This headline is just up in the NYT, reflecting Jackson’s approval by the Senate to the U.S. Supreme Court. The good news is that a well qualified liberal has been appointed to a hopelessly benighted and conservative Court. Click to read:
The bad news: the vote was 53-47. with only 3 Republican Senators breaking ranks to vote “yes” (Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah). Kudos to them.
Historically, if a President’s nominee was well qualified, both sides would largely vote “yes”. There are only two reasons why so many Republicans would oppose Jackson. The first is because they are sworn to oppose anything Biden wants. You know the second, and I don’t want to believe it or to go there.
Well, at least we won one. The Republican cross-examination of Jackson, which I watched for several hours in Antarctica, was reprehensible.
5 thoughts on “Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as Supreme Court Justice, but narrowly”
Should have been a completely joyous occasion. Whatever the motives behind the question, not answering “what is a woman?” literally showed how woke the Dems are, even at the highest level. First Black woman on the SCOTUS. Strange that she can’t even say what a woman is. Can she say what Black is?
Yes, I’m really disappointed. I’m disappointed that so-called progressives and liberals have become so woke, driven mainly by blokes with at most bad eyeliner who think that if anyone criticizes their desire to pee with teenage girls, then that person deserves death. However heated the debate, essentially all death threats come from that side.
Biden said that he wanted to appoint a Black woman to the SCOTUS. If he goes along with the supreme wokeness, how does he even know that he appointed a woman? (No, saying that she self-identifies as a woman won’t cut it, because she herself stated that she doesn’t know what a woman is.)
Most people couldn’t accurately define a woman in biological terms. I’m not sure what you’re on about here. Are you saying that you would have voted against Jackson. And give me a break with your “Biden might not know he appointed a woman.” I may be anti-woke, but I’m not as full of bile as you seen to me. Do you really want to stick by your stereotype of liberals and progressives as “mainly. . . blokes with at most bad eyeliner who think that if anyone criticizes their desire to pee with teenage girls, then that person deserves death. However heated the debate, essentially all death threats come from that side.”
That is exaggerated and you really should retract it.” And I want to ask you again: would YOU have voted for Jacskon? If not, why not.
Yes, kudos to the three GOP senators. The days of well-qualified nominees receiving unanimous approval are sadly long gone.
They voted against her because they’d have voted against absolutely any Democrat nominee, not (I suggest) because she is a black woman.
After all, Merrick Garland is both white and male and they didn’t exactly seem keen on him either.
The “history” of qualified nominees receiving support from both sides is ancient history, and the GOP isn’t the party that undid it.
Barrett was 52-48
Kavanagh was 50-48
Gorsuch was 54-45
Alito was 58-42
Sotomayor was 68-31
Kagan was 63-37
Roberts was the outlier with 22 Democratic votes. (Clearly, they knew something.)
I’m disappointed by your “two reasons” – you are smarter than that, especially as to the unmentioned-but-mentioned second reason. (Were the Democrats who opposed Alito bigoted against Italians?)
The correct reason is a simple C, none of the above: the GOP does not share her judicial philosophy.