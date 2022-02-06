Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the first Sunday of the month, February 6, 2022: National Chopsticks Day. The Chinese don’t use knives or similar implements because of the way the food is prepared: you don’t need to “butcher at the table.” In fact, I always eat rice from a bowl with chopsticks, even if I’m not eating Chinese food.

It’s also National Frozen Yogurt Day as well as Lame Duck Day, celebrating the day in 1933 when Twentieth Amendment, which deals with when presidential and congressional terms begin and end, went into effect. Finally, it’s a UN holiday: International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation, as well as Ronald Reagan Day in California (he was born on this day in 1911), Sami National Day in Russia, Finland, Norway and Sweden, and Waitangi Day, celebrating the founding of New Zealand in 1840.

The Sámi people used to be called “Lapps” or “Laplanders”, but that term is now considered offensive. They live in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Russia, and there are nine variants of the language. Here’s some traditional costume on Russian Sámi:

Here’s a photo of nomadic Sámi in 1910. Caption from Wikipedia:

News of the Day:

*The Beijing Winter Olympics lead all the national news programs, but it’s all very jingoistic. The headline tonight was that the U.S. failed to “medal” (a verb that should be illegal), but that Norway did. Well good for Norway! Maybe I’m not patriotic enough, but I watch some of the Olympics to see great feats, not to find out if the U.S. leads the world in medals. My favorite events are all forms of ice skating, and also those huge leaps in the ski jumps, when the athletes stretch out their bodies until they’re nearly parallel to their skis.

*John Mcwhorter gave his take in the NYT on the case of Georgetown Law instructor Ilya Shapiro, suspended from his job by the Dean for making tweets seemingly critical of Biden’s desire to appoint a black woman ro replace Stephen Breyer. The tweet that got Shapiro in hot water his this one:

“Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid prog & v smart. Even has identity politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American. But alas doesn’t fit into the latest intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get lesser black woman. Thank heaven for small favors?”

McWhorter makes the case, and it’s credible, that Shapiro didn’t mean that black women were inherently “lesser”:

. . . “lesser black woman” easily can be read as meaning that there is something about being a Black woman that is automatically lesser. We read such expressions in this way especially when there is a prompt, rooted in negative stereotypes, to link the two things. Note, by contrast, that if someone had tweeted that a man divorced and then married a “richer Black woman,” we wouldn’t read the adjective “richer” as an insult and would simply think of a woman who is both rich and Black. I think Shapiro meant that, one, Biden would choose a Black woman and two, that because Srinivasan is — in his view — the “best” of the judges that a Democratic president would consider nominating, any other potential nominee, including any of the Black women on the president’s short list, would be less qualified than Srinivasan. I don’t think Shapiro meant to say that a Black woman would be less qualified because she is a Black woman. I may seem to be bending over backward here, but I sincerely am not.

But regardless of what Shapiro meant, he did apologize, and McWhorter, as do I, considers Shapiro’s suspension “unnecessary and unjust”, especially because the law school defended another faculty member, Jessica ‘Fair, who made arguably even more bigoted and odious tweets about Bret Kavanaugh and those who defended his appointment to the Supremes.

*A sad incident reported in The Washington Post: a five-year-old boy fell into a 100-foot-deep dry well in Morocco and became stuck between the sides. That launched a huge effort to rescue him by tunneling in from the side.

The emergency team’s extraction of the boy on Saturday night marked the end of a mission that involved teams of first responders and topographical engineers working around the clock with equipment, including bulldozers and backhoes. . . . For four days, the team worked to safely retrieve Rayan, who fell into a dry well and became trapped between its narrow walls, in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s northern Chefchaouen province. The dramatic race to save him gripped Morocco and neighboring countries, with crowds gathering to join his parents and broadcasters live-streaming the effort . . The team had remained hopeful of getting Rayan out alive. “It’s hard to determine his condition … but there is great, great hope,” said team member Abdelhadi Tamarani earlier Saturday.

But, sadly, the boy didn’t make it: . . . An ambulance, a helicopter and medics were at the site to take the boy to a hospital. Rescuers formed a wall around the child as they pulled him from the pit and rushed him into a waiting ambulance, which quickly drove away around 9:30 p.m. local time. . . . The boy’s condition remained unclear for a brief period before local and regional media began reporting the palace’s statement that he had died. *Queen Elizabeth, while declaring that she has no inclination to relinquish her throne, has declared who will be her successor as “Queen”. While it’s clear that Prince Charles will become King when Elizabeth dies or abdicates, the present Queen has declared that Charles’s second wife, Camilla, can be called “Queen Camilla” when Charles becomes King. He’ll wield the power, of course, but she’ll get to be called “Queen”. Well, actually, “Queen Consort,” but I suppose she’ll be called “queen”. On her recent Platinum Jubilee—70 years on the throne—Elizabeth II declared this: “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.” What I wonder is who really cares about this. Charles is already well into his dotage—he’s 73—and I suspect he’s been champing at the bit for years. If he is King, it won’t be for long!

*Have a look at Jessica Bennett’s op-ed piece in Friday’s NYT, “If everything is ‘trauma,’ is anything?“. A good question, and one you wouldn’t think the New Woke Times would discuss. And while Bennet says that calling everything “traumatic” does at least give us a keener awareness of mental harm, in general thie linguistic iinflation results not only from the pandemic but from social media:

But part of the context, too, is that the age of trauma is unfolding in the age of social media — where everyone is striving, on some level, to rise above the noise, to be taken seriously, to (using another phrase of the moment) “feel heard.” Words have always reflected culture. But at what point do they start to shape it? We know, at this point, that algorithms reward outrage and public shaming online — and that, as the Yale psychologist Molly Crockett explained, those algorithms can’t distinguish between language that is proportionate or disproportionate to the original transgression. We also know that victims of wrongdoing tend to be perceived as more “moral” or “virtuous” than others, and that using medical language tends to give a speaker authority, each of which are likely to result in more positive feedback. It is not a huge leap, then, to imagine that deploying the language of trauma, or of harm, or even of personal struggle, carries cultural capital.

And while we’re discussing linguistic inflation, let’s not forget that “offense” has become both “harm” and “violence.”

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 901,009, an increase of 2,597 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,753,983, an increase of about 8,200 over yesterday’s total.

It is a thin day in history. Stuff that happened on February 6 include:

1860 – Abraham Lincoln is elected the 16th President of the United States with only 40% of the popular vote, defeating John C. Breckinridge, John Bell, and Stephen A. Douglas in a four-way race.

1947 – Meet the Press, the longest running television program in history, makes its debut on NBC Television.

Here’s a short history of the show, including some very early episodes. (Marvin Kalb looks like my dad.)

Here’s Baldwin, who’s been the junior Senator from Wisconsin since 2013. She was also the first woman to be elected to any congressional seat from that state.

Yes, but will we keep it? I’m doubtful.

Notables born on this day include:

1814 – Adolphe Sax, Belgian-French instrument designer, invented the saxophone (d. 1894)

Sax also invented several other brass instruments, like the “saxhorn”, the “6-piston trombone,” and the “saxtuba”:





1861 – James Naismith, Canadian-American physician and educator, invented basketball (d. 1939)

Naismith, a basketball, and a peach-basket hoop (that, of course, is why it’s called “basketball”).

1939 – Michael Schwerner, American activist (d. 1964)

One of three civil-rights activists, working for the Congress of Racial Equality, murdered by the Klan in Mississippi; they were investigating the burning of a black church.

Here’s the wanted poster showing Goodman, Schwerner, and Cheney. Eventually eight men were convicted of the murder, one only in 2005:

1946 – Sally Field, American actress

1948 – Glenn Frey, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2016)

Frey died young from the complications of rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis. Here’s a song from his solo days; I’d forgotten that he wrote this one! It’s a good song to wake up to on a cold Sunday.

Those who went underground (or into an urn) on February 6 include:

1893 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russian Composer (b. 1840)

Here’s la famille Tchaikovsky. Caption from Wikipedia:

1991 – Gene Tierney, American actress (b. 1920)

Talk about a rough life! Read about her life on Wikipedia:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s frustrated by her inability to reach a conclusion:

Hili: I do not have a firm opinion. A: That’s wise. Hili: Yes, but very frustrating.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie mam zdecydowanej opinii. Ja: To mądre. Hili: Tak, ale bardzo frustrujące.

From Robert:

From Seth Andrews:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Malcolm: the second tweet is a “wolf Moon” (the first full Moon of the new year) with a murmuration of starlings. What does it look like to you?

The first, from Alice Roberts, is another case of pareidolia:

Wanted to repost this Getty image of last months Wolf Moon, from BBC website – not for the moon but the Starlings murmuration … rsvp what you see pic.twitter.com/3zrFiMAHLg — Ms DJ (@MsDJ1780) February 4, 2022

From Barry, who learned a new word today (me too!):

Surplus water usually leaves a plant through ‘pores’ called stomata. But usually these are closed at night So root pressure forces some water out through edge structures called hydathodes this process is called Guttation 1/ 📸 source https://t.co/Z2eXetiBSq pic.twitter.com/J6zAEIiwuC — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 4, 2022

From Masih on #NoHijabDay. These are about the bravest women I know. They risk years in jail just for removing a headscarf, but they do it anyway, as they want to be free.

Tomorrow, is our #NoHijabDay .This came out as a response to World Hijab Day. See how women are marching in the streets across Iran. 5 of these women are still in jail because of being #FreeFromHijab. They didn’t give up their fight from jail. #LetUsTalk pic.twitter.com/pu3uUA1teM — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 31, 2022

A tweet from Simon. This cat knows that it can’t be fired!

This one already has tenure pic.twitter.com/mABG8f7Fcl — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) February 5, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. This first set is quite remarkable: a case of cultural evolution in orcas which has no apparent purpose except to look cool by doing what the crowd does. Who woulda thought!

The Southern Resident Killer Whale dead salmon balancing game went on for weeks that summer before, like any fad, the orcas all suddenly lost interest and the behavior hasn’t been seen since. It appears that Northern Resident orca Alder has reinvented the game. pic.twitter.com/J8Vzrt3pKT — Quad Finn (@Quad_Finn) February 5, 2022

Matthew explains this tweet: ”

There’s a big row over here about an awful comic who told a very unfunny joke on his Netflix show about gypsies in the Holocaust. Anyway, Baddiel waded in in a thoughtful way and finished with this powerful joke screenshotted in his tweet, which I would not feel comfortable re-telling, but you can.

And so I can. I like it. Many Jews who survived the camps and wrote about them, attributed their atheism to the Holocaust:

A paean to February from a lyrical journalist. This might have come from the mind of Thomas Wolfe: an “Ode to February” instead of an “Ode to October“:

now this is what i call journalism pic.twitter.com/BrfRaASKeQ — Shawn Hils (@ShawnHils) February 4, 2022