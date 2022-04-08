Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Friday, April 8, 2022; this evening begins the Cat Sabbath, when all cats must cease productive activity at Sundown. It’s National Empanada Day, celebrating a great food that has been culturally appropriated by colonizers (think of the Cornish pasty). Here’s a good one (Chile is full of them):

Stuff that happened on April 8 includes:

1820 – The Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos.

It’s pure speculation how the original looks, but here’s one imagined original shown on Wikipedia: “A restoration proposal by archaeologist and art historian Adolf Furtwängler in 1916 showing how the statue may have originally looked.”

1906 – Auguste Deter, the first person to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, dies.

Do read the Wikipedia bio for Deter (a German), whose case and its documentation by Alois Alzheimer did spur important research into a now fairly common disease. Here’s a photo of Deter from 1901, five years before she died.

1911 – Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes discovers superconductivity.

From Wikipedia:

Superconductivity was discovered on April 8, 1911 by Heike Kamerlingh Onnes, who was studying the resistance of solid mercury at cryogenic temperatures using the recently produced liquid helium as a refrigerant. At the temperature of 4.2 K, he observed that the resistance abruptly disappeared. In the same experiment, he also observed the superfluid transition of helium at 2.2 K, without recognizing its significance. The precise date and circumstances of the discovery were only reconstructed a century later, when Onnes’s notebook was found

1924 – Sharia courts are abolished in Turkey, as part of Atatürk’s Reforms.

1942 – World War II: Siege of Leningrad: Soviet forces open a much-needed railway link to Leningrad.

1943 – Otto and Elise Hampel are executed in Berlin for their anti-Nazi activities.

They left anti-Nazi postcards lying around (similar to what the Scholls and Probst of the “White Rose” group did). And, like the three in the White Rose, the Hampels were eventually caught and beheaded. Here’s some of their resistance postcards, labeled by Wikipedia as “One of the Hampels’ postcards; in the middle is a postage stamp bearing Hitler’s face, scrawled with the words “worker murderer”:

Here are the Hampels:

1945 – World War II: After an air raid accidentally destroys a train carrying about 4,000 Nazi concentration camp internees in Prussian Hanover, the survivors are massacred by Nazis.

1975 – Frank Robinson manages the Cleveland Indians in his first game as major league baseball’s first African American manager.

2020 – Bernie Sanders ends his presidential campaign, leaving Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Notables born on this day include:

1869 – Harvey Cushing, American surgeon and academic (d. 1939)

1892 – Mary Pickford, Canadian-American actress, producer, screenwriter and co-founder of United Artists (d. 1979)

Pickford at 24 with a friend:

1896 – Yip Harburg, American composer (d. 1981)

He was born Isadore Hochberg, and has some good lyrics behind him. From Wikipedia, which shows he’s a man you’d like to know:

He wrote the lyrics to the standards “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” (with Jay Gorney), “April in Paris”, and “It’s Only a Paper Moon”, as well as all of the songs for the film The Wizard of Oz, including “Over the Rainbow”. He was known for the social commentary of his lyrics, as well as his liberal sensibilities. He championed racial and gender equality and union politics. He also was an ardent critic of religion.

1911 – Melvin Calvin, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1997)

1937 – Seymour Hersh, American journalist and author

1946 – Catfish Hunter, American baseball player (d. 1999)

The Catfish is gone, but he was a great pitcher (now in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown). He died of ALS, the same disease that killed Lou Gehrig.

Here’s a brief summary showing his pitching:

Those who “fell asleep” on April 8 include:

1973 – Pablo Picasso, Spanish painter and sculptor (b. 1881)

Here’s a lovely Picasso: “Cat Catching a Bird” (1939):

1981 – Omar Bradley, American general (b. 1893)

Here’s Bradley with two other distinguished generals in Normandy on July 7, 1944. Brad’s in the middle; do you recognize the other two? the pistol should be a giveaway.

1993 – Marian Anderson, American operatic singer (b. 1897)

1996 – Ben Johnson, American actor and stuntman (b. 1918)

Here’s what I call “Sam the Lion’s Soliloquy” from the 1971 movie The Last Picture Show, one of the greatest of American movies. Johnson, here lamenting a lost love, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role. I will always show this when Johnson’s name comes up; it ranks among the best bits of acting in cinema:

1997 – Laura Nyro, American singer-songwriter and pianist (b. 1947)

In my view, Nyro was one of the greatest singer/songwriters of our time. You may recognize this song, which she wrote when she was only 17, and sold it to Peter, Paul and Mary. Imagine writing this song at 17: such immense talent in a teenager! The most famous version of the song was recorded by Blood, Sweat and Tears, but hers is far better than all of the covers:

2013 – Annette Funicello, American actress and singer (b. 1942)

2013 – Margaret Thatcher, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1925)

Thatcher remains a hero in the Falklands, as she was PM when Britain won the war with Argentina over the islands. Here’s a picture I took in November, 2019 in Stanley, with her statue on Thatcher Drive:

*Here’s today’s banner headline from the NYT; click on screenshot to read:

And the summary:

A Russian strike on a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine on Friday morning left at least 39 people dead and nearly 90 wounded, Ukrainian officials said, in what appeared to be a major attack on a main point of evacuation for thousands trying to flee before an expected stepped-up offensive. Platforms at the station, in the city of Kramatorsk, had been jammed in recent days with people rushing to safer areas in Ukraine’s west. Photos provided by Ukrainian officials showed people splayed on the ground, surrounded by scattered luggage and debris. In a video from the scene, a woman screams, “There are so many corpses, there are children, there are just children!”

The strike appeared to continue a Russian strategy of targeting civilians and infrastructure that has devastated cities such as Kharkiv and Mariupol, intended to demoralize populations. Russia’s Defense Ministry called the reports that Russia was responsible for an attack in Kramatorsk a “provocation.” It’s clear now, from this and what is happening in Mariupol, that Russian forces simply don’t want civilians to evacuate, but to stay in place and die. This is a genocide.

*Yesterday I reported on the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as our new Supreme Court Justice—a bit of good news in a dire time. What pleased me more than the fact that she was a “historic choice” as a black woman (which is a sign that things have changed for the better since 1619!), is that she’s a liberal justice. After all, it’s her votes more than her color that will be her lasting imprint on America. Sadly, though, most of us will be gone before we have anything like a centrist court, much less a conservative one. As the new NYT article is called “A transformative justice whose impact may be limited.” May? Is the following really news?

But that new tableau on the court’s grand mahogany bench will mask a simple truth: The new justice will do nothing to alter the basic dynamic on a court dominated by six Republican appointees. However collegial she may be, whatever her reputation as a “consensus builder” and whether her voting record will be slightly to the right or the left of Justice Breyer’s, the court’s lopsided conservative majority will remain in charge. Judge Jackson will most likely find herself, as Justice Breyer has, in dissent in the court’s major cases on highly charged social questions.

Brown’s predecessor, Stephen Breyer, will be on the bench until late June or early July, voting with the liberals and consistently losing. Here’s what’s on his pre-retirement plate:

*NBC News reported last night that Putin’s approval ratings are very high among Russians, and have risen a bit (or at least not waned) since Russia invaded Ukraine. Investigating this claim, I found the chart below, which at its original site can be viewed month to month; right now Putin’s approval stands at 83%, disapproval at 15%, and no answers at 2%. Bloomberg verifies these statistics and adds that this is the highest approval rating since 2017, and that the statistics come from “the Moscow-based Levada Center.”

Blue is thumbs up, black thumbs down:

Bloomberg adds this:

The proportion agreeing the country is headed in the right direction jumped 17 percentage points to 69%, the highest since Levada began recording responses in 1996.

Now this is Russia, where dissent is illegal and there is no freedom of the press, but there’s also no reason to doubt that many Russians, regardless of where they get their information, support Putin and what he’s done. Of course there’s tremendous dissent as well by some mighty brave people. One more bit from Bloomberg implying that we should’t put a lot of credence in the results:

Opposition activist Maxim Katz said he organized a poll of Russians on the war this month which showed 69% in favor and only 19% against. “Most people don’t believe in this, it doesn’t fill them with any enthusiasm, but they’re not ready to speak out against it,” Katz said. “The authorities are behaving very aggressively, they’ve made it clear they’ll crack down on anyone who is critical.”

*Inequities in college STEM faculty or students (i.e., disproportionate representation of whites and Asians compared to their prevalence in the population) is usually attributed automatically to “system racism” against blacks and Hispanics on the college and postgraduate level. A new article in Quillette, however, analyzing SAT and ACT test results against college achievement, suggests another explanation: underachieving minorities simply have too low scores to qualify as “STEM-ready”, i.e. ready to enter the pipeline on equal terms with everyone. The lack of STEM-readiness, of course, likely reflects racism in the past, but the claim is that the system racism in colleges operates now. Those who raise the claim of systemic racism as a cause of STEM inequity should read this article. But if you maintain that the SAT/ACT tests are biased, then all your work is before you to demonstrate that, and in fact demonstrations have failed. (h/t: Enrico).

*Biology news (h/t Matthew): Science Daily reports new research that the malarial parasite Plasmodium malariae in humans, one of six protozoan species that causes malaria (and one of the most benign forms), likely jumped into humans from apes. New DNA analysis shows striking similarity between the ape parasite (they mention chimps but not gorillas or orangs) and the human parasite. The human parasite is also genetically depauperate compared to the ape one, suggesting it went through a bottleneck (a reduction in the species’ size, when it jumped from nonhuman apes to human apes (i.e., us).

*FAKE NEWS DEPT: A famous duet between a cellist and a nightingale, with the bird supposedly responding to the playing of one Beatric Harrison, has been shown to be faked. As the ++ reports (h/t Matthew):

On 19 May 1924, the cellist Beatrice Harrison performed an extraordinary duet with a singing nightingale in her Surrey garden in one of the BBC’s first live outside broadcasts. It was a magical nocturnal event that captivated the nation, inspiring a million listeners, tens of thousands of fan letters and repeat broadcasts every year until 1942. But now the corporation is acknowledging that the original historic event was in fact faked up using a bird impressionist – someone imitating a nightingale so accurately that people have believed a real one was responding to a rendition of the Londonderry Air. Nightingales may have been scared off by the crew trampling around the garden with heavy recording equipment. As this was live, the back-up plan was an understudy – thought to have been Maude Gould, a whistler or siffleur known as Madame Saberon on variety bills. The BBC says the “true story” will be explored in a forthcoming Radio 3 programme, Private Passions, to be broadcast on 17 April.

And you may know one of the debunkers:

It will feature Prof Tim Birkhead, one of the world’s leading experts on birds, who told the Guardian: “It would [have been] a terrible admission, even later, to say that they’d wheeled in Madame Saberon. The temptation to not say anything must’ve been immense. Today, that would be unacceptable but, in 1924, it was probably perfectly acceptable.”

Here’s the original 78-rpm recording. THE BBC LIED!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is taking her job as editor seriously:

A: What are you doing up there? Hili: I’m overseeing.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam robisz? Hili: Nadzoruję.

And little Kulka on the table:

From Bruce:

An unusual kat from Nicole:

All raccoons are smart, and this shows a particularly savvy one. However, the fact that this was filmed makes me think the situation was set up.

Life in Ukraine:

Imagine giving birth in sieged Mariupol, under constant bombardment. Imagine singing to your newborn like this in a bomb shelter. Imagine escaping the blockaded city with him in your arms, risking your life at every single step. Ukrainians don’t have to imagine. This is our life. pic.twitter.com/NqOsROwL2b — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) April 5, 2022

Kalmus has a point. Humanity (and other species) are pretty much doomed unless we act now, but we hide our heads in the sand.

This is the biggest story in all of human history, yet it makes less of a dent in the news cycle than Will Smith pic.twitter.com/vlp1b9Q0KK — Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) April 5, 2022

From Ginger K., who says, “What could go wrong?”

A robot made of magnetic slime could be deployed inside the body to perform tasks such as retrieving objects swallowed by accident.https://t.co/EYpnx56vNO pic.twitter.com/zA3hMO80xQ — New Scientist (@newscientist) March 31, 2022

From Geth, who says, “We all love a happy ending.” Indeed!

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is excellent, even though the situation there is dire:

"https://t.co/snznp5xMA4, can you tell the press, how did you destroyed this APC?" 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Fsdb67pyA3 — Eugen Pinak (@EugenPinak) April 7, 2022

Just to show you how weird this is, I’ll put Cornell’s range map for this species (and a key) below this tweet. I find it sad because this lost bird surely died.

Mind-blowing record of a Prothonotary Warbler in the vastness of the Southern Ocean https://t.co/NzoDHMFt43 pic.twitter.com/p15PgAZB9W — Alex Lees (@Alexander_Lees) April 6, 2022

Ukrainians and cats are all over the Internet:

And, about Ukraine again, this is a fantastic commercial—or rather, political statement:

Bloody hell this Ukrainian video needs to be seen by everyone pic.twitter.com/63LGOvSpQR — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) April 7, 2022