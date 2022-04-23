I have landed!

. . . and I’m in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands of Spain (also the largest in population, with nearly a million). I’m dwelling in a fancy hotel at Puerto de la Cruz.
I didn’t realize that the Canaries are so far south: at the latitude of southern Morocco. No wonder it’s warm here, with lots of palm trees and subtropical vegetation.
The island and my one-day residence in red (our ship leaves tomorrow evening after a city tour):
It was a a rough trip. Thunderstorms delayed our departure from Chicago by about three hours, and I had budgeted a 4-hour layover in Madrid before the flight to Tenerife. It was jammed in Madrid, with multiple health checks, passport controls, baggage security checks, and then a long train ride to the gate area, where the location of the gates wasn’t at all evident. I barely made it, running with a small suitcase and heavey daypack, but got there 5 minutes before they the gate. I was the last person aboard. I was soaked with sweat, too, as I was wearing cold-weather Chicago clothes and of course it’s warm here.
The flight from Chicago to Madrid was about nine hours, and then from Madrid to Tenerife a shade under three hours. I’ve done some traveling, and I’m tired. But now it’s almost time for tea and meeting my fellow passengers. (Movies watched on the plane: “Badlands”, “Erin Brockovitch” (I can’t get enough Julia Roberts) and “Dead Poets Society,” which didn’t excite me much with its predictable ending.
The hotel: here’s my room at the Hotel Botánico. It’s really fancy: perhaps the spiffiest hotel room I’ve inhabited in decades—or ever. The hotel is a five-minute walk to the famous Botanical Gardens, which we visited for a long time this afternoon. I have many pictures of plants, indigenous or otherwise, which I took with my good camera. I’ll show them another time.
These are all iPhone photos embedded at low resolution, as the internet is slow here.
The hotel exterior:
My room, far fancier than I deserve:
My bathroom, with lots of washing goodies and a real rose! There’s also a bidet peeking around the corner.
The view from my balcony—plants and a sweeping vista down to the ocean:
Me, dressed up a bit but totally exhausted (I had not a minute’s sleep since I left Chicago). I need a good meal and some sleep!
4 thoughts on “I have landed!”
Great news!
Hoping for some interesting travelogue entries.
BTW I dig that sweater – might need to up my sweater closet early…
Glad you arrived safely – hope that the rest of the trip goes well.
Madrid is a very confusing airport. I got lost in there once, looking for my Barcelona connection, and ended up outside somehow!
In that case, you might want to catch the lovely and talented Ms. Roberts in the new limited series Gaslit, in which she stars as Watergate figure Martha Mitchell, opposite Sean Penn as the “Big Enchilada” himself (as he was known around the Nixon White House), disgraced former US attorney general and convicted felon John Mitchell.
Badlands, if it’s the film by that name I’m thinking of, was Terrence Malick’s first feature, the only movie he made before Days of Heaven.
Enjoy your time in Tenerife!