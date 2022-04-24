I have landed again!

It was a long day sightseeing in Tenerife, and I have many pictures from today, much less the pictures from the Botanical Garden yesterday. But I’m exhausted and we have just boarded after crossing the island to the port city of Santa Cruz (indicated in red):

My cabin. A lovely old-style one with a sea view.

Le bain. No bidet, but all requisites for la toilette.

Now I will show you my lunch (I can’t remember the name. It was in a fancy restaurant outside of Puerto de la Cruz. I can’t remember the name, but the lunch card looks as if was on the ship (it wasn’t). The restaurant was in an antique mansion and I’ll put up more later

The appetizer was okay, but the “seasonal fruits” were not a good idea.

Main course: Very good. Salmorejo sauce apears to be an Andalusian tomato-based sauce, but with many variations (here’s a simple version).

Dessert. It was good; there are not a million possible variations of a brownie and vanilla ice cream, and all of them were good. The one was, too.

With the meal we had a Spanish white (a verdejo), and a temperanillo, one of the grapes of Rioja.