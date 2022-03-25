Friday: Hili dialogue

Where we are now: The ship’s real-time map shows that we’re pretty much through the Drake Passage and are approaching Cape Horn. We’ll now turn left and head up the coast of Chile to Valparaiso:

A weak sunrise from my balcony at 7:30 a.m. (breakfast is half an hour later on a day with no landings). Now the sun is gone again:

We won’t be able to land at Cape Horn because the weather is a bit dire, with high winds, but that’s okay—I’ve been there before and can say I’ve stood on what many see is the southernmost bit of South America (see here for my 2019 post on the site; I note sadly that comments were more numerous then).

The best part of the site is the famous albatross monument made by Chilean sculptor José Balcells and installed in 1993. The albatross is seen in the space between two offset metal plates. It’s beautiful and very clever.

It was another rough passage but the seas have abated a bit. I don’t have to lecture today but will do so tomorrow.

After meeting with NATO allies and announcing a deal to help secure more liquefied natural gas for the European Union to reduce its dependency on Russian fossil fuels, President Biden is traveling to the Polish border with Ukraine on Friday to highlight the growing humanitarian catastrophe caused by the war and to underscore the moment of peril for Europe as it confronts Russian aggression. Even as Mr. Biden continues to rally European allies to keep up the pressure on Russia, Ukrainian forces have launched several counteroffensives that appear to have changed the dynamic of the war. But Western leaders worry that as Russian forces are stymied on the battlefield, President Vladimir V. Putin may turn to unconventional weapons.

In a new sanction, Finland has stopped its last trains to Russia (a line from Helsinki to St. Petersburg, so that there is no longer any direct train service from Russia to Europe. The war is “grinding on”, as the paper says, with Russians continuing to wreak havoc on Ukraine’s infrastrcture but not gaining much territory. In an act of remarkable stupidity (or nastiness), the Russians are shelling areas near the Chrenobyl nuclear power plant, now in Russian hands. Another nuclear disaster, with the release of radiation, is possible. And the NYT has an absorbing gallery of photos of the last five weeks of conflict in Ukraine (has it really been that long?)

*Supreme Court Justice Clarence “I Never Speak” Thomas et famille have turned up in the news. First, his wife, Virginia, is known from a series of 29 saved messages to have been pretty deeply involved in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. As the Washington Post reports, Thomas

repeatedly pressed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a series of urgent text exchanges in the critical weeks after the vote, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

The messages — 29 in all — reveal an extraordinary pipeline between Virginia Thomas, who goes by Ginni, and President Donald Trump’s top aide during a period when Trump and his allies were vowing to go to the Supreme Court in an effort to negate the election results. On Nov. 10, after news organizations had projected Joe Biden the winner based on state vote totals, Thomas wrote to Meadows: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.” She’s as much of a loon as her husband! I suppose this means that, according to judicial protocol, Thomas would have to recuse himself from adjudicating any Supreme Court cases involving the January 6 insurrection, as judges aren’t supposed to deal with cases that involve their spouses. *As for Thomas himself, the 73-year-old Justice was hospitalized last Friday for an unspecified “infection”. All we know is that he experienced “flu-like symptoms,” is said to be responding to antibiotics, and is expected to be released very soon. There has been no comment from the Supreme Court itself.

*Remember the “superyacht” Scheherazade, thought to be owned by Putin or bankrolled by his buddies for his use? It’s been cooling its heels in an Italian port while authorities investigate its ownership—possibly before confiscating it. According to the NYT, all the Russian crew members have suddenly quit their jobs.

The crew members had been fixtures in the small port of Marina di Carrara since the fall of 2020, when the 459-foot-long yacht, Scheherazade, arrived at a dry dock less than four months after being built. No owner has been publicly identified. “They were replaced by a British crew,” said Paolo Gozzani, the local leader of Italy’s General Confederation of Labor trade union, on Wednesday. “I don’t know and don’t care whether the yacht is indeed Putin’s or not, but I worry about the repercussions on shipyard workers if police impound or confiscate the vessel.” Workers at the shipyard and regular visitors to its private lounge confirmed that the Russians had routinely supervised the work done on the yacht and had drinks at the bar or played pool there in the evenings. The yacht, estimated by the website SuperYachtFan to cost about $700 million, has two helicopter decks, a swimming pool with a retractable cover that converts to a dance floor and a gym. . . . This week, the research team of Aleksei A. Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, published a video in which it argued, based on a 2020 crew manifest, that a dozen of the Russian crew members of the Scheherazade either worked for or had a connection with Russia’s Federal Protective Service. The team drew the conclusion that the yacht must belong to Mr. Putin or some of his closest aides.

The ownership of the yacht is obscured by being filtered through shell companies, but here’s a picture of what is likely to be Vlad’s Big Toy:

*Reader Ken sent me a WaPo article by Jennifer Rubin called “Biden is proving all the awful foreign policy takes wrong.” (He added that “I’ve come to be a regular reader of her columns, as they are usually spot-on, fact-based, and generally from the perspective of a ‘traditional’ liberal.”

I don’t recall the MSM bashing Biden nearly as hard as they bashed Trump, but Rubin says they pretty much did. Regardless, I agree with her defense of Biden’s foreign policy (except for the Afghanistan debacle):

Certainly, there were plenty of critics bashing Biden after his administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, but even then it was clear Biden’s foreign policy bore no resemblance to Trump’s. From the get-go, Biden elevated U.S. alliances, stressed democracy as a core value and ended the United States’ fawning over dictators. The United States under Biden rejoined the World Health Organization and the Paris climate accords and negotiated a breakthrough deal on nuclear submarines with Britain and Australia.

After the Afghanistan withdrawal, media coverage was full of prognostications that Biden had lost the confidence of allies and had eroded the United States’ international credibility. We know now that as these complaints were raised, behind the scenes Biden and his team were knitting together a historic, coordinated response to Russian aggression. . . . There will be rocky times ahead, but Biden’s recent accomplishments should prompt more humility and circumspection among the media that are all-too-willing to paint him as a failure. And yet she admits that “Media coverage finally seems to have caught up to reality,” so she’s kvetching about the past. Granted, I haven’t read the Right-wing media lately, but I’m sure they’re bashing Biden on all fronts, for that’s what they do. *I have to preen a bit about my prescience here, as I predicted that the Taliban’s promises to allow women equal access to education in Afghanistan were lies. Now it seems that I was right, at least according to the Associated Press. The relevant article is called “Many baffled by Taliban reneging pledge on girls’ education” and it notes this: A news presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV wept as he read the announcement. Images of girls crying after being turned back from school flooded social media. Aid groups and many others remained baffled. The Taliban have so far refused to explain their sudden decision to renege on the pledge to allow girls to go to school beyond sixth grade. Schools were supposed to reopen to older girls on Wednesday, the start of the new school year. The ban caught even the Taliban-appointed Education Ministry unprepared. In many places across Afghanistan, some girls in higher grades returned to schools, only to be told to go home. But crikey, why should anyone be baffled? Limiting women’s opportunities is part of their religion; and that’s exactly what they did when they had the country before. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to realize that their “pledges” to the world after they gained control were mere window-dressing to make nice and get aid. They should remain pariahs to the world.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Kulka’s got the heebie jeebies, but she’s right. All three cats are there!

Hili: I have a feeling that somebody is walking behind me. Kulka: You are imagining things.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam wrażenie, że ktoś za mną chodzi. Kulka: Zdaje ci się.

Below is a sweet picture: the Ukrainian guest/refugee, 8-year-old Karolina, cuddling little Kulka in Dobrzyn. It’s an Andrzej monologue.

Andrzej: Putin, war, our village is quiet, so I’m talking with a little girl in her third language using sentences from a primer.

[JAC: The language is Polish, which Andrzej is teaching Karolina.]

And some news about Karolina and her mother Natasza, both in Dobrzyn:

They got a TV today. It was a collective effort of a few inhabitants of Dobrzyn. One family donated a used TV, another an antenna, and a mechanic installed all that. When I wanted to pay the mechanic, he was almost annoyed. “You must be joking!” he said to me. Unfortunately, still no news from Natasza’s husband. When I asked Malgorzata if they could pick up Ukrainian channels in Dobrzyn, she responded: “Yes, they can get Ukrainian channels and now Polish TV is broadcasting Ukrainian programs both for adults and stories for children.” Isn’t that lovely! But don’t forget that despite the hospitality of the Polish people, their government remains a regressive, right-wing organization.

Below: a comparison that’s a bit over the top, but still funny. From Jesus of the Day:

From Anna:

From Phil:

A journalist in Ukraine reports some words she heard:

I am sure I will die soon. It is a matter of a few days. In this city, everyone is constantly waiting for death. I just want it not to be too scary. – testimony of a woman in #Mariupol — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) March 21, 2022

Two from reader Barry. First, “how to pet a porcupine”. WITH the grain!

Despite sharp quills, Charlie the porcupine loves to be pet.🦔💆😍 pic.twitter.com/UJA32ZtBmE — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 24, 2022

And “a sneaky fish indeed!” Some flounders can actually change their body pigment (like some squid) to match the surface on which they’re resting.

A very very very sneaky fish!pic.twitter.com/RIOUTINrsC — Figen (@TheFigen) March 22, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. This first one is funny, but not exactly in the best of taste for an obituary:

i guess he’s with jod now pic.twitter.com/7EhJMYBEdR — andy™ (@andylevy) March 23, 2022

BATMAN!

I’m sure the cat did this on purpose. pic.twitter.com/i21atdus3H — T. O. Burnett (@AuthorTOBurnett) March 23, 2022

This species is in a genus of terrestrial flatworm:

A giant deep-water sea cucumber from the deep-sea rover Nautilus (they have a livestream at the link). Be sure to watch to the end.

#NautilusLive #Update : Unfortunately @EVNautilus have to recover the ROVs because Herc’s recovery line got loose. They afraid it could get into the truster. But here's a clip of giant sea cucumber they spotted right before the unfortunate event. #SeaCucumber #PalmyraAtoll pic.twitter.com/twlwdncjJR — rooaryo (@rooaryo) March 23, 2022

Live and Learn Department: Loris have brushlike tongues! Three tweets, one with a video:

TIL lories/lorikeets have tongues w/ an appearance somewhere between delicate paintbrush and alien parasite and the simultaneous horror/wonder of this fact has restructured my brain in profound ways I'm only beginning to process 📹https://t.co/Zut4g3HnTkpic.twitter.com/pcqcSJNdER — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) March 23, 2022

Lorikeet tongues are highly flexible and efficient. In the wild they move rapidly from flower to flower, slurping nectar. Almost like a bristle-tongued hummingbird. 📹@fred_od_photo @ParrotOfTheDay @DivineDropbearpic.twitter.com/Zm8Nhga5z8 — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) March 23, 2022