A new New York Times opinion columnist

by Greg Mayer
Jerry and I have lamented here at WEIT the decline of The New York Times, including its descent into woke ideology and pseudoscience. But we have noted some encouraging shifts in the position of the editorial board, even if they are sometimes confused, and the odious Dean Baquet is stepping down as executive editor. A new opinion columnist, Pamela Paul, has just been added, and her first column is encouraging, as it suggests that the Times may be diversifying its opinion writers beyond its stock conservatives. In the column, she takes on the notion of “lived experience”.
The central tenet of identity politics is that an individual’s “identity”, primarily “race” and “gender”, defines and constrains an individual’s position in society, both in what that individual will suffer from in an unjust society, and in what that individual may do in a just society. A frequent rhetorical flourish in the assertion of this central tenet is that “lived experience” is the sine qua non of non-problematic expression– unless an individual has the same identity, that individual may not write about, depict, study, evaluate, or otherwise comment on someone who is of that identity, or the identity in general.
Paul disagrees. She begins by questioning her own competency to write about anything outside her experience:
Am I, as a new columnist for The Times, allowed to weigh in on anything other than a narrow sliver of Gen X white woman concerns?
and notes that to the “establishment gatekeepers in Hollywood, book publishing and the arts” the answer is, increasingly, ‘no’:
It’s the ultimate litmus test: Only those whose “lived experience” matches the story are qualified to tell the tale.
She explains what this means:
So what is this vaunted “lived experience”? You may recognize it by its longstanding name, “personal experience,” or less excitingly, “experience.” But “lived experience,” with its earthy suggestion of authority, says to other people: Unless you have walked in my shoes, you have no business telling my story.
It’s essentially a turf war. Only Latino authors can write novels about Latinos. Only Holocaust survivors can convey the truth of the Holocaust. Only disabled people can portray disabled people. Everyone else is out.
But she does not accept this constriction of creativity and commentary:
This is one point of view, and as with most points of view, some of it is valid. Clearly those who have lived through something — whether it’s a tsunami or a lifetime of racial discrimination — have a story to tell. Their perspective is distinct and it’s valuable.
But it is, crucially, only one perspective. And to suggest that only those whose identities match those of the people in a story — whether it’s the race of a showrunner or the sex of the author of a book under review — is a miserly take on the human experience.
Think about the great art that would be lost if we loyally carried out this rigid identitarian mandate.
There is in her piece one thing that I originally took to be a false step. Early in the piece, she wonders whether Jews are entitled to update “West Side Story”, since it is “fundamentally about Puerto Rican lives”. This statement, taken at face value, displays a shocking ignorance of the play on which it purports to comment. (A sort of ignorance which is, unfortunately, increasingly evident in the pages of the Times.) “West Side Story” is not “fundamentally about Puerto Rican lives”, anymore than it is about “Polish lives” or even “Veronese lives”– it is about human lives. As everyone knows, “West Side Story” is a musical retelling of “Romeo and Juliet”, set in New York in the 1950s. In “Romeo and Juliet”, Shakespeare, an early modern Englishman, mined “Italian” sources for a story set in the Renaissance based on tales that go back to Classical antiquity in Greece and Rome. To locate the heart of this story in any particularity of “Puerto Rican lives” is a profound misinterpretation.
Upon reflection, however, I believe she is merely parroting and parodying the complaints of the woke, and I read this passage as mockery rather than error.
Do read her whole piece, with its salutary thesis that “lived experience” is a “miserly take on the human experience.”
8 thoughts on “A new New York Times opinion columnist”
Hi Greg! Good to hear that the NYT may be shaking things up. I’m so tired of hearing about the “lived experience” and am glad that someone at the NYT is expressing views to the contrary.
And, yes, Jews are free to update West Side Story. After all, the original concept was by Jerome Robbins, the original lyrics were by Steven Sondheim, and the original music was by Leonard Bernstein. Who better to do an update than Steven Spielberg?
I would contest the idea that Jerome Robbins originated the concept of a musical version of Romeo and Juliet.
Anyway, that aside, West Side Story must be cancelled because it tells the story of gangs from two different ethnic backgrounds – so nobody could live the experience of all the characters in the musical. Also, it culturally appropriates a play from sixteenth century England which itself culturally appropriates a play from classical Greece. Furthermore, sixteenth century England was a white supremacist colonial power and Shakespeare was an old white man. Even furthermore, since West Side Story was written by people of Jewish origin, it must be boycotted in solidarity with Palestine.
And it probably doesn’t pass the Bechdel test.
Hey Norm! And Arthur Laurents wrote the book for the original stage play, and Tony Kushner wrote the screenplay for the 2021 film– six Jews, not just four! Paul alludes to all of these without naming them all, reinforcing my inference that she doesn’t really think that West Side Story is fundamentally about any particular nationality or ethnic group.
GCM
She’s right, of course. What I find sad is that she needs to say it. Although I will defend the existence of the phrase, “lived experience”, it is often used as a cudgel by the Woke. I doubt very much whether they apply it consistently. They just haul it out when they think it will win their argument. After all, if we only listen to those who speak from personal experience, it sort of destroys the idea of consultants, doctors, and helpers of all kinds. Does a doctor have to have lived experience of every disease she treats? And what about the benefit of detached objectivity in general?
“Lived experience” is something of a tautology. What other kind of experience is there? Since use of the phrase indicates a lack of intellectual rigour, you can be sure that the person who used it is about to perpetrate some bullshit.
“Lived experience” is to be considered relative to “vicarious experience”. I don’t see how this isn’t clear. It’s pretty much synonymous with “personal experience”, as the NYT article points out, but like all word choices, it has a slightly different emphasis. If you don’t like it, don’t say it.
Precisely, Paul Topping. The mythos of “lived experience” is an assault on the experimental method (also referred to as “white empiricism”), and became fashionable in the performance Left. It is typically asserted on a cellphone while driving an electric car to a dentistry appointment. The pose is as
manifestly phony as was its progenitor, the post-modern insistence that science is just another story. Back in the days of post-modernism, we tended to dismiss this sort of thing as harmless affectation, like dyeing one’s hair green—-and then it started turning up in places like the NYT, Scientific. American, etc. etc. I guess one should never dismiss the significance of mere fashion trends.
Oh hooray, a sign we will move on as a civilization.
Tangential silly thought :
A. The New York Times
B. The New York City Times
I usually read A while thinking/feeling B. I think there’s a Billy Joel song that applies – or Sinatra… Liza Minelli…