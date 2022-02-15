I’ll be traveling for a month starting in about ten days, and I need something to read in airports and in spare moments on the ship. I can’t think of anything at the moment, and so I’m crowdsourcing a book. Here are the criteria:
a.) It has to be VERY LARGE
b.) It should be nonfiction although I’d make an exception for a long, high-quality work of fiction.
c.) It should align with my interests as far as readers here know them (i.e., no mystery books or similar light reads). Books I’ve read that are long and interesting include every book in Robert Caro’s multivolume biography of LBJ (and of Robert Moses), Bloodlands (which I’ve just finished). History, biography, popular science (or science biography), and the like are great.
I welcome suggestions below, perhaps with a few words about why you like the book.
Thanks!
63 thoughts on “I need a big fat book for traveling”
Andrew Roberts’ biography of Napoleon was a terrific read, and it’s a nice big doorstop of a book.
Just started 2nd of 3 volumes of Jan Morris’s Pax Britannica trilogy, history of the British Empire. A rollicking trot through almost 400 years of colonial history, warts n’ all so certainly not an apologist for Empire. Highly recommended.
I suggest you try The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War by Louis Menand. It’s over 700 fascinating pages.
Herodotus’ The Histories. Long, (mostly) nonfiction, includes traveler’s tales. But lots of cities, kings, and tyrants to keep straight.
Heck, if Jerry’s going that route, he might wanna pack Thucydides’s History of the Peloponnesian War for the trip, too — the first work of “scientific” history (which is to say, much like Herodotus, but minus the mythology).
I’ll leave the nonfiction category suggestion to the more well-read. However, if you do decide to take along a fictional novel as well, you might like : “A Fine Balance” by Rohinton Mistry. It’s set in India, a country you love, and the imagery might provide a fine counterbalance to the frigid environment you’ll be in. Since I’ve never been to India, I’d be curious to know if it captures the essence of India as you remember it.
Most of my doorstops are rather ancient; but I can recommend:
a. A History of the World in 100 Objects, by Neil McGregor (2012). The title says it all. https://www.amazon.co.uk/History-World-100-Objects/dp/0241951771 About 700 pages
b. Citizens, by Simon Schama (1989). A great account of the French Revolution and its aftermath. About 900 pages
c. A People’s Tragedy, by Orlando Figes (1997). Ditto, about the Russian Revolution and its aftermath. About 800 pages. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Peoples-Tragedy-Russian-Revolution-1891-1924/dp/071267327X
Herbert Hoover’s ~1951 3vol autobiography.
As an appeal to your exception, how about “Rabbit Angstrom” by John Updike? This fat Everyman’s Library edition (1500 pages) is a compendium of the four “Rabbit” books. From Joyce Carol Oates: “The being that most illuminates the Rabbit quartet is not finally Harry Angstrom himself but the world through which he moves in his slow downward slide, meticulously recorded by one of the most gifted American realists … The Rabbit novels, for all their grittiness, constitute John Updike’s surpassingly eloquent valentine to his country.”
Louis Menand’s The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War, at over 800 pages, certainly qualifies as a doorstop. He’s a great writer, seems to have read everything, seen everything, and heard everything worthy of discussion.
For a long work of fiction I recommend Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace for it’s unique style, a vocabulary that sent me to the dictionary numerous times, and creativity. Never read anything like it.
Two years ago I have read Wolfgang Benz’ monograph “Im Widerstand. Größe und Scheitern der Opposition gegen Hitler” (“In Resistance. Greatness and failure of the opposition against Hitler”).
I do not know if the book has been translated into English yet, but it is fantastic if you want to get a comprehensive overview of a wide variety of people and groups who resisted Nazism. Moreover, it is once again very topical in view of the rise of radical right-wing movements throughout the world.
The book that immediately came to my mind is “A Suitable Boy” by Vikram Seth. Some 1500 pages of extremely good fiction, set in India in the 50’ies.
I have never been to India but with books like this you don’t have to go there. I expect it to be at least as good as the Raj quartet, which I am looking forward to read.
Jacques Barzun, From Dawn to Decadence: 1500 to the Present (877pp). This is Barzun’s magnum opus (2000, published for the Millennium), the result of studying and teaching Western civilization for more than six decades. Not a textbook but rather an immensely learned personal view of what we were and how we came to be where we are today. I should note also that the volume is very well organized, making the titanic subject manageable.
Meets the criteria, but maybe off the path a bit :
Henry Dudeney
536 Curious Problems & Puzzles
Martin Gardner
The Colossal Book of Short Puzzles and Problems
… The Moscow Puzzles (Kordemsky) has good dimensions for trips, but only just over 300 pages.
Nonetheless, these are valuable for, well, mind exercise to learn stuff, get a challenge, at least – many require no special techniques. May require pencil and paper, or the ‘ol cocktail napkin or back of the envelope. Maybe toothpicks. Will serve one well after the trip as well. I just wrote “well” twice in the same sentence.
Walter Isaacson’s biography of Einstein is pretty good.
Fiction-wise, I assume that you’d have read them but if you haven’t read the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series by Douglas Adams it’s great. You can get all 5 books+1 Novella as an anthology (Called “The Ultimate Hitchhiker’s Guide”).
Peter Hopkirk The Great Game; it’s also India. + 500 pages, small type in the paperback I have.
Sleepwalkers, by Christopher Clark. Great book on how Europe messed up its way into WW1. Very insightful, and a very good read. Explains how assumptions about other peoples without knowledge led to bad calculations. Its very big, as is the subject.
Also “Sleepwalkers” by Hermann Broch (from which I believe Clark’s book takes its title), an excellent novel—of epic length—that looks at the end of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the collapse of German civil society through the lens of three thematically connected plots taking place in 1888, 1903, and 1918. From Stephen Spender’s 1948 review for Commentary: “His characters are sleepwalkers because their own lives are shaped by the forces of the nightmare reality in which they live.”
Have you read Neil Sheehan’s <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Bright_Shining_Lie"A Bright Shining Lie: John Paul Vann and America in Vietnam? It gives a full accounting of US involvement in Vietnam, but has the narrative drive of a novel (in the manner of Caro’s biography of LBJ). It won the Pulitzer Prize and National Book award for nonfiction in the late 80s.
Sheehan was one of the reporters, along with David Halberstam, assigned to cover Vietnam in the early days, before the Buddhist uprising and the coup that deposed Ngo Dinh Diem, and returned there to report on the war several times over the next decade. Sheehan knits into the history of the war the biography of John Paul Vann, a very interesting character who served as an early military advisor to the South Vietnamese Army also returned several times. (He was killed in action there in 1972.)
I read the book years ago, but it’s been on my mind again lately, since I chanced upon an interview with Sheehan (who died last year) on YouTube.
Sheehan’s book also meets your length requirement; it’s about 850 pages.
I can strongly recommend THE SWERVE, by Stephen Greenblatt, which won the Pulitzer and the National Book Award in 2012.
From the online blurb:
>>> In the winter of 1417, a short, genial, cannily alert man in his late thirties plucked a very old manuscript off a dusty shelf in a remote monastery, saw with excitement what he had discovered, and ordered that it be copied. He was Poggio Bracciolini, the greatest book hunter of the Renaissance. His discovery, Lucretius’ ancient poem On the Nature of Things, had been almost entirely lost to history for more than a thousand years.
It was a beautiful poem of the most dangerous ideas: that the universe functions without the aid of gods, that religious fear is damaging to human life, that pleasure and virtue are not opposites but intertwined, and that matter is made up of very small material particles in eternal motion, randomly colliding and swerving in new directions. Its return to circulation changed the course of history. The poem’s vision would shape the thought of Galileo and Freud, Darwin and Einstein, and—in the hands of Thomas Jefferson—leave its trace on the Declaration of Independence.
If you haven’t read it already, I strongly recommend Douglas Hofstadter’s ‘Gödel, Escher, Bach’. It examines emergent properties, self-reference, and paradox; it focuses on intelligence, but also biology, fractals, linguistics, etc. It interweaves non-fiction explanations with fictional dialogues between Achilles and the Tortoise elaborating on everything covered. There are dozens of Easter eggs hidden throughout the book; even if you have read it, I consider it worth a second reading.
That book is singular in that I enjoy looking at it, learning all the interesting stuff, and then marveling as follows :
“Wow! Amazing! Fascinating!… and the point is….?”
… I recall little things too, like the Shepard tone thing… astonished it was in there the whole time before I understood it at all…
That is my Desert Island book.
The only thing I would say is that the AI stuff hasn’t dated very well.
It’s not new (2017), but have you read “Freud – The Making of an Illusion” by Frederick Crews? It’s fairly hefty (746 pages) and a great dismantling of Freud’s reputation detailing his scientific failings (falsifying evidence and passing other people’s work as his own) and of the cult-like behaviour of his followers.
In the fiction category I submit a book that I may have recommended to you before: “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry. The man is a master of painting word pictures of the old west.
Would you recommended that your readers read Lonesome Dove?
The Making of the Atomic Bomb, Richard Rhodes
Richard Hofstadter: Anti-Intellectualism in American Life, The Paranoid Style in American Politics, Uncollected Essays 1956-1965 (LOA #330) (Library of America)
These two books were written more than 50 years ago by one of America’s eminent historians. They are as relevant now as then to understand American society. The newly published Library of America edition contains both volumes.
Gibbon, The Decline And Fall Of The Roman Empire. It does not need more information, a classic and at about eleven hundred pages a good read.
For more history I can recommend, Trial By Fire, by Jonathan Sumption, The Hundred Years War II. A splendid read, if you like history.
Proust?
I recommend “Children of Ash and Elm: A History of the Vikings” by Neil Price. About 600 pages.
Price is distinguished professor and chair of archaeology at Uppsala University in Sweden. He has researched, taught and written on the Vikings for nearly 35 years. I loved this book because it was like reading a big adventure story, I couldn’t put it down.
I recommend The WEIRDest People in the World by Joseph Henrich. It’s about how WEIRD (Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, Democratic) people differ in their psychology from the typical person throughout human history, and what it means for society. Fascinating.
FYI, Dr. Heinrich will be presenting at the April meeting for the Society for the Study of Human Development (online through Zoom). If you’re interested you can purchased a conference pass.
Large, nonfiction, aligns with Jerry’s interests: check
With the rumors of war in Eastern Europe in the headlines, I thought of this tome and recommend it to you. House of War, by James Carroll.
“Arguably” by Christopher Hitchens.
I recommend “Nature and power: A global history of the environment” by Joachim Radkau.
I also second drosophilist’s recommendation (The WEIRDEST people in the world), another book worth the long read.
Looks like you’ve already got some interesting suggestions but I’ll throw in Bertrand Russell’s History of Western Philosophy. Perhaps any one-volume history of philosophy will do but this is the only one I’ve read and as a philosophy novice I still thought it was interesting and comprehensible. Most of the chapters focus on specific individuals though he ties them into the broader social fabric of their time. Having read some of these individuals’ works after reading Russell’s History I did think he misrepresented or simplified some things (e.g. his treatments of Epicurus and Nietzsche) but overall still a good general introduction.
How about Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow? 738 pages.
Given your fondness of food and history (two excellent passions) I would recommend Rachel Laudan’s Cuisine & Empire: Cooking in World History (488 pages). Arguably by Christopher Hitchens is a very nice collection of his essays (788 pages), his memoir Hitch-22 is also a great read (448 pages).
Warlord: A Life of Churchill at War. https://www.amazon.com/Warlord-Carlo-D-Este-audiobook/dp/B002H05F2E/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20WY5R8XT7559&keywords=warlord+churchill&qid=1644941944&sprefix=warlord+churchill%2Caps%2C146&sr=8-1
The Coldest Winter by David Halberstan, 661 pages, hard truths
And you may have already read the two books by Edmund De Waal, The Hare With Amber Eyes and The White Road, both entertaining and illuminating, about 400 pages each.
Seeing Stephen’s reference to the situation in Eastern Europe, I thought of Ivan Krastev/Stephen Holmes: “The light that failed”, on the disaffectation with liberal democracy in Eastern Europe after the fall of communism. It’s not that fat, though.
“The Big Fat Book for Traveling”? Sounds like a good title for a mass market book!
If you haven’t read it yet, I recommend The Bible Unearthed by Israel Finkelstein and Neil Asher Silberman. It’s a survey of archaeology in the Middle East as it relates to the Bible. Spoiler: the Bible turns out not to be well supported by archaeology.
Also, Rubicon by Tom Holland chronicles the fall of the Roman Republic. Two of his other books: Persian Fire and In the Shadow of the Sword are on my want to read list. They look interesting but I can’t recommend them because I haven’t read them yet.
“Capital in the Twenty-First Century” by Piketty. Could bundle with “Capital and Ideology” (which I haven’t read, but follows from the last chapter of CTFC).
The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber and David Wengrow
I just finished the Thernstroms’ 1999 book, ‘America in Black and White’. A dry read, but eye-opening in its historical perspective.
If you want to learn about General Relativity, there’s probably no finer book than “Gravitation” by Misner, Thorne, and Wheeler. It’s definitely NOT a quick read…I think time dilation measurably and noticeably applies in its vicinity due to its density.
Or you could go the Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine. That’s a killer book…well, hopefully the opposite, usually, but it’s a figure of speech. It could certainly be used as a murder weapon.
In all seriousness, though, Kip Thorne’s “Black Holes and Time Warps” is one of the best books on GR for the layperson that I’ve read. Or anything by Brian Greene or Sean Carroll, though their stuff is not usually as massive.
In fiction, I’m sure you’ve already read The Lord of the Rings, if it’s your kind of book. But I would never not recommend it.
Take the plunge, Jerry, and get a decent tablet. You will love reading on it quickly. I love books, the ink, the haptic quality as well, but for ease of reading, and travelling, this is a serious upgrade (e.g. Apple 11″ wifi only, you can get hotspot internet through your iphone if needed).
My recommendation:
Hofstadter, “Gödel—Escher—Bach”. It’s a weird book, threeway between art, math and cognitive science but immensely stimulating. It leads to a world of paradoxes, self-repeating patterns, and representations. Hofstadter keeps it grounded with alternating chapters of Alice in Wonderland type of parabels, riddles and examples.
Alternative:
Chomsky, “Fateful Triangle”. This is said to be one of Chomsky’s key works on the Israel-Palestine conflict. This will be challenging your views, perhaps amend them, maybe you’re offended by it, but it will certainly be interesting.
The Annals by Tacitus (Yardley translation). Most interesting of the roman histories I have read, And as a bonus it provides one of the first mentions of the historical Jesus.
1. ‘The Boundless Sea – a human history of the oceans’ by David Abulafia. An almost ideal book to read on the go, like a travel book, as it doesn’t need great concentration to keep multiple threads running, unlike some of the longer books of fiction. You may know the saying attributed to Archilochus the archaic Greek poet : ‘the fox knows many things, the hedgehog knows one big thing’. This book has multiple fascinating historical vignettes, so it’s written as if by a historical fox, but it has an underlying historical unity, from the organising principle of one big thing : humans are a travelling and exploratory species, and they have used the oceans for this purpose.
2. Francis Fukuyama’s 2 volume ‘origins of political order’ is the current attempt for a grand historical narrative on the development of the organising principles of the nation-state. There are a couple of youtube videos of him describing certain chapters eg the development of the ancient Chinese state and how it applies to today. So you can try these to see if you might like a longer exposition in a book form.