I need a big fat book for traveling

I’ll be traveling for a month starting in about ten days, and I need something to read in airports and in spare moments on the ship. I can’t think of anything at the moment, and so I’m crowdsourcing a book. Here are the criteria:

a.) It has to be VERY LARGE b.) It should be nonfiction although I’d make an exception for a long, high-quality work of fiction. c.) It should align with my interests as far as readers here know them (i.e., no mystery books or similar light reads). Books I’ve read that are long and interesting include every book in Robert Caro’s multivolume biography of LBJ (and of Robert Moses), Bloodlands (which I’ve just finished). History, biography, popular science (or science biography), and the like are great.

I welcome suggestions below, perhaps with a few words about why you like the book.

Thanks!