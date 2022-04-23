Saturday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is paying attention
Hili: What’s up?
Paulina: Times are changing.
Hili: I’ve noticed.
(Photo: Paulina R.)
23 April 1945 | Rudolf Löwith, a Czech Jew, perished in Dachau.
Rudolf was born in Prague on 29 November 1920. He was incarcerated in #Theresienstadt ghetto on 5 July 1943 and deported to #Auschwitz on 1 October 1944 from where he was later transferred to the west.
He was 24. pic.twitter.com/gK22VM1C6a
Looks like the usual suspects have something better to do than post the “on this day” stuff, so here is what Wiki has to say :
1348 – The founding of the Order of the Garter by King Edward III is announced on St. George’s Day.
1516 – The Munich Reinheitsgebot (regarding the ingredients of beer) takes effect in all of Bavaria. (That’s the water/ salt/ barley malt law, IIRC.)
1661 – King Charles II of England, Scotland and Ireland is crowned in Westminster Abbey. A classic case of “uneasy sleeps the head that wears the crown”.
1940 – The Rhythm Club fire at a dance hall in Natchez, Mississippi, kills 198 people. This was one of the fires that beat people around the head with “have enough emergency exit width and doors that open outwards”. Decades and many deaths later … well you still see inward-opening emergency exits today, shortly before you leave.
Birthdays :
1932 – Jim Fixx, American runner and author (d. 1984) Wasn’t he the proponent of “jogging for health, who died, jogging, at the impressive age of 52? An instructive case.
1939 – Lee Majors, American actor. (sound effects – bass guitar and slow-motion running)
1947 – Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Irish civil rights leader and politician. “One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter.”
1954 – Michael Moore, American director, producer, and activist. Same comment as above, at least to some of the Tangerine Shitgibbon’s fan club.
1968 – Timothy McVeigh, American terrorist, Oklahoma City bombing co-perpetrator (d. 2001). Same comment as above. This is getting to be a bit of a theme.
Parrot Sketch euphemists
AD 303 – Saint George, Roman soldier and martyr. If, of course, he ever existed.
1616 – William Shakespeare, English playwright and poet (b. 1564) If, of course, he had a separate existence from the the Earl of Oxford, and at least two other contenders for the name.
1965 – George Adamski, Polish-American ufologist and author (b. 1891). If, of course, he wasn’t abducted during his “final night”, taken away to Niburu, and an abducted gene-modified cow left in his place. I’ve got a copy of XCOM: Enemy Unknown somewhere in the depth of the hard drive, and may shoot a few Greys in his memory.
👍
Cat is RIGHT. Times are changing. We now have many “social influencer” cats, and Hill is one of them.
The shortest Hili Dialogue I can remember. But it gives prominence to the murder of Rudolf Löwith, one of the millions….
It is hard to conceive how this genocide could have happened, but then some others -at a smaller scale*- have happened since, Kampuchea, Rwanda and maybe Ukraine now, to name but a few.
* I’m not sure whether Mao’s “Great Leap Forward” was on a smaller scale, but it was not a genocide in the strict sense that it did not target a particular population, just an asinine program that killed millions.