The invasion brings out the kooks

I keep getting flak because I don’t post every single comment that arrives at this website, regardless of content. Well, this is explained in Da Roolz (go here, read comment #22), and if I didn’t exercise a bit of discretion, we’ve have a bunch of Trumpies and loons of other stripes all over the place. That would lead to one-on-one arguments that would dominate the discussion.

I’ve simply decided that those who extol Trump with great ardor are beyond the pale. The man, while you may say he’s canny, is also a narcissistic would-be Putin who is dangerous for American democracy, as we saw on January 6 and in his continuing cries that he really won the election, which was “stolen” from him.. Yes, sometimes I’ll allow someone to praise the Orange Man, but I, for one, am sick of him.

It’s very odd: when I criticize Trump, his supporters swarm out like angry termites, and when I criticize the Democrats I’m called an alt-righter. Comes with the territory, I suppose

The invasion of Ukraine has brought out quite a few people who wish Trump were here to run the U.S. during this stressful time.

But here: if you want a sample of a comment that didn’t get posted, but that you can feel free to answer, have a look at this one from reader “Stuart“:

Trump still bothers you? You ignorant regressive simps, not seeing through the lies of the msm. Djt [JAC: he means, of course, Trump] was hounded his entire term. And now we’re weaker with Brandon thanks to you. You either loathe liberty, merit, and this country or you’re simply imbeciles. Possibly both. The gullible should not vote.

Perhaps you understand why some comments just don’t get through. In fact, after this I got two other comments from two different people saying that Biden and Obama lost Ukraine and Crimea, and that Trump would have saved it. Ergo we should should hosannahs to Trump. Not only are they shouting up a drainpipe, but they don’t realize that we almost lost DEMOCRACY under Trump, but no under Biden or Obama. All this has done is made me even more stink-eyed toward Trumpites. Anybody who can admire an ex-Pres who admires the killing of civilians and destruction of a democracy can go jump in the lake. But before their baptismal immersion, perhaps they should read this seven-tweet thread by the conservative never-Trumper Joe Walsh. Here’s the first tweet:

A refresher for all those who think Putin never would’ve invaded if Trump were still President. Bullshit. Nobody was softer on Russia than Trump. Trump spent 4 yrs attacking Ukraine. Trump laid the groundwork for this invasion. Putin wanted Trump to win a 2nd term. Thread: 1/ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 23, 2022

Lagniappe from reader Ken, who says, “Prototypical Republican US Senate candidate.” Note how Witze says she respects Putin’s “Christian values” at the same time he’s murdering the citizens of Ukraine.

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP's candidate for Senate in 2020, has nothing but praise for Putin and "his Christian nationalist nation": "I identify more with Putin's Christian values than I do with Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/oQ2nhlVGCR — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 24, 2022