop tormenting Mo you’ll be put on the naughty step. And a caption with upspeak: There is no god but Allah? And Mohammed is his prophet?