Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ upspeak?

April 27, 2022 • 9:00 am

Today’s Jesus ‘n’ Mo cartoon is called “upspeak”, the form of speech in which every declarative sentence ends with a rising intonation, as if one were asking a question. I dislike this form of speech, as it seems to betoken insecurity—as if the upspeaker were asking for affirmation in every sentence.

It came with an email note (that I don’t quite understand):

Jesus, if you don’t stop tormenting Mo you’ll be put on the naughty step.

And a caption with upspeak:

There is no god but Allah? And Mohammed is his prophet?

11 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ upspeak?

  1. I used to regard upspeak as a kind of asking for either approval or else an invitation to discuss. Lately I have begun to feel that is more of a slight threat(!) Like— ‘ This is my stance and you better believe it. Plainly you haven’t thought thru the matter as I have’
    Woke speak in other words.

    Reply

  2. I vaguely recall this used to be very common amongst Australian women when I was growing up. Probably some sort of subtle sexism, where ‘good women’ were not supposed to assert anything. Too aggressive! Glad it is fading/out of favor.

    Reply

  4. ” “upspeak”, the form of speech in which every declarative sentence ends with a rising intonation, as if one were asking a question. I dislike this form of speech, as it seems to betoken insecurity—as if the upspeaker were asking for affirmation in every sentence.”

    I couldn’t have said it better MYSELF.?

    This quote should be in the DICTIONARY.?

    … I used “.?” to denote the tone. Just occurred to me.

    Reply

    1. At another level upspeak could suggest the listener is incapable of understanding the speaker’s little statement – effectively, a veiled narcissistic condescension.?

      “One plus one is TWO.? [I’m so brilliant! These small people might not be able to keep up!]”

      Reply

  5. According to Google, a “naughty step” is when you make a child sit on a step for being naughty. A pretty mild punishment though being made to sit still is nearly corporal punishment when young. As we get older, it seems not so bad.

    Reply

  6. The naughty step Is a UK term. It is a place, originally a step on a staircase I would guess, where a child is put for bad behaviour. I think it is the equivalent of a “time out” in the USA.

    Reply

  8. I’ve always thought that it was strategy to grab the moral high ground – the speaker is demonstrating that they aren’t being authoritative but are conciliatory and care about the opinions of others.
    The other options offered here are all just as likely, however.

    Reply

Leave a Reply