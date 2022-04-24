Morning in Tenerife

Good morning from the Canaries (and the blackbirds singing their liquid song nearby). I slept like a log last night, but could have used another 8 hours or so. In a few minutes we’re taking off for an all-day Puerto de la Cruz.

As I said, the internet situation aboard ship, which won’t be settled till we board this evening, is unknown, so I’ll post photos as often as I can, but it may not be as often as in Antarctica. Meanwhile, this morning I have two photos from my balcony taken about an hour apart.