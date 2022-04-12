Now the “warranty scam” is going postal

I’m sure all of us get these scam phone calls asking whether your car warranty is up to date. I get at least one daily on my cellphone and many on my office phone, too. Does anybody actually fall for this scam?

It’s particularly amusing because my car is a 2000 Honda Civic—a 22 year old car! (I bought it used.) The warranty has long expired, but it’s in great shape (78,000 miles and I just had some preventive work done). But if this scam didn’t work on at least some people, it wouldn’t be ubiquitous. (Do they have it in Canada and the UK, too?)

But things have escalated. I checked my mailbox on the way to work today, and found this ludicrous postcard. It’s the first time I’ve been the recipient of this scam via mail.

Front (I’ve redacted my address):

Back:

I love the way they try to make it look official. I throught about calling the number, but I’m afraid they’d never leave me alone if they could get my incoming number. But somebody clearly has it anyway.