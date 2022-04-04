I made it, but have not yet landed.

After hours of waiting in the heat and long airport lines, presenting lots of documents (including my negative PCR covid test), I have passed all barriers and am at the gate in Santiago, headed for Houston and then Chicago.

Interesting note: a Canadian guy who was with the expedition team is on the same flight, and has an hour layover or so between arriving in Houston and flying on to Toronto. His departure gate is two gates from his arrival gate. Nevertheless, the U.S. makes him take a covid test (Canada requires nothing).

If all goes well and the icebergs don’t sink, I’ll be home tomorrow afternoon. As always, it will be bittersweet. We have one pair of ducks on the pond: Dorothy and the obstreperous Putin, her drake, but Honey hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Oh, and nobody in the Chilean equivalent of TSA groped me. They were friendly and polite, unlike the authoritarians in America who gravitate to that job.