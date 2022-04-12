I’m sure all of us get these scam phone calls asking whether your car warranty is up to date. I get at least one daily on my cellphone and many on my office phone, too. Does anybody actually fall for this scam?
It’s particularly amusing because my car is a 2000 Honda Civic—a 22 year old car! (I bought it used.) The warranty has long expired, but it’s in great shape (78,000 miles and I just had some preventive work done). But if this scam didn’t work on at least some people, it wouldn’t be ubiquitous. (Do they have it in Canada and the UK, too?)
But things have escalated. I checked my mailbox on the way to work today, and found this ludicrous postcard. It’s the first time I’ve been the recipient of this scam via mail.
Front (I’ve redacted my address):
Back:
I love the way they try to make it look official. I throught about calling the number, but I’m afraid they’d never leave me alone if they could get my incoming number. But somebody clearly has it anyway.
23 thoughts on “Now the “warranty scam” is going postal”
I don’t think we get the same nuisance phone calls in the UK; the most frequent ones here purport to be about a recent car accident or bank-related. Theoretically UK residents can opt out of receiving marketing calls by registering with the free Telephone Preference Service, but scammers pay no attention to the legal penalties and call anyway. Nuisance calls mainly originate outside the country but the number they are calling from is usually “masked” to make it look like a local call. The phone line providers have been very slow to address the problem, but do seem to be finally getting a grip on it.
All true in the US too. I’ve even gotten scam calls from my own number.
We have similar scams, for example email spam is full of them (they just go to the Gmail spam folder). What we do have is a law saying you can opt out of phone marketing spam, which makes it illegal for any such company to call you. Why do Americans put up with spam phone calls?
Because no agency will take responsibility for monitoring and filing suits.
It’s possible for individuals to file charges, but you have to find the person and they absolutely will not give out any addresses if you talk to them.
There were some big fines last year, but the volume of calls hasn’t stopped.
How do I know it’s a scam call? The phone is ringing.
“I love the way they try to make it look official.”
Indeed – a masterwork, this one.
Somehow, Orwell’s thoughts on language come to mind … maybe Chomsky too, not sure why…
But the font and layout are precisely done. I bet the paper even feels like “real” notices … if those exist anymore…
I bet they have the birthdate of the recipient too.
I think motor vehicles are actually a record that people can snoop on, also residences… I remember some website pinpointing a car I one had – chilling!
Time for a P.O. Box?…
BTW – hit the rusty spots with something before they eat a hole in the steel. Nice job, 22 years – I think Click and Clack would argue to repair early and often – it pays you back.
How would a PO box help? They’ve clearly obtained Jerry’s home address by fair means or foul.
That reminds me, back in 1999 I went to Seattle to do a software development course (run in person by Steve McConnell). Two of the other people on the course worked for a company whose business model was to scrape as much information as possible about as many people as possible from as many sources as possible (not the Internet) and sell it, mainly to marketing companies. This was only a year or two after Google was founded and before most people were on the Internet. I was astonished that what they were doing was even legal.
I see
Well, … hmmm… not sure, actually…
Tangentially, there’s a YouTube channel focused (or “focussed”, if you like 🙂 ) on scamming the scammers. Mark Rober worked with him to do one of his Glitter Bomb videos (easy to find). It was astonishing to see the whole web get tested.
It’d be less exciting but as interesting to see a similar debunking done for the thing going on here.
Kitboga is the goto youtube channel for scamming scammers. He’s frequently hilarious.
Looks like Kitboga and Jim Browning collaborated with Mark Rober on Glitter Bomb 4.0.
[ no links because YouTube dietary restrictions ]
I got that identical horrid posting. I decided it was a fraud.
Stan
Sub
I wonder that a news organization hasn’t done a “sting-type” report. Have reporters sign up for the warranty, make claims, have the cars and repairs examined by known, trusted mechanics. Report.
I get a lot of these and have for several years (in the US). This is a little more directly worded than those I have bothered to read, and the wording does make me wonder if they are pushing at postal fraud. (not a lawyer)
You could contact the US postal service and let them know that a criminal activity is being conducted using the US mail service.
This could shut down this aspect of the scam pretty quickly.
If one were to call that toll free number (and I confirmed that 833 is toll free) the call would cost the scammers real money, not a lot for each call, but it can add up.
Especially if you kept them on the line for a while.
With the added bonus that while one was wasting the scammers time they could not be victimizing others.
I tell them “I’m so glad you called, I need to update the extended warrantee on my 1946 Jeep, my 1983 Ford and my 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser” . The next thing I hear is a click.
Since that came through the mail does that mean they had to pay postage on it? If so, it strikes me that they won’t make money on the scam. Or is the telephone number a premium rate number?
We do, however, have similar scams in the UK.
It’s quite common to send a text message to somebody allegedly from a delivery company to say they’ve got a parcel that they tried to deliver and the mark needs to send money to get it redelivered.
I’ve also seen income tax collection scams. My mother received a letter from a debt collection agency claiming to have the authority to collect an outstanding income tax debt (of which she had no knowledge). The letter warned her not to talk to HMRC about it because they had apparently handed it over to the debt collection agency and would refuse to engage with her. They sent several letters until she wrote back informing them that she had written to HMRC asking about the alleged debt and enclosing one of the letters.
Just yesterday I received an official looking, “Motor Vehicle Notification” letter in the mail. Turned out to be an offer for cheap auto insurance. I also get junk cell phone and land line calls with similar offers. Too bad I don’t own a car.
Considering how cheap it is to have a bot call thousands of people nowadays, it only takes one person falling for a warranty scam out of thousands contacted to make it profitable.
Postal mail is a bit more expensive but the profit margins on that one person falling for a fake warranty is so great that the whole scam can still be profitable.
Note they don’t say anything on that notice that is technically a lie, so they don’t get popped by the USPS. It’s true, you haven’t contacted them about your vehicle’s warranty! They just make it look very official, and if you call them that’s when the actual lies surely start.
Like my UK compatriots above, I too get similar calls, but mostly about PPI mis-selling or about car accident injury compensation. I did get one recently about the warranty on our washing machine, which must have expired about ten years ago. Desperate business!
Most of the calls are on our landline; indeed, we get very few landline calls that aren’t scams. But I seem to be getting a few more on my mobile these days.
My landline isn’t connected to a telephone. I don’t answer calls on my mobile if I don’t recognise the number.
I get calls, and I live in Manhattan and haven’t owned a car in roughly 25 years! Whenever I accidentally answer the calls (my phone helpfully codes them “scam likely”) I usually bs the poor telemarketer on the other end for a little bit, just to waste their time.
We have no lack of scams in Canada. I am a little surprised that they are using mail; my mail box is usually empty these days except for advertising flyers. I did get an amusing email a while ago informing that my baseball trading cards had been sold on eBay and all I had to do to collect the money was to click here and give them my bank info. Since I have never offered anything for sale on eBay and don’t have card collection I was just a little suspicious.
I think that they hoped I would think a legitimate sale had been somehow mis-applied to my account and I would stupid enough to try and get rich quick.