Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is in conversation:
Hili: Am I disturbing you?
Kulka, No, on the contrary, it’s nice to see you.
(Photo: Paulina R.)
Hili: Nie przeszkadzam?
Kulka: Nie, przeciwnie, miło cię widzieć.
(Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)
24 April 1934 | A German Jewish boy, Kurt Peter Wiesen, was born in Eisenach.
In 1943 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/c37UNqsVvA
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 24, 2022
2 thoughts on “Sunday: Hili dialogue”
I’m not going to do a full list of “on this day” but I’m pretty sure Jerry would pick this one:
1916 – Ernest Shackleton and five men of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition launch a lifeboat from uninhabited Elephant Island in the Southern Ocean to organise a rescue for the crew of the sunken Endurance.
Noting that 25-odd crew were left on Elephant Island with a lifeboat for shelter, guns and ammunition for hunting. I wonder how long Shackleton had told the “island commander” to wait before launching a second attempt? Probably over-winter, but I don’t know how wide their weather windows were.
I assume that he left some of the charts that he had taken from the Endurance on the island, to give a second escape attempt a chance. There’s a hard set of choices to make. One for the disaster-training courses to consider.
On arriving at South Georgia, Shackleton and crew landed on the SW side of the island, when the only settlement (a whale-processing factory) was on the NE side of the island, so they had to do a fairly graunchy (by modern standards) 20-30 km of mountaineering over the glaciers and mountains of the island’s “spine” in order to get to Grytviken. Of course, their marine charts didn’t record a lot of onshore information – probably just a few mountain peaks and coastal features (to help with navigation at sea) – which means a pretty challenging set of route-finding problems within a few miles of safety.