I have landed!

. . . and I’m in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands of Spain (also the largest in population, with nearly a million). I’m dwelling in a fancy hotel at Puerto de la Cruz.

I didn’t realize that the Canaries are so far south: at the latitude of southern Morocco. No wonder it’s warm here, with lots of palm trees and subtropical vegetation.

The island and my one-day residence in red (our ship leaves tomorrow evening after a city tour):

It was a a rough trip. Thunderstorms delayed our departure from Chicago by about three hours, and I had budgeted a 4-hour layover in Madrid before the flight to Tenerife. It was jammed in Madrid, with multiple health checks, passport controls, baggage security checks, and then a long train ride to the gate area, where the location of the gates wasn’t at all evident. I barely made it, running with a small suitcase and heavey daypack, but got there 5 minutes before they the gate. I was the last person aboard. I was soaked with sweat, too, as I was wearing cold-weather Chicago clothes and of course it’s warm here.

The flight from Chicago to Madrid was about nine hours, and then from Madrid to Tenerife a shade under three hours. I’ve done some traveling, and I’m tired. But now it’s almost time for tea and meeting my fellow passengers. (Movies watched on the plane: “Badlands”, “Erin Brockovitch” (I can’t get enough Julia Roberts) and “Dead Poets Society,” which didn’t excite me much with its predictable ending.

The hotel: here’s my room at the Hotel Botánico. It’s really fancy: perhaps the spiffiest hotel room I’ve inhabited in decades—or ever. The hotel is a five-minute walk to the famous Botanical Gardens, which we visited for a long time this afternoon. I have many pictures of plants, indigenous or otherwise, which I took with my good camera. I’ll show them another time.

These are all iPhone photos embedded at low resolution, as the internet is slow here.

The hotel exterior:

My room, far fancier than I deserve:

My bathroom, with lots of washing goodies and a real rose! There’s also a bidet peeking around the corner.

The view from my balcony—plants and a sweeping vista down to the ocean:

Me, dressed up a bit but totally exhausted (I had not a minute’s sleep since I left Chicago). I need a good meal and some sleep!