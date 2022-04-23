Saturday: Hili dialogue

23 April 1945 | Rudolf Löwith, a Czech Jew, perished in Dachau.

Rudolf was born in Prague on 29 November 1920. He was incarcerated in #Theresienstadt ghetto on 5 July 1943 and deported to #Auschwitz on 1 October 1944 from where he was later transferred to the west.

He was 24. pic.twitter.com/gK22VM1C6a

— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 23, 2022