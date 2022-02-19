Aussie lamb ad

Here’s a great ad for Australian lamb. How many religions can you recognize here?

One thing is for sure: this would never be allowed to be aired in the U.S. We don’t like our religions to be mocked. But the Aussies, Ceiling Cat bless them, actually have a sense of humor about faith.

h/t: Stephen, who needs enlightenment about who some of the gods are. His list:

Zeus

Thor atheist

Aphrodite Moses

Jesus Buddha

Ganesh Bacchus

(Thetan?) (?)

Ron Hubbard Jedi

Confucius (Egyptian god?)

(Famous Japanese YouTube food celebrity?)