Tuesday: Hili dialogue

1204 – The Crusaders of the Fourth Crusade breach the walls of Constantinople and enter the city, which they completely occupy the following day.

1861 – American Civil War: Battle of Fort Sumter. The war begins with Confederate forces firing on Fort Sumter, in the harbor of Charleston, South Carolina.

The remnants of Fort Sumter still stand, and you can take a Park Service Tour:

1917 – World War I: Canadian forces successfully complete the taking of Vimy Ridge from the Germans.

1928 – The Bremen, a German Junkers W 33 type aircraft, takes off for the first successful transatlantic aeroplane flight from east to west.

This was a year after Charles Lindbergh crossed solo from west to east. And the Bremen‘s three-man crew had a really rough time, finally landing in a Canadian peat bog.

Here’s the plane with a Wikipedia caption: “The Junkers W33 aircraft nicknamed Bremen, following its successful east-west trans-Atlantic flight. The group at right includes Romeo Vachon and Baron von Huenefeld.”

1934 – The strongest surface wind gust in the world at the time of 231 mph, is measured on the summit of Mount Washington, New Hampshire. It has since been surpassed.

And here’s the record now (my bold):

The fastest wind speed not related to tornadoes ever recorded was during the passage of Tropical Cyclone Olivia on 10 April 1996: an automatic weather station on Barrow Island, Australia, registered a maximum wind gust of 113.3 m/s (408 km/h; 253 mph; 220.2 kn; 372 ft/s) The wind gust was evaluated by the WMO Evaluation Panel who found that the anemometer was mechanically sound and the gust was within statistical probability and ratified the measurement in 2010.

Here’s the bed in which FDR died, photographed by me in Warm Springs, Georgia, February 2013. FDR’s mistress was in the house at the time, and they had to hustle her out of town before Eleanor arrived from Washington, D.C.:

Salk is a hero of mine. This answer to Edward R. Murrow’s question is one reason why. For a good yarn about the development of the vaccine, read Jane Smith’s 1990 book, Patenting the Sun: Polio and the Salk Vaccine.

Gagarin died at only 34 when his MIG crashed during a training flight. Below is a photo of his “tombstone” at the place he’s interred in the Kremlin wall (you can make out his last name if you know a bit of Cyrllic). And here’s some gossip from Wikipedia:

Following his rise to fame, at a Black Sea resort in September 1961, he was reportedly caught by his wife during a liaison with a nurse who had aided him after a boating incident. He attempted to escape through a window and jumped off a second floor balcony. The resulting injury left a permanent scar above his left eyebrow.

1983 – Harold Washington is elected as the first black mayor of Chicago.

1999 – United States President Bill Clinton is cited for contempt of court for giving “intentionally false statements” in a civil lawsuit; he is later fined and disbarred.

Notables born on this day include:

Clay lived long enough to have his picture taken; here’s a photo from 1848 (restored):

1883 – Imogen Cunningham, American photographer and educator (d. 1976)

Frida Kahlo photographed by Imogen Cunningham:

1884 – Otto Meyerhof, German physician and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)

1903 – Jan Tinbergen, Dutch economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1916 – Benjamin Libet, American neuropsychologist and academic (d. 2007)

1923 – Ann Miller, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2004).

Miller is another favor of mine. Here’s a good number, and be sure to watch the tapping at the end:

1932 – Tiny Tim, American singer and ukulele player (d. 1996)

I just looked him up; his real name was Herbert Butros Khaury, he was Jewish, and died young of diabetes and a heart attack (his doctors had warned him to stop performing). Remember this classic?

1947 – Martin Brasier, English palaeontologist, biologist, and academic (d. 2014)

1947 – David Letterman, American comedian and talk show host

1950 – David Cassidy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1994 – Saoirse Ronan, American-born Irish actress

I love Saoirse (pronounced “SIR-SHA”, and realized only the other day that she played the child Briony in the excellent 2007 movie Atonement. (Keira Knightley, another fave of mine, was also in that movie). Here’s Ronan answering a bunch of interview questions; she’s known for her down-to-earthness, amply on view here. Her accent is also great.

Those whose life was snuffed out on April 12 include:

1912 – Clara Barton, American nurse and humanitarian, founded the American Red Cross (b. 1821)

Barton in 1904; do not forget that she founded the American Red Cross.

Roosevelt’s Warm Spring staff apparently loved him. If you’re in the area, do visit the “little White House”. When I did (see above), I photographed this writing on the wall from his cook, mourning FDR’s loss:

1975 – Josephine Baker, French actress, activist, and humanitarian (b. 1906)

Joesphine Baker had a pet cheetah named Chiquita:

1989 – Abbie Hoffman, American activist, co-founded Youth International Party (b. 1936)

News:

*The similar headlines of today’s NYT and Washington Post, respectively. Click on screenshots to read:

The NYT headlines, with intimations of Russian chemical weapon use:

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia insisted on Tuesday that “there is no doubt” that his war will be successful, showing no sign of pulling back from a military campaign that has left cities across Ukraine in ruins, forced millions to flee their homes and raised disturbing accounts of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers. Ukrainian and Western officials fear that the war is entering a dangerous new phase as Russian forces pour more military vehicles, artillery and troops into eastern Ukraine, and launch strikes to pulverize civilian infrastructure as they seek to undermine the Ukrainian forces’ logistical support operations.

The Russian leader’s defiant remarks — including his claim that the “main goal” of the war is to “help people” — came as officials in the United States, Britain and Australia said that they were investigating an unverified claim that Russia had used a possible chemical agent in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol that may have sickened a handful of people. Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, which is defending Mariupol, released a video on Tuesday that purported to show people who had been made ill by what the group called “a poisonous substance of unknown origin,” although it said that fighting made a proper forensic investigation impossible.

The deterrent effect of nuclear weapons was supposed to make the world more peaceful. Who would have guessed that the threat of nukes would enable autocrats like Putin to invade other countries at will.

*A distressing story from the NYT about a woman who wrote her information on her two-year-old’s back lest she be left without parents

Ms. Makoviy’s desperate attempt to prepare her daughter for the possibility of being orphaned as the family attempted to escape the Ukrainian capital during the Russian invasion has become a wrenching symbol of the anguish of a nation of parents.

A photo of Vira’s back that Ms. Makoviy shared on Instagram has been seen hundreds of thousands of times, after it was amplified by Ukrainian journalists and government officials. Messages of support poured in from people all over the world — many Ukrainian parents said they had taken similar action, and others turned the image into art honoring the country’s innocent on social media. The photo:

*A pastor in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park has declared a “fasting from whiteness” for Lent. From the Chicago Sun-Times:

But in this season of Lent, the church directly across the street from Wright’s Prairie-style gem has stolen the spotlight in Oak Park. It has nothing to do with First United Church of Oak Park’s blocky stone steeple or its thundering pipe organ. It’s about a sign, prominently displayed among the daffodils that reads: “Fasting from Whiteness.” The sign was the creation of the church’s pastor, John Edgerton. Some of the more restrained criticism on the internet has referred to the sign as “wokeness gone mad” or reverse racism. . . .So what’s Edgerton up to? For the 40 days of Lent, the church — which has about 650 members — is removing all music written by white composers from services in favor of those written by African American and non-white musicians from around the globe; it’s part of the church’s broader “anti-racist” mission, Edgerton said. He disagrees with those who might say the sign promotes division. “The work of anti-racism in this country, the work of taking white perspectives out of the center and allowing other perspectives to have space – that work must come from the majority culture, from the white culture,” said Edgerton, who is white and whose congregation is majority white.

Reader Steve, who sent me this link, observed, “Here in our backyard, we have an admixture of two toxins, religion and Wokeism.” What do you think? Frankly, I’m sick of having whiteness characterized as a moral flaw and tired of call-outs, like this one, which seem purely performative. Good intentions, yes; poor execution, also yet.

*Joe Biden vowed yesterday to crack down on “ghost guns,” which are apparently untraceable guns that can be assembled from kits. (I had no idea that these existed!)

On Monday, Biden announced a new rule that would make it illegal for businesses to manufacture such kits without a serial number and for a licensed gun dealer to sell them without a background check. He insisted the measure was not “extreme”, as the gun lobby has claimed, “but basic common sense”. He said: “Today, the United States Department of Justice is making it illegal for a business to manufacture one of these kits without a serial number. Illegal. Illegal for a licensed gun dealer to sell them without a background check.”

How can it be legal to sell gun kits with no serial number and no background check. (They can be assembled in less than half an hour, and there’s no age limit, either!) Well, it’s America, Jake. Naturally the National Rifle Association is opposed to this regulation.

*Remember the white woman who attacked a black teenager in New York City a few years ago, accusing him of stealing her cellphone? Well, the woman, Miya Ponsetto pleaded guilty to the 2020 assault, deemed a felony hate crime. But she copped a plea and won’t see jail:

Under the terms of her plea, the woman, Miya Ponsetto, 23, avoided jail time and can enter a new plea to a lesser, misdemeanor charge without a hate crime element if she completes her probation in a case of driving while intoxicated in California. She must also continue counseling and have no encounters with the criminal justice system for the next two years, officials said.

That’s a pretty tame sentence for what she did. I’d say deterrence might be better effected if she saw, say, a few weeks in jail. You’d be more likely to agree if you read this bit:

Separate footage captured by a hotel security camera shows Ms. Ponsetto tackling the teenager. The phone was later found and returned by an Uber driver. Ms. Ponsetto, who fled from the hotel, was arrested in California about 10 days later, but not before participating in a nationally televised interview that quickly turned from an opportunity to apologize into an exercise in making excuses for her actions.

*Apparently the White House has released video of Willow, the new First Cat (h/t: Malcolm).

