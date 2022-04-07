Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as Supreme Court Justice, but narrowly

This headline is just up in the NYT, reflecting Jackson’s approval by the Senate to the U.S. Supreme Court. The good news is that a well qualified liberal has been appointed to a hopelessly benighted and conservative Court. Click to read:

The bad news: the vote was 53-47. with only 3 Republican Senators breaking ranks to vote “yes” (Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah). Kudos to them.

Historically, if a President’s nominee was well qualified, both sides would largely vote “yes”. There are only two reasons why so many Republicans would oppose Jackson. The first is because they are sworn to oppose anything Biden wants. You know the second, and I don’t want to believe it or to go there.

Well, at least we won one. The Republican cross-examination of Jackson, which I watched for several hours in Antarctica, was reprehensible.