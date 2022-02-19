Here’s a great ad for Australian lamb. How many religions can you recognize here?
One thing is for sure: this would never be allowed to be aired in the U.S. We don’t like our religions to be mocked. But the Aussies, Ceiling Cat bless them, actually have a sense of humor about faith.
h/t: Stephen, who needs enlightenment about who some of the gods are. His list:
Zeus
Thor atheist
Aphrodite Moses
Jesus Buddha
Ganesh Bacchus
(Thetan?) (?)
Ron Hubbard Jedi
Confucius (Egyptian god?)
(Famous Japanese YouTube food celebrity?)
14 thoughts on “Aussie lamb ad”
A good ad, but I was annoyed by the idea that not believing in gods is another religion, in this case, “the fastest growing religion in Australia.” Oh well.
Or as she said, having no religion (with or without gods) is the fastest growing religion in Australia. I suppose not being superstitious is a form of superstition 🙂
Nowadays Buddha would probably get canceled for being a probosciphobe.
Very clever and funny. I’m sure Hubbard would appreciate being treated as a god. And it’s a coincidence that I’m making leg of lamb for dinner; I’m glad all the gods approve. 🙂
Clever and funny. But I note the self-censoring in not having Mohammed appear in person as that would have constituted a representation of The Prophet that would have caused all kinds of trouble.
They chickened out by not having Muhammad. The phone call gimmick isn’t good enough.
I think the reason Muhammad is a no show is brilliant because the excuse given is childcare pickup, surely a slight at his marriage to young Aisha!
Good point
I like the notion that Mohammed couldn’t attend because of child care issues. Notwithstanding the ominous “threat” of what (militant jihadists) would do to the ad agency if Mo were portrayed here, the overall theme of the ad plus the silly jabs amongst the guests is effective marketing for lamb as a good choice for accommodations of all their “dietary restrictions”.
That is hilarious!
Bonzer!
Note the ad is from 2017. IIRC, some Hindus were very upset by the use of Ganesh in an ad.
Likely the same ad as in a 2017 post:
“Clever ad for Australian lamb
September 7, 2017 • 2:00 pm”
with HT to Gregory Z. at the time [ https://whyevolutionistrue.com/2017/09/07/clever-ad-for-australian-lamb/ ].
But the video links are broken, so this is nice! [They may be broken because the post goes on: “But even in Australia the ad caused some outrage, and, as the news story below notes, it was finally pulled …”.
The Australia and NZ I grew up in starting in 1971 was pleasantly atheist. I barely knew any religious people and as a teenager I honestly thought that like world wars and nukes, in a generation religion would just peter out as another extinct bad idea.
Then I came to the United States…… *
D.A.
NYC
*Don’t get me wrong, I prefer it here in good ol’ NYC these last 30 years and I’m a very proud American, but on the religion question – Australia/ Japan/ Sweden/ Norway do it better.