Word and phrases I despise

I believe all of these words or phrases are new, but since I don’t keep track I can’t be positive. At any rate, here are the latest four entries in my list of words and phrases I cannot stand. I offer these, of course, expecting readers to respond with their own linguistic bêtes noires. I will use examples from the HuffPost when I find them, as that’s the epicenter of despiséd words and phrases.
1.) “Perfect storm“. This comes from a “nor’easter” turned hurricane off New England in 1991; it killed 13 and caused millions of dollars in damage. The Perfect Storm resulted from a concatenation of unusual meteorological conditions, and now is used by chowderheads to mean “a bad situation caused by the co-occurrence of several contributing factors.” It’s perhaps better known as the title of a 2000 movie about the storm.
There are two problems here. The first is that the phrase is shopworn, a cliché that is no longer especially cute or especially evocative. Second, it’s often used just to mean “concatenation”, even of good things, as in this HuffPost article (click all screenshots to read):
When someone uses this phrase, I consider them grammatically lazy. Because it can mean either good or bad stuff, it’s lost its original meaning. And there are simpler and less cutesy phrases that can substitute, like “bad outcome of many causes” As Orwell said, avoid shopworn phrases.
2.) “Deep dive.” Doesn’t this sound erudite and official? Well, guess what, there’s nothing it says that the phrase “close look” or “closer look” doesn’t say as well. Those who use it”deep dive” are grammatical sheep, employing the phrase because everybody else is. Let’s take a “deep dive into empathy,” meaning “discussing empathy in detail”:
Don’t brand yourself a linguistic ovid by emitting this odious phrase.
3.) “Sammie” “or “sammy” for “sandwich”. This is one of those attempts to be cute that fails badly. In fact, used in the singular, you save no syllables by saying “sammie” for “sandwich.” Further, when I hear the word, I think of Jews, often nicknamed “Sammy” if their real name is Samuel. (I had an uncle Sammy.)
Here’s a comestible that’s been doubly debased by that name:
There are many people who don’t like their own names shortened this way. Matthew Cobb goes by “Matthew”, not “Matt” or “Matty”; Richard Dawkins is “Richard,” not “Dick.” We respect their choices. Please respect the tasty sandwich by not calling it a “sammie”! This is one of those words that I may even correct if I hear someone say it. For example, if someone says to me, “Would you like a sammie?”, I may reply politely, feigning ignorance, “Do you mean a sandwich?”
4.) “Firestorm”, meaning “big kerfuffle” or “brouhaha”. And we’re very close to #1 again, because many of the benighted use “firestorm” in the same way they’d use “perfect storm”.
In fact, a firestorm is what happens when fire and wind meet in a particularly dangerous conflagration. If it’s just a ruckus or kerfuffle or controversy, call it that. Don’t be like this HuffPost slacker, reaching for the nearest metaphor to describe Hillary’s emails:
Again, I’m with Orwell, who opposed stale metaphors, and this one has all the appeal of a week-old slice of Wonderbread left out on the counter. Best to make up your own metaphors, if possible, and if not, well then avoid trying to be au courant.
Your turn. And get off my lawn!
23 thoughts on “Word and phrases I despise”
Quantum Leap
I despise all words and phrases if delivered in vocal fry.
“Perfect storm” was described here before, I recall, as a “concatenation” of events – I really liked that (obviously).
How about I share that this time? Precise use of language I found enjoyable! I need some uplift lately….
I agree 100%, but for some reason when I see eggs Benedict variations described as “Bennies” I find it adorable. I don’t know why “Sammies” grates and “Bennies” doesn’t. Maybe I’m just partial to the name Benny. I had the same reaction when I read that Benjamin Franklin’s mother called him Benny. But then, I always loved that Sammy Davis Junior went by “Sammy” and he was adorable. I can’t explain it.
Oh dear, did you not know that “bennies” is slang for the drug benzedrine?
I know about the drug slang. This was on a restaurant menu.
I think “sammies” have been used in NZ for a long time because my 95 year old auntie uses it. I like the one Italians here say “sangwich”. I’ve said that so much I say it accidentally to people who have no idea and think I just have a speech impediment.
“going forward” is one phrase which is obtuse and looking to sound intelligent. GROG
An excellent deep dive into a perfect storm of poor English.
I’m fine with “sarnie” for sandwich – probably because I grew up with that, but “sammie” grates.
I have a more appropriate synonym for “perfect storm” that I picked up while I was in the US Army during the early 1970s.
Clusterf**k
I grew up in the deep south and hate the word “taters.”
I was brought up in the Uk in the 1960s. We did have another word we used instead of sandwich, which was sarny (not sure of the spelling as was not a commonly written word). Most often used if the filling was bacon.
“Deep Dive” was ubiquitous in the software industry, and probably still is. A “deep dive” is what happens next when you make a PowerPoint presentation to a vice president and it doesn’t go well. The action that comes out of the presentation is to go do a “deep dive” and come back with a better presentation next time.
I’m mostly kidding about this, as I had a wonderful second career in the software industry, finding my colleagues to be smart, caring, sincere, and fun.
We say “deep dive” all the time in IT.
Like Samuel George Davis, Jr. (converted to Judaism in 1961, following the loss of his eye in a car crash on Route 66, and his being introduced to Judaism by Eddie Cantor while in the hospital recuperating)? 🙂
When I hear “Sammy,” I tend to think of Sammy Glick, the antihero of Budd Schulberg’s novel What Makes Sammy Run?.
New one this year to university administrators: Interdigitate.
The inappropriate use of sporting metaphors, although maybe this is mostly an issue in the UK. For a long time, English journalistic discussion of political issues was infected by cricketing images: “hitting the opposition for six”; “batting on a sticky wicket”; etc, which mean almost nothing to anyone outside England (and perhaps the other cricket-playing nations).
This is, thankfully, dying out; but what we are getting instead is sporting terms applied to the wrong sport. The English cricket captain, Joe Root, has been heard to demand that his players “step up to the plate” – a baseball term, I understand (ahem). We often hear that unsuccessful participants in all sorts of activities are “behind the eight-ball” – a phrase that means literally nothing except, perhaps, to pool players (I assume).
As the man said, “Enough of this sort of thing”!
Before The Perfect Storm was a middling movie, it was an excellent creative-nonfiction book by new New Journalist Sebastian Junger.
Trying again.
I offer a more real-world synonym for “perfect storm” that I picked up while I was in the US Army in the early 1970s.
Cluster-f**k
I was just listening to the radio and an interviewee used “deep dive” twice. And then I saw this post moments later… It’s an annoying phrase that is increasingly creeping into consultancy reports and academic papers that are sent to me to proofread. I do my best to suggest its eradication, but I’m swimming against the tide, sadly.
Another annoying verbal tic that I’ve come across a few times lately is “too big of a”, as in “I’m not very hungry, don’t give me too big of a bowl”. It may be a “yoof” thing as kids seem to be the main culprits.
For whatever reason, I call a sandwich a “sangy”…I have no idea where it came from or when it started. And I also loathe the abbreviation “sammie”.
A word that just recently made my despise list is cerebral. I first realized I disliked the word when a commentator was describing an NFL quarterback as “cerebral”. Then I made a mental note (a cerebral note?) to mention it next time WEIT had a “words/phrases I despise” post.
My current linguistic pet peeve is not a word or words. It’s putting periods where commas should go, making a series of sentence fragments, with no verb, into “sentences”.
Makes me want to scream.
L