Today’s Jesus ‘n’ Mo cartoon is called “upspeak”, the form of speech in which every declarative sentence ends with a rising intonation, as if one were asking a question. I dislike this form of speech, as it seems to betoken insecurity—as if the upspeaker were asking for affirmation in every sentence.
It came with an email note (that I don’t quite understand):
Jesus, if you don’t stop tormenting Mo you’ll be put on the naughty step.
And a caption with upspeak:
There is no god but Allah? And Mohammed is his prophet?
11 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ upspeak?”
I used to regard upspeak as a kind of asking for either approval or else an invitation to discuss. Lately I have begun to feel that is more of a slight threat(!) Like— ‘ This is my stance and you better believe it. Plainly you haven’t thought thru the matter as I have’
Woke speak in other words.
I vaguely recall this used to be very common amongst Australian women when I was growing up. Probably some sort of subtle sexism, where ‘good women’ were not supposed to assert anything. Too aggressive! Glad it is fading/out of favor.
All Australians do it?
Thought-provoking insight. I wonder if the one evolved from the success of the first.
This was meant as a reply to CB at #1, not as a free-standing comment.
” “upspeak”, the form of speech in which every declarative sentence ends with a rising intonation, as if one were asking a question. I dislike this form of speech, as it seems to betoken insecurity—as if the upspeaker were asking for affirmation in every sentence.”
I couldn’t have said it better MYSELF.?
This quote should be in the DICTIONARY.?
… I used “.?” to denote the tone. Just occurred to me.
At another level upspeak could suggest the listener is incapable of understanding the speaker’s little statement – effectively, a veiled narcissistic condescension.?
“One plus one is TWO.? [I’m so brilliant! These small people might not be able to keep up!]”
According to Google, a “naughty step” is when you make a child sit on a step for being naughty. A pretty mild punishment though being made to sit still is nearly corporal punishment when young. As we get older, it seems not so bad.
The naughty step Is a UK term. It is a place, originally a step on a staircase I would guess, where a child is put for bad behaviour. I think it is the equivalent of a “time out” in the USA.
It looks like Jesus is having doubts about elementary christology.
I’ve always thought that it was strategy to grab the moral high ground – the speaker is demonstrating that they aren’t being authoritative but are conciliatory and care about the opinions of others.
The other options offered here are all just as likely, however.